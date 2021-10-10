Gilbert Police Lt. Ken Davis recalled what it was like training recruits in prior years.
“Most of time firearms would go to Mesa to use their outdoor defensive tactics,” said Davis, who oversees advanced and basic training. “A lot of times we’d go to Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler and surrounding agencies and borrow their space.”
That’s not what’s happening these days after February’s opening of the 50-acre Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility that comes with a shooting range, outdoor driving track, classrooms and other tactical amenities.
The state-of-the-art facility last month welcomed its inaugural class of recruits. The $85-million facility also is used by firefighters for their training.
Davis said the recruits are diverse and include high school graduates, those with master’s or bachelor’s degrees and varied work experiences.
“We have everybody,” he said. “Hispanics, one man is from Jamaica and lots of Caucasians.”
Davis said there’s a push by the department to hire more women officers as they bring a different perspective to the force and are better at defusing a stressful situation.
“Also, female victims, it’s understandable many victims want to talk to a female than a male,” he said. “It’s a huge benefit.”
There were three female recruits in the class as the department strives to meet its 30x30 initiative, which is for women to make up 30 percent of the department’s sworn officers.
The department currently has 34 sworn female employees out of 316 –or 10.7 percent of the force, according to police spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco. And of the full-time sworn officers, 227 – or 71.61 percent – are white.
The academy class stretches 22 weeks and was in its fourth week last week.
Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, which provides its member agencies the curriculum, requires a minimum 663 hours of training, but Gilbert is requiring 830 hours, Davis said.
AZPost earlier this year updated 42 of its 88 lesson plans, adding approximately 78 new hours to the curriculum with the majority focused on defensive tactics and use of force.
For example, AZPost upped to 80 hours from 40 training time in defensive tactics, which includes training in emotional control, de-escalation and communication and use of reasonable force and it increased the lesson plan for firearms to 70 hours from 50 with 10 hours focused on de-escalation and decision-making training, according to board minutes.
AZPost also completely revised the community and police relations lesson plan with the input from civilians to include components of emotional intelligence, empathy and compassion.
It was the board’s intent to update the lesson plans every two years.
The board embarked on the revisions last year based on a 2018 consultant’s analysis into entry-level peace officers training needs in the basic training curriculum. The report’s recommendations had sat on the back burner until an employee was assigned the task to update the curriculum, according to AZPost minutes from October 2020.
AZPost’s overhaul of its curriculum comes at a time when many law enforcement agencies are looking at how they train officers after the death of George Floyd last year while in police custody. The death of a Black man by a white cop sparked protests and riots last summer across the country.
Davis said the academy’s additional training included extra hours for mental-health classes, which was requested by Gilbert Police Chief Mike Soelberg.
“We have group homes and mentally ill people in Gilbert just like any other city,” Davis explained, “and we want to make sure we train (recruits) as best we can.”
Besides classroom learning in criminal justice and law, the recruits will do force-to-force drills in scenario-based training.
During the course of the academy they will take 50-plus written exams and are tested in firearms proficiency and driving skills. And, while AZPost requires a 210 minimum score for firearms proficiency, Gilbert requires 220 in order to graduate, Davis said.
Recruits also are allowed only two failed tests. On the third failure, they are automatically removed from the academy, Davis said.
And, if they fail a test and want to retake it after getting training but end up failing again, they are removed, he said, adding that recruits get two shots to pass a test.
The stress level can be high for the recruits not used to the load place on them or having people yell at them, Davis said, adding that those with prior military experience generally handle the field training better.
“On average, 25 to 33 percent would fail” out of the academy, Davis said. “I don’t know what we will end up with at the end.
“The ones still here are doing excellent. We have high hopes for what we have left.”
Class 1 began with 25 recruits – 20 from the Gilbert Police Department and five from new Queen Creek Police Department.
Last week, the headcount stood at 16 – 11 for Gilbert and five for Queen Creek.
According to Carrasco, the recruits were culled from an applicant pool of about 700, a number that Davis said is a big drop from prior years. He said that in the past there would be about 500 applicants for each of the department’s four testing cycles given each year.
“We have seen a decline in applications, however, we are unable to pinpoint one specific reason behind the decline,” Carrasco said.
While the department is not offering hiring bonus for recruits, others in the Valley are, including Mesa and Chandler, which are offering $3,500, and Phoenix, which is giving $7,500 to recruits and paying a $2,000 bonus to any city employee who refers a successful recruit.
But, Carrasco said, “the department is in the process of evaluating what options may be available so we may stay competitive with the other Valley law enforcement agencies who are hiring.”
Davis did note that having a training facility with all the bells and whistles helped as a recruitment tool.
Shortage of people wanting to be a cop is a nationwide phenomenon and locally Phoenix Police is experiencing it.
The department reported seeing the number of its recruits drop from 52 for its December 2019 academy class to 17 for the Aug. 23 class.
According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the struggle to recruit and hire officers was widespread and the lack of manpower puts a strain on police organizations and officers. The IACP stated that 25 percent of the responding agencies to its survey reported having to reduce or eliminate certain services, units or positions due to the shortage.
The IACP added that it was not one particular cause leading to the shortage but rather multiple social, political and economic forces simultaneously at play.
Factors driving the recruitment crisis reported by agencies included that Millennials and Generation Z – those generally from high-school age to late 30s – want more flexible hours and guaranteed time off and not the mandated overtime and holiday shifts.
Then there is the negative public image of law enforcement due to high-profile use-of-force incidents and the multi-stage hiring process was challenging – 47 percent of the agencies reported having a hiring process that lasted anywhere from four months to over a year.
Other barriers included there were more highly publicized line-of-duty deaths that acted as a deterrent to people considering law enforcement as a career and the quality of applicants – it was difficult getting recruits through the entire hiring process, which includes passing a background check.
Gilbert Police, meanwhile, tout the benefits of joining its department on job ads, posting testimonial videos on YouTube and getting the word out on social media.
The department’s goal is to host a spring and a fall academy each year with the next set of recruits due in March.
Every recruit will have a job once they graduate the academy, Davis said.
Graduation for the first academy class is February 2022.