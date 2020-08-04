Web domains, yard signs, car magnets and T-shirts are among the campaign items that the Gilbert mayoral and Town Council candidates bought to grab voters’ attention for the Aug. 4 primary.
According to pre-primary election filings last week, Matt Nielsen was out spending Brigette Peterson and Lynne King Smith in the race to become the town’s next mayor.
Nielsen spent most of the $54,231 that he raised while King Smith spent about a third of the $94,164 she amassed in her war chest while Peterson spent just $5,108 of the $17,279 she received.
Nielsen, who works for Charter One and is a political newcomer, saw the bulk of his donations – including a $30,000 loan from his own pocket – come during the second-quarter filing period ending June 30.
His donors included two attorneys and the wife of a third from the land-use law firm Pew&Lake. Attorneys Sean Lake and Reese Anderson and Janene Pew, the wife of attorney Ralph Pew each gave $250.
Richard Moss of Schoolhouse Development, which develops charter schools, gave Nielsen $375.
Nielsen’s expenses totaled $53,707 and included $4,000 for polling services, while the bulk was spent on advertising.
King Smith, a businesswoman and political newbie, kicked off her campaign with $50,000 of her own money.
She’s received $44,526 in contributions over $50 and $1,785 in donations under $50, according to her filings.
King Smith’s biggest donors included master-plan developer and her campaign treasurer Howard Morrison and Healthcare CEO Justin Bayless; both gave $6,450, the maximum allowed under state law.
Mariana Abelson, owner of Creo School, a Montessori school in Gilbert, also donated $6,450.
Adelaida Severson, owner of Gilbert telecommunication company Bushtex, gave $4,000; Adam Webster, CEO of Rocky Mountain Restoration, $4,300 and Matthew Even, Deloitte managing director gave $1,000.
Another notable donor to King Smith was James Johnston, owner of Fire and Brimstone at Agritopia, who gave $250.
King Smith’s reported spending of $37,437 included $12,167 for printing and postage, $7,500 for campaign management costs, $6,500 for consulting, $1,880 for signs and $500 for fundraising services.
Peterson, a former town councilwoman who resigned midway into her second term to run for mayor, reported receiving $8,000 from political action committees. They included $4,500 from Arizona Association of Realtors; $2,500 from Gilbert Firefighters and $500 each from Southwest Gas PAC and COX AZ PAC.
Peterson also raised $4,710 in donations over $50 and received $2,800 for an in-kind donation from Aaron Childs. What he provided was not reported.
Peterson’s donors included seven land-use attorneys. Jason Morris and Michael Withey from the same Phoenix law firm, each gave $250; Adam Baugh gave $300; Sean Lake, Reese Anderson and W. Ralph Pew from Pew & Lake, each gave $250 and Brennan Ray gave $250.
Peterson also received $400 from Eric Emmert, vice president of Dorn Policy Group, a lobbying and public affairs firm; $500 from Greg Davis, owner of Iplan Consulting, a land-use planning firm; and $100 from Chad Fuller, an attorney for K Hovnanian home builder.
Peterson’s spending included $19.23 for Facebook ads, $1,053 for signs and $1,075 for yard signs. She also spent $103 for campaign shirts, $410 for sign stickers and $63 at Barrio Queen for a campaign meeting.
Mayor Jenn Daniels, who announced in February that she wasn’t seeking re-election, is spending down her war chest that at one point reached $13,000.
In her second-quarter filing, she reported a balance of $5,655 after giving money to the campaigns of Maricopa County Supervisor Jack Sellers, former Councilman Jordan Ray’s campaign for Highland Court justice of the peace and Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel. Daniels gave each $500.
COUNCIL CANDIDATES
For the two open Council seats that carry four-year terms, Tyler Hudgins did not file his pre-primary election report by the July 27 deadline. But his second-quarter spending outpaced opponents Kathy Tilque, incumbent Scott Anderson and Bus Obayomi.
Hudgins, owner of a Social Tech Consulting business, raised $17,670 through the end of June 30 and spent $14,439.
For the second-quarter, Hudgins loaned his campaign $2,400 and reported $5,000 for in-kind donation from himself for social tech consulting services.
His donors included land-use attorneys Ralph Pew, Sean Lake and Reese Anderson, who each gave $200; developer Gerald Ricke, $500; attorney Brennan Ray, $200; Realtor Raymond Olsen, $500 and real estate developer William Olsen, $500.
Town Councilwoman Aimee Yentes gave $150 and Councilman Jared Taylor gave $300. Taylor has given the Hudgins campaign a total of $650 to date.
Hudgins also got PAC money of $500 from Pinnacle West and $350 from COX.
Hudgins’ expenses include $8,800 for signs and $171 for ads.
Tilque was the next highest fundraiser with $15,815, of which she spent $5,096, according to her pre-primary report.
Donors included Emmert of Dorn Policy Group with $400; attorneys Withey and Morris, who each gave $250; and attorney Baugh, who gave $300. Kathleen Dowler of Dignity Health gave $250 and Bryan Brundrett of Norwood Furniture gave $200.
Her in-kind donation included $1,226 from Eric Reber, owner of SpeedPro;
Total PAC donations to Tilque included $350 from Cox; $3,000 from Arizona Association of Realtors; $800 from Salt River Project; $500 from Pinnacle West and $1,200 from Gilbert Firefighters.
Tilque also loaned her campaign $875.
Her campaign spending included $3,116 for endorsement decals, $2,847 for campaign signs and $184 for campaign car magnets.
Anderson raised $11,310 for his shot at a second term.
His donors included $4,500 from Realtors of Arizona PAC and $350 from COX. He also received money from attorney Pew of $200; attorney Lake, $200 and attorney Anderson, $200.
Other donors included small-business owner Debra Carr, who gave $100 and Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board member Jill Humpherys, who gave $60. Anderson also loaned his campaign $4,000.
His spending was the second highest with $6,517 – all going for campaign mailers.
Obayomi, a digital consultant, reported raising $4,367 and spent all of it. However, a tally from his filings showed he raised $4,799.
His donations in the second quarter totaled $2,550 from six donors. He also loaned himself $821 in the second quarter, for a total of $ 2,249 in personal loans to date. He spent $3,071 in the second quarter for signs and reported spending $1,296 in the first quarter but did not show how that money was spent.
TWO-YEAR SEAT
In the race for the two-year Council seat, Laurin Hendrix garnered five times the amount of money raised by his opponent, incumbent Bill Spence.
Hendrix received no outside donations, according to his filings.
All his $30,956 came out of his own pocket. He also spent it all, with most going to The Resolute Group for direct mailing, consulting and a text-messaging campaign.
Spence raised $6,204 and spent $5,329, according to his latest filing.
Besides loaning his campaign $4,000, Spence received $849 in contributions over $50. Those donors included George Dottl, who gave $500 in the pre-primary cycle.
Spence’s expenditures included $3,260 to Print Smart for signs and $435 for Facebook advertising.