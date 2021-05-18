A Gilbert cadet in 50 pounds of turnout gear sat immobile on a tarp as fellow trainees learned the techniques needed to drag a downed firefighter to safety.
Assistant Fire Chief Rob Duggan pointed to the DRD strap attached on the cadet’s protective coat and its importance since the death of Phoenix firefighter Bret Tarver in 2001.
Tarver died while battling a supermarket fire.
He had become disoriented inside the burning building and when crews finally discovered him, it took them 19 minutes to bring him out, impeded partly by the unconscious firefighter’s physical size. Tarver was over 6 feet tall, weighing about 289 pounds, in addition to his gear.
The Drag Rescue Device became mandatory in 2007 following reports of several fatal fires where the lack of appropriate handholds hampered efforts to rescue an incapacitated firefighter from a structure.
The eight cadets were half-way through their 16-week training program last week and are Gilbert Fire and Rescue’s first class to break in the town’s new 50-acre Public Safety Training Facility on Power Road.
An invitation-only dedication of the facility is scheduled for May 19.
Residents approved a $65.3 million bond in 2018 to help pay for the joint-use facility with police, which is scheduled for its first academy class in the fall.
The initial cost of the facility, which also provides on-going training, was $85 million but town officials are saying the price tag came in lower. The final tally was expected in the summer.
The new compound includes a realistic training village that mimics what can be found in town, according to Duggan.
“We tried to create a miniature Gilbert,” he said, noting it was fun to watch the project on paper finally become reality. “There’s a big difference from others in the Valley. No one has residential props that look like what we have.”
There’s a strip mall, a single-story house with a basement, a two-story house with a garage, a five-story apartment/hotel and a big-box store where cadets practice their text-book learning hands-on. Police use all the props except for the single-story home for their tactical training.
The three burn buildings – the strip mall, the two-story house and the five-story structure – all use propane. An instructor can adjust the intensity of the fire and turn it off with a button on a wall.
One of the challenges, though, is it doesn’t allow for firefighters to learn flow path, Duggan said.
Flow path is one of the most dangerous places for a firefighter to be – between the fire and where the fire is going, which is toward a lower-pressure, oxygen-rich environment.
That’s where the single-story house comes in. It’s the only prop building that burns wood, according to Duggan.
Burning wood gives off intense heat and heavy smoke that most realistically simulates an actual fire incident.
The two prop houses are built next to one another and each has a walled backyard and a side-yard gate.
The two-story house is outfitted with clean-burning propane burners with a flashover capability in the hallway on the second floor. A vehicle propane prop also can be staged inside the garage or outside for a simulated car fire.
Besides being fueled by wood, the single-story home comes with a basement, which Duggan said is not as uncommon as one would think in Arizona.
A basement fire is one of the most dangerous encounters for firefighters due to the limited ingress/egress and a staircase that can act as a chimney, according to Duggan.
The department will be documenting the best ways to combat a basement fire and share the scientific data with other agencies in the state and nation, Duggan said.
The five-story building on site is set up with one side resembling a hotel and the other side similar to what’s at the Epicenter – apartments above retail, according to Duggan.
On the hotel side, there is a lobby with a front desk equipped with propane burners.
On the third floor there’s a balcony that can be lit because balcony fires are “common for us,” Duggan said.
Over at the strip mall, the three attached buildings looked identical from the outside.
“They’re built the same,” said Duggan standing in front of the structure. “But what matters is what is in it.”
Each building provides a different scenario.
For instance, one building could be a check-cashing business, which means encountering locked doors and another building could be a pool company, where there’re chemicals to deal with and the third a restaurant with a commercial kitchen, Duggan said.
Cadets also are trained on SCBA or self-contained breathing apparatus competency.
Through the dark, on their hands and knees they will learn how to maneuver through a plywood maze filled with obstacles.
The purpose is to help them gain confidence with their gear, Duggan said.
The obstacles include dangling overhead electrical wires, which happen when an attic falls down during a fire, Duggan said.
“It holds onto the gear and traps us,” he said. “The instinct is to push forward but it sinks deeper into the gear.”
Instead, cadets learn to use wire cutters to free themselves while making sure not to cut into airline hoses.
And though cadets are trained to leave a burning building when their low-air alarm goes off, in actuality they are being pulled out more quickly now in case something goes awry as they leave, according to Duggan.
An air tank typically has 30 minutes of air but in reality, it’s 15 minutes under working conditions, Duggan said.
The state-of-the-art facility also includes an administration building with classrooms, a tiered auditorium that seats 250 and an innovation lab.
There’s an indoor 25-yard and 50-yard shooting range for police, a fenced grass area for police K-9s to train and two driving tracks, an asphalt course for cops and a concrete one for the fire trucks.
At the driving tracks, Duggan pointed to the “engineered weed” popping up from the surrounding desert soil.
The weeds, he explained are designed to prevent soil erosion while growing to a limited height as not to “tip over” police cars during maneuvers.
The 32 acres where the tracks are located sit in a retention basin.
Cadets and firefighters also can train for hazardous materials incidents at the facility.
Through a partnership with Union Pacific Railroad, the department was able to obtain one of the cars from the freight train that derailed on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake in July 2020, that’s used in the training exercises, Duggan said.
Southwest Gas donated a number of meter props and there are three pits where compressed air is used to mimic an underground gas leak.
The facility also has a number of fire hydrants in varying heights and facing different directions to challenge cadets learning to hook up hoses.
Not all training is done on site. Firefighters also practice their skills in pools and in the mountains for rescues.
The inaugural class of fire cadets are expected to finish training in July and join the department.
Duggan said the department has the ability to hold up to two academies a year at the facility with each class capable of training up to 50 cadets.
The eight recruits selected by Gilbert came from the 1,200 applications submitted with the town, Mesa and Queen Creek, Duggan said.
He anticipated holding at least one academy a year to fill positions left empty by attrition.