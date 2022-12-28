Fatal Gilbert crash inspires condolences, donations

Condolences and money poured in for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and his family following the deaths of his son and granddaughter in a two-vehicle accident in Gilbert.
Cooper Lamb, 22, and his 1-year-old daughter, Elaine or Lainey, of San Tan Valley were both pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The dad’s fiancé Caroline Patten, the driver, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries four days after the Dec. 16 collision, officials said.
According to Gilbert Police, officers responded shortly after 3:45 p.m. Dec. 16 to the accident on Elliot Road and Cole Drive near Morrison Ranch.
A silver pick-up truck heading west “at what appears to be normal speeds” struck a red passenger car traveling east as it attempted to make a left-hand turn to go north on Cole, according to police.
Police said the driver of the pickup was not injured and identified him as Brian Torres, 21.
After an on-scene DUI investigation was conducted, Torres was arrested, transported to the Gilbert Police Department Main Station, and processed for DUI, police said
“The investigation is still ongoing at this time to determine the most appropriate charges, and a laboratory analysis of Torres’s blood is still pending,” police said.
Once the investigation is complete, charges may be referred to the appropriate prosecutor’s office, according to the department.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the family was still making funeral arrangements, which were expected to be announced late last week before Gilbert Sun News’ deadline.
Two online fundraisers have been set up for the Lambs, at FundtheFirst.com and at GoFundMe.
FundtheFirst is seeking to raise $100,000 to provide support and relief for the sheriff and his family. As of Thurssday, 223 donors gave a total of $20.538. The organizers for the GoFundMe account are trying to raise $35,000 to help the family cover funeral expenses. By Tuesday, 587 people contributed a total of $61,693.
And over 1,000 people posted words of comfort to the family on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page announcing the tragedy and 12,000 posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page.
Lamb acknowledged the community’s outpouring of support and thanked the first-responders who rendered aid at the scene saying, “Our hearts are broken but we are comforted in your love and the love of God and Jesus Christ.”
Lamb was elected sheriff in 2016. He calls himself a constitutional conservative and self-published the book “American Sheriff: Traditional Values in a Modern World.”
He also is a frequent commentator on Fox and Newsmax.