A nonprofit that shut down after failing to build a veterans memorial park in Gilbert has finally closed its books after handing back nearly $100,000 to donors.
Shortly after Operation Welcome Home announced in September 2019 it was folding, it cut cashier checks totaling $97,038 to individuals and veterans group that gave toward the $3-million project, according to Justin Yentes.
Yentes sat on the board and responded to questions from Gilbert Sun News that were sent to his wife, Councilwoman Aimee Yentes, who was the vice president of the nonprofit.
The bulk of the returned donations went to the Roney Family Foundation, which received $49,539 of the $100,000 it donated, according to a copy of the check Yentes provided.
“Mary Roney was a big donor with OWH and so we felt that it was best to send as much as we could to her foundation,” Justin Yentes said in an email.
Other recipients, according to Justin Yentes, included the Vietnamese Community of Arizona, which received $26,618; Knights of Columbus Friar Adrian Assembly, $250; Knights of Columbus St. Anne’s Council, $250 and Sons of the American Legion, $500.
The Merrell Mitchell American Legion Post 39 received $1,250, according to Cmdr. Chris Ellis, who could did not know the amount of the original donation.
Justin Yentes added that $10,000 went back to Southwest Gas Corp., which was confirmed by a company spokeswoman.
The remainder of the funds went to individual donors, according to copies of cashier checks Justin Yentes provided the Gilbert Sun News.
Others, however, didn’t see a penny of their donation, including Walmart Foundation, which gave $25,000; the Daughters of the American Revolution, $1,000; and the Arizona Department of Veteran Services, which awarded a $100,000 grant.
The nonprofit also claimed it had $110,077 in assets at the end of 2018, according to the Form 990 filed for that year with the IRS.
Justin Yentes said the assets were the cost of improvements made to the 7 acres it was leasing from the Town of Gilbert for $1 a year for 30 years.
He explained that before he joined the board, a company named Terrascape Consulting provided $17,500 worth of surveying and site work in 2014 or 2015 and that the nonprofit’s accountant at the time considered the donation an asset the nonprofit owned.
“Because that work was done in-kind, the accountant at the time considered that work an asset that OWH held and put it on the balance sheet as an asset,” Justin Yentes said.
“I liken that to someone doing a custom paint job at a rental property. It may raise the value of the rental home, but the property still isn’t yours. The value increase would arguably be that of the owner/town’s asset.”
The nonprofit apparently dropped that practice afterward, not listing further work on the site as an asset.
R.A.P.I Ltd in Phoenix told GSN that it performed mass grading on the site but never completed the job after MT Builders suspended work on the project in February 2018, when the nonprofit provided no more funding.
The Phoenix company’s work was an in-kind donation of $25,000, according to paperwork.
In April 2018, the 3rd Platoon of the 258th Engineer Company of the Arizona National Guard stepped in and donated pre-construction earth and site work.
Justin Yentes accounted for the remaining assets as $17,820 paid to MT Builders for a performance bond and $74,756 to Gilbert in December 2017 for a building permit. MT Builders was the general contractor for the project.
Town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said the December fee for the permit was voided and refunded in May 2019 and a new invoice for $66,123 was issued to Operation Welcome Home, which was paid.
For its final year of operation in 2019, the tax-exempted nonprofit filed a Form 990-N, an electronic postcard for organizations with annual gross receipts of $50,000 and less.
“Without the need for the public 990, we didn’t have to prep all the details but I can summarize most if not all of the 2019 costs,” Justin Yentes said.
The nonprofit in 2019 paid out $51,356, which included a $30,000 salary for an administrative assistant, $5,000 to the landlord for the office space and $6,600 to the law firm that handled the dissolution, according to Justin Yentes.
After news of its demise last year, former board member Les Presmyk told Gilbert Sun News said he’s asked the accountant and the board president at the time, Lisa Rigler, to see the books but was never given access.
Rigler, who is Aimee Yentes’ mother, has never responded to the Gilbert Sun News’ numerous requests for comment about the nonprofit’s financial activities.
Presmyk, a former town councilman for over a decade and co-founder of Operation Welcome Home, said he finally quit the board due to the lack of disclosure.
Operation Welcome Home originally was a town program that honored veterans with a proclamation. When Rigler assumed control, she took it to nonprofit status.
The group in March 2016 broke ground on the veterans memorial park at the southeast corner of Gilbert Road and Civic Center Drive with the backing of the community, veterans organizations and elected leaders.
The park was to include an education and resources center and a scaled-down version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.
The town partnered with the nonprofit, agreeing to lease the land and to make off-site improvements such as building a bus bay, parking lot and bringing sewer and water lines to the property to the tune of $1.67 million.
The town put safeguards in place, such as requiring the nonprofit to show it had come up with half of the $2.12 million cost for phase 1 before it would be granted a building permit.
In November 2017, staff informed the Council it was shown proof that the nonprofit had met that with cash and written commitments of in-kind pledges.
However, GSN found discrepancies with what the nonprofit reported for its revenue.
In 2016, when Rigler applied for the $100,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Veteran Services, she claimed the nonprofit had $1.25 million in cash, which included $250,000 in grants, $250,000 in corporate contribution and $350,000 from individual donors. Rigler also claimed $600,000 for in-kind donations for a total of $1.8 million in revenue.
But, in the Form 990 filed with the IRS for the year ending in 2016, the nonprofit claimed it had $153,586 in cash before expenses.
In February 2018, grading was completed on the site, according to MT Builders, which was paid $284,487 to truck in dirt.
Later that year in September, staff raised concerns as the town was nearing completion of the off-site improvements but hadn’t seen any active construction for several months, according to emails obtained by the Gilbert Sun News.
It wasn’t until April 2019 that Annie Remsburg, who took over as president in late 2018/early 2019 after Rigler stepped down, received a letter from MT Builders stating that because it hasn’t received further funding, it was terminating its October 2017 contract and voiding the performance bond, which would have guaranteed the completion of the project.
Remsburg later that September informed then Mayor-Jenn Daniels of the group’s dissolution, prompting the Council in October to cancel its lease agreement.
Daniels co-founded the group and was on the board but never responded to Gilbert Sun News’ questions on the issue.
Aimee and Justin Yentes in December 2019 told the Gilbert Sun News that with the in-kind donors dropping out and the competition for donors by other veterans’ groups, the project was at a standstill.
The couple would not disclose the donors who withdrew their pledges.
The Gilbert Sun News contacted a number of the in-kind donors at the time who either already donated their services or were waiting to be called on but never were.
The town has not decided what to do with the 7 acres, which is fenced off and has an estimated 23,000 cubic yards of dirt – much more than the 4,000 cubic yards of fill material or dirt that was supposed to be on the site, according to project design documents.
“It was heartbreaking to see the plan fail to materialize,” Justin Yentes said. “I hope that the new veteran’s committee at the town has much more long-lasting success with their USS Arizona endeavor.”
The town created a Veterans and Military Advisory Board earlier this year and got the Council to agree to sponsor a new submarine named after the USS Arizona.