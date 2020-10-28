The Rev. Andre Miller recalled when he worked for the Town of Gilbert as a meter reader some 14 years ago.
He was in a neighborhood dressed in a town uniform, driving a town-marked vehicle performing his duties when someone called the police on him.
“It should have been visible to anyone what I was doing but for this individual, this particular day, my skin color appeared to be a threat,” said Miller, who is Black. “This is something that is a mindset that all of us in this summit must tackle.”
Miller, of the New Beginnings Christian Church in Mesa, gave the keynote speech recently at the town’s 11th annual Faith Leaders’ Summit, held virtually due to COVID-19.
About 35 to 40 people attended, including Town Council.
This year’s topic was unity, diversity and inclusion – given the unrest in the county and in town, notably at Gilbert and Warner roads where weekly protests between pro-police and Black Live Matters supporters take place. Miller has attended the protests on the BLM side and also is the administrator for the BLM, Gilbert Facebook page.
“When we look at the town proper of Gilbert, we do not see many of the wide-ranging issues that are prevalent throughout other Valley cities. But you can be assured these issues will become rampant as we continue to grow – even in Gilbert,” Miller said.
Gilbert’s population is around 260,000 and is anticipated to reach 330,000 at build-out in a decade.
“Growth as we all know brings about a different mindset, different cultures, different thoughts on how citizens should be governed, how resources should be used, even how people are policed,” Miller said.
In order to build a better Gilbert and a better country, everyone at the summit must be willing to do the heavy lifting and hard work, he added.
“Racism in America is unique and different than in most other industrialized nations,” Miller said. “Many people in America have no shame in racist ideologies as if they are proper and have an appropriate role in society when we all know that they actually do not.
“If you think of Germany and all they had to endure under the Nazi regime, you’ll notice there are no memorials or monuments for those who transgressed against humanity. But in America that’s not so. We often glamorize people’s achievements although some achievements have been on the backsides of those who have and are marginalized.”
He said people need to face this reality and have conversation in order to heal.
“Those conversations are never about making anybody feel guilt,” Miller said. “Those conversations are about making us better and grew closer into this idea of what America actually should be for all of its inhabitants.”
Despite the current environment, Miller said he finds hope and promise because he believed Americans can rise to the occasion.
He added he was blessed to be leading a church with different ethnicities – white, black, Hispanics and the occasional Asian couple when everyone knows that church is one of the most segregated places in the country on a Sunday.
Seeing the diversity of his congregants reminded him that Heaven has no separations, he said.
“There won’t be any sections in Heaven,” Miller said. “You won’t have a black section, you won’t have a white section, there won’t be a Lutheran section, there won’t be a nondenominational section (and) there won’t be a Pentecostal section. It will be all of us collectively as children of God rejoicing without regard to race or color.”
He said that in a recent conversation with a council member, he was asked if racism was really a problem in Gilbert.
“If one person in Gilbert feels uncomfortable based off their race, we all have a problem,” Miller said in response. “It is all our duties to make sure that we press for a greater Gilbert, a Gilbert where all are welcomed and encouraged to be their best selves.”
Miller then quoted John 13:34 from the Bible where Jesus commanded his disciples to love one another as He loved them.
He said partisan ideals have often caused people to forget that love.
“Today, I challenge everybody in this room to get re-acquainted with the love that has been missing,” Miller said.
“I challenge you today to make sure your neighbor is not just the one who looks like you but the one who is shouting on Gilbert and Warner with every part of their being that they need help. I challenge you today to embrace someone who’s had a struggle that is different from yours, understanding that lighting another person’s candle does not dim your light.”
Miller closed by saying there was work to be done and that it was up to the leaders in the room to effect positive change.
The summit included Town Manager Patrick Banger giving an update of Gilbert’s accomplishments such as the FBI ranking the community as the second safest in the nation and how it has and is responding to the pandemic.
Chief People Officer Nathan Williams discussed how the town was working toward diversity, inclusion and equity in its workforce through unconscious bias training and that it will be a long-term goal.
Tyler Hudgins, who unsuccessfully ran for Council in the August Primary and is a member of Redemption Church in Gilbert, announced he and others are in the process of forming a group called Gilbert Faith to engage with town leaders and address current local issues like domestic violence.
The intent is to meet quarterly with the first meeting in January. For more information, go to gilbertfaith.com
Mayor Scott Anderson thanked the participants and especially Miller for his comments.
“I think that’s given all of us opportunity to think about lot of things and to take some action. The comments that I’ve heard have been inspiring to help us move in the right direction.
“Gilbert has been recognized for many things but lot of what we have in Gilbert are just things like the water tower and the downtown. Those are things but Gilbert is the people that live here and you are the people that work directly with them and we thank you for those efforts and recognize that is what makes Gilbert strong and that is what we recognize Gilbert as Gilbert are the people that you serve and we try to serve.”