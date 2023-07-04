While thousands of people likely will gather Tuesday night in Gilbert Regional Park to watch the town’s celebration of Independence Day, some neighborhoods just as likely will sound like the shelling of a Ukraine city.
And apparently, not many residents mind.
Data compiled by Gilbert Police at this newspaper’s request show that over the past two years, complaints about fireworks have steadily decreased – the exact opposite of what Mesa PD has reported.
The data show that July 4 fireworks complaints totaled 89 in 2020, slipped to 80 the next year and plummeted to 66 in 2022, according to Officer Levi Leyba, a spokesman for Gilbert Police.
On the other hand, fireworks-related complaints on New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day jumped from 72 in 2020-21 to 92 in 2022-23, Leyba added.
Violating local or state prohibitions on aerial and certain other fireworks or outside allowable times also can expose users to as much as $1,000 in fines.
Leyba reported arrests have been made on three occasions in the last three years for illegal fireworks use.
When people complain about fireworks, he added, “Our dispatch sends an officer dependent upon priority calls for service. “Each call for service and investigation varies dependent upon types of fireworks used,” Leyba said.
Howver, an officer must see the offense in order to cite the user, state law requires.
State law forbids municipalities from prohibiting fireworks use 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 4-6, June 24-July 6 and Dec. 24-Jan. 3. It also extends the permissible time to 1 a.m. on July 5 and Jan. 1.
Gilbert prohibits the use of consumer fireworks during the rest of the year.
And it forbids their use on all public property, including parks, streets and other rights of way.
Permissible fireworks include sparklers, cylindrical and cone fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners and toy smoke devices.
Banned for personal use are firecrackers, bottle rockets, skyrockets, missile rockets, aerial spinners and related airborne devices, torpedoes, Roman candles, mine and shell devices and reloadable tubes.
Of course, the ones most prone to suffer from the noise are people with PTSD – especially military veterans – as well as amy animal, from cats and dogs to horses.
Area resident Kristen Kecskemety says she has tried everything to calm their dog on nights when fireworks go off.
“He will literally try to wedge himself between a washer and dryer, which do not move,” she wrote in a social media post. “Have tried every CBD chew, or calm drug paste from [the] vet, Xanax and Valium. Benadryl does nothing.
“Nothing works. We basically wrap him in a comforter and sit with him. … It breaks my heart.”
Some of Gilbert’s neighbors, notably Mesa and Chandler, also reported homes have been destroyed by. fires started by fireworks either as they’re set off or disposed of improperly.
“I am fine with them on the day of the holiday, until, say, midnight,” Amy Kitchen wrote. “But it’s the weeks before and after, and until 3 a.m. every night that bother me. Our cats have a hard time with them and get scared and anxious.
“I shouldn’t have to drug my cats just so people can [set] them off for two weeks for every holiday.”
Camp Bow Wow, a pet daycare and boarding center in Mesa that is opening soon in Chandler, offered some tips to keep pets safe during the noisy Independence Day festivities.
It advised owners to put their pets in the quietest room they could find with something to block out most of the street noise, or cranking up some music.
While Camp Bow Wow discourages owners from taking their pets outside or near big groups of people, it also reminded them to make sure their dog has a collar with ID and is microchip-registered.
It also advised giving a pup a special treat or long-lasting chew five to 10 minutes ahead of fireworks so they’re distracted.