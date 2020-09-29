The top elected officials of the two major parties are squabbling over election procedures, with the ability of some nursing homes and other facilities to vote hanging in the balance.
Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has said counties can use a procedure that allows members of already legal “special election boards’’ to accept ballots that are effectively filled out via telephone or video conference. This would occur when board members are not allowed to interact directly with residents because of concern for COVID-19.
But Gov. Doug Ducey told Hobbs there is no legal basis for the “experiment’’ she has proposed.
“These policy changes should be suspended immediately so that Arizonans can continue to have confidence and faith in the integrity of our election system,’’ he wrote.
Hobbs responded by telling the Republican governor that the procedures were developed “in close collaboration with your staff and the Arizona Department of Health Services.’’
Ducey said it is “simply not an accurate representation’’ that what Hobbs and her staff showed them is what she wants to do.
“They are not election law experts, and do not have the authority to circumvent the legislative process or the election procedures manual process clearly defined by law,’’ he said.
The governor upped the ante, asking Attorney General Mark Brnovich to look into what Hobbs is doing.
Hobbs said if Ducey believes such a procedure is illegal, there is a simple remedy: Issue an executive order under the emergency he declared due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But gubernatorial press aide Patrick Ptak said his boss won’t do that because this is different.
“We want to make sure that people have trust in the process and in the officials who are administering this election,’’ he told Capitol Media Services.
Ptak pointed out some of the governor’s actions have been challenged in court. He said if someone were to sue over an order allowing video voting in these circumstances it could end up that these ballots would not be counted.
Hobbs acknowledges there is no specific legal authority. But she says these rules were crafted before anyone ever thought about COVID-19 and situations where visitors to nursing homes – including election officials who normally provide in-person assistance to residents to vote – would not be allowed.
Special election boards, composed of one member of each major party, go to long-term and residential care facilities as well as hospitals or where someone is disabled to help that person vote.
Hobbs is addressing is what happens if board members are not permitted to enter a facility due to COVID-19 access restrictions or the voter is not comfortable receiving assistance through direct contact.
Ptak questioned the need to change voting procedures, particularly this close to an election. He said the state managed to conduct other elections this year, including the August primary, all without changing procedures.