By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor
Gilbert firefighters are up in arms over medical claims for work-related COVID exposure being “categorically” denied – an allegation that the Town of Gilbert repudiates.
Two veteran firefighters appeared before Town Council recently pleading for help.
“We hope you can help,” said fire Capt. Mike Rudolph, president of the Gilbert firefighters union. “Morale in our workplace has never been lower. Your firefighters and first responders feel disconnected from the Town, unheard and disrespected.
“As we stand here 20 months into a pandemic that has pushed every man and woman on the front lines to a breaking point, I want to say two things clearly – first your firefighters and police officers support our mayor and the Town Council, which bears no responsibility with the issues.”
Instead, the 27-year firefighter pointed blame at Town Manager Patrick Banger and his management team during the Nov. 16 meeting’s public comments.
“Town management must do a better job taking care of the concerns of the first responders, who take care of our residents,” Rudolph said. “We are experiencing staffing challenges that continues to add stress to an already difficult job made more difficult by the pandemic.
“We have experienced serious issues with our employees’ COVID-19 workers compensation claims and now we’re faced with a challenge of a disengaged workforce.”
Under state law, Council could not respond to the allegations.
But Banger’s office last week rebutted the allegations, saying it has an open-door policy and has always shown a willingness to collaborate with the fire department on important issues.
“We have and continue to meet regularly with labor representatives and stakeholders at all levels in the fire department to ensure that open dialogue is had on issues of importance,” the statement read. “In our most recent meeting with fire labor representatives, appreciation was expressed for these collaborative efforts and accomplishments with an emphasis on continued progress.
“We were surprised and disappointed by the comments and misinformation that was shared at the council meeting but remain committed to an open and continued dialogue with our fire personnel and all town employees.”
The statement added that the Town will continue to invest in its public safety departments such as the over $62 million in funding over the past five years to the first responders’ state-pension fund and the $80 million spent on building the Public Safety Training Facility.
During the council meeting, firefighter Chad Rice, who has worked for Gilbert for over 20 years, chimed in.
He said the Industrial Commission of Arizona 18 months ago announced a policy stating that COVID-19 workers compensation claims can’t be categorically denied.
The state agency said at the time that some insurance carriers and self-insured employers, such as the Town of Gilbert, could lack experience adjusting claims involving contagious diseases. It recommended following Arizona law “that requires all denials be well-grounded in fact and warranted.”
“The Commission asks the carrier and self-insured employer community to be especially diligent when investigating and reviewing claims filed by first responders, healthcare workers and front-line employees who have developed COVID-19,” Rice said.
He cited findings of a study of COVID-19 among healthcare personnel, first responders and other essential workers in Arizona posted on JAMA Health Forum, an online international, peer-reviewed, open-access journal.
The Oct. 22 study found that first responders had significantly higher incidents of COVID-19 infections than the other two groups and as such warranted greater public health attention.
Rice said the standard of care seen in other communities wasn’t evident in Gilbert.
“Mesa Fire Medical Department has had 43 firefighters come down with COVID from work exposure, all 43 were accepted,” Rice said. “So 43 got it from work, none of them denied.”
The same can be said for Chandler Fire Department.
“All employee work-related COVID workers’ compensation claims involving first responders and other employees have been approved,” said city spokesman Matthew Burdick.
Since April of 2020, Chandler has had 18 work-related COVID claims that required medical treatment, he said. And, the city has had 226 employees with work-related COVID diagnoses who were provided sick leave while they were out but they didn’t file a claim because they did not need medical treatment, according to Burdick.
Town officials last week said Gilbert currently has the lowest percentage of workers’ compensation denials of all self-insured municipalities at only 1.2 percent of claims, as reported by the Industrial Commission.
“COVID-19 is not considered presumptive; therefore, it is treated like any other claim, meaning the employee filing a COVID-19 related workers compensation claim must prove that the causation was the workplace,” said town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison in an email.
Since July 7, 2020, five COVID-related claims have been submitted to Corvel, its third-party administrator – all from the fire department, according to Harrison.
“Of the five submitted claims, three have been denied for various reasons and two are pending,” she said. “An example of why one of the claims was denied was due to an employee statement that they were potentially exposed by their child.
“Of the three denied claims, one was appealed to an administrative law judge, who upheld the denial. That employee is now appealing the ALJ decision, which goes to another ALJ.”
Harrison said Gilbert has not instructed, and would not instruct its third-party administrator to categorically deny any claims, including COVID-19 claims, and in fact, has reiterated the expectation to approve any claim based on the merit of the claim.
Rudolph at the meeting reminded the Council that the frequent engagement surveys among its employees showed at one time that the Fire Department’s engagement was well over 80 percent.
“Within the last three years, our engagement levels has steadily dropped and today we’re showing only around a 10-percent employee engagement participation,” Rudolph said.
“This underscores what I see every day, a public-safety team giving their all to serve our citizens but at the same time struggling because of a disconnection between the policy makers and the people who actually do the work.”
He further reminded the Council that in a 2021 resident survey, 93 percent of the respondents said feeling safe was an influencing factor with their decision to live in the town.
“Creating that feeling, making residents feel safe does not happen by accident,” Rudolph said. “It’s not a result of new logos or better social media. It demands a total team effort where people generally work together and respect the contributions everyone can make to better serve each other and our citizens.”
Rudolph presented three suggestions for the Council to consider and act on.
“First, let’s practice being more inclusive,” he said. “We’re asking the Town Council to ensure a commitment from our town manager to practice joint planning and problem solving through processes that allow the men and women who serve as the boots on the ground a real opportunity to bring their first-hand knowledge to bear on public safety and its policies.”
He also asked the Council to hold Banger “accountable in 2022 to work together with us as a team to perform a comprehensive review of our engagement surveys so we can create solutions to improve morale.”
He added that workers who aren’t heard are not workers who thrive in a dangerous profession.
Thirdly, he asked the Council and Banger and his team to join with firefighters in a December team-building event.
“We don’t come to the Council with these issues lightly,” he said. We hope what we have shared tonight will inspire you to take action. As we await your help your police officers and firefighters will continue to do what we do staying mission-focused and responding to calls for help for the citizens.”
Both Rudolph and Rice did not respond to Gilbert Sun News’ requests for an interview.
Death penalty sought in Chandler officer’s slaying
By Ken Sain, GSN Staff Writer
The Maricopa County Attorney’s office plans to pursue the death penalty against the man accused of killing a Chandler police officer.
Jonathon Altland of Tolleson faces 32 charges for the events that took place on April 29 that resulted in the death of 50-year-old Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar and severe injuries for Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda, who remains on restricted duty.
County officials are citing prior convictions as one of the aggravating factors for seeking the death penalty – including vehicle theft and fleeing police.
Another aggravating factor is the victim was a peace officer and the suspect either knew, or should have known, he was one performing his official duties.
Prosecutors say the 25-year-old Altland led police on a chase that started in Eloy and ended at a Gilbert car dealership the night of April 29.
In addition to the charge of first-degree murder, he faces 20 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful flight from law enforcement, endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary and four counts of disorderly conduct.
According to court records, Pinal County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop Altland for speeding near Eloy in the spring. They soon learned the yellow truck he was driving had been reported stolen.
Altland was headed north on State Route 87 toward Chandler. He began to pull over, but then allegedly fired at the deputies before fleeing. He drove at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour and at one point crashed through a gate at Chandler Municipal Airport, driving onto the runway.
Police continued to pursue him as he drove the wrong way on surface streets. He finally left the vehicle after crashing it into the northern embankment of the Loop 202 west of Val Vista.
He fled on foot inside the SanTan Motorplex in Gilbert, where police say he stole a car. He used it to crash through a closed bay door. Police claim he then drove toward a group of officers in what they describe as an intentional act.
The officers fired as he approached. That’s when the car Altland was driving struck Farrar and several others.
Farrar was an 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department. He had three children and a grandchild.
Police say six people were injured that night because of Altland’s actions.
Altland’s trial is tentatively scheduled to start next Oct. 10 but capital cases can go on for years before reaching a jury.
It took more than nine years, for example, before a jury got a chance to convict the man who shot Gilbert Police Lt. Eric Shuhandler to death in 2010.