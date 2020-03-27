Four companies are competing to bring an anchor-retail project – such as a neighborhood market – to the Heritage District.
Circle West Architects, Crescent Communities, TY Harrison Architecture and Eisenberg Co. have responded to the town’s request for qualifications, according to Kiley Phillips, spokeswoman for the town’s Office of Economic Development.
“A panel will review and shortlist in accordance with purchasing policies,” she said.
According to the town’s timeline, a committee will rank the four and forward it to Council in executive session this Tuesday for review.
On March 30, the town is then expected to issue a request for proposal to the companies picked for the short list. They will have until May 21 to submit proposals.
The town expects to begin negotiations with the selected firm in June.
The project site is 2.18 acres located at the northwest corner of Gilbert and Elliot roads, considered a gateway to the Heritage District.
The town’s vision for the so-called South Anchor, which sits within the Lacy Track neighborhood, includes the market, a pharmacy or a convenience store that is walkable and fronting Elliot Road.
The town expects to sell the land at market value to the selected developer and will not give leasing support or guarantees.
Town leadership in 1989 declared the .3-square-mile Heritage District a redevelopment area, which gives Gilbert the flexibility it needs to revitalize the downtown.
The District takes in the original town site, the commercial areas on both sides of Gilbert Road and the residential neighborhoods east and west of Gilbert Road between the Western Canal and Elliot Road.
Guided by the Heritage District Redevelopment Plan, adopted in 1991, the downtown today is a noted gastronomic draw with offerings such as Culinary Dropout, Postino East and OHSO Brewery. Some 27,000 vehicle trips a day occur in the Heritage District.
Gilbert’s journey to reach this point didn’t happen overnight but was a slow and steady effort, a cumulative effort of assembling parcels downtown over decades.
The town in 2018 owned a bulk of the non-residential properties in the Heritage District, roughly 62.3 acres, according to the town’s redevelopment plan.
The plan, last updated in 2018, identifies certain sites for certain projects in the Heritage District.
Market conditions determine when the town sell or lease the sites to developers.
Some of the parcels the town has sold or leased in the District for projects include a land sale to Common Bond for Culinary Dropout and a land lease to Gilbert Chamber of Commerce, both located east of Gilbert Road.