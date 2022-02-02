The Brundrett Family has given up asking on asking the Town to allow it to construct a building with a rooftop deck bar that exceeds the height limit for the Heritage District by 13 feet.
“The project is no longer active and if the applicant would like to restart the project with a new proposal, a new application would be required to be submitted to the Planning Division,” said Sydney Bethel, town redevelopment specialist.
The family formally withdrew its application Sept. 13, a month after Council agreed to delay its decision on the project until Jan. 25.
Peter Koliopoulos, president of Circle West Architects, which designed the building, said that since withdrawing the application, “we have updated the design and plan to resubmit in the near future.”
Koliopoulos said the updated design reduces the building’s height to fit the town limit but he did not provide further detail on the design.
“At this point I cannot say exactly when we will resubmit to the Planning and Zoning Commission,” he added.
The Brundrett Family owns Norwood Furniture in the Heritage District and wanted to put a four-story, 68-foot-tall building on three vacant parcels near the Gilbert’s iconic Water Tower.
The family envisioned the building with a ground-floor restaurant, offices and the rooftop bar sandwiched between their furniture store and the Farmhouse Restaurant.
The Redevelopment Commission last April voted 3-2 in support of the project. In order to reduce the visual impact of the building, the panel imposed several conditions, including a minimum 15-foot setback for the portion of the building that exceeded 55 feet in order to create a tiered effect.
But a month later, the Planning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend that Council deny the project because it exceeded the 55-foot height restriction for the downtown.
The tallest building in the immediate area on Gilbert Road is Building 313, which has a rooftop restaurant and bar, at 55 feet tall and three stories.
The two buildings that exceed the height limit in the Heritage District are the town-owned university building at 68 feet and 8 inches tall and the Collab building at 64 feet tall but they are both off the Gilbert corridor.
A few nearby business owners also spoke against the project, noting the importance of adhering to the Redevelopment Plan and the Heritage District design guidelines, which govern development in the area.
Council in August also expressed reluctance to support such a tall building with the mayor saying the “height would be too overwhelming in that space.”
Koliopoulos at the time explained that the reason for requesting a taller building is that higher ceilings were needed in order to attract Class A office tenants on the second and third floors.
The first floor would house a restaurant/bar and the fourth floor would have a restaurant/bar and mechanical screening to hide the HVC equipment. He also assured the Town the building would not block the view of the Water Tower.