Just a few days remain for the two Gilbert Council candidates to make their final pitch before early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Former Councilman Bill Spence faces off against newcomer Bobbi Buchli after the two survived the Aug. 2 Primary that saw incumbent Yung Koprowski and challengers Jim Torgeson, and Chuck Bongiovanni win seats. Spence edged Buchli by 628 votes.
The runoff is one of several decisions of local interest facing voters on a crowded ballot that includes a U.S. Senate seat, the governor and all state offices and legislative seats.
Locally besides council, Gilbert voters will be choosing two seats on the governing board of Gilbert Public Schools or Higley Unified, depending on where they live. Higley voters also must weigh in on a bond measure the district has put on the ballot.
That voters in the Primary booted incumbent Scott September could indicate an electorate wanting a change in the status quo.
Torgeson is a vocal critic of the council and sued the town over political signs last year and Bongiovanni didn’t take any donations for his self-funded campaign.
Change could come at the ballot box Nov. 8 as increasing frustration with the council may prompt voters to pick the candidate seen as an outsider.
Spence, a retired Navy officer, was unanimously appointed by Council in March 2020 and served eight months but lost his election to keep his seat against Laurin Hendrix.
Hendrix and Aimee Yentes, who are often on the losing end of 5-2 council votes did not seek re-election.
Spence and Buchli each said they’re strong supporters of public safety and small business and they’ve both tapped into the anti-apartment sentiment by declaring their opposition to more high-density apartments in Gilbert.
Buchli went a step further by saying she’s opposed to passenger rail of any kind coming to Gilbert.
Although Council hasn’t discussed bringing light rail to Gilbert, it did contemplate in April spending $288,760 on a study to look at two possible transit stations. Public backlash prompted Council to table the issue until new members take their seats in January.
Both Spend and Buchli were pretty much on equal footing when it came to their campaign war chests with Spence raising $21,755 and Buchli, $23,750, according to their pre-primary reports. The third-quarter campaign report is due Oct. 15.
Spence touts endorsements from police and fire unions and from the West and Southeast Realtors Association.
The Gilbert Chamber of Commerce gave Spence a letter grade of “A” in representing the interests of the business community while handing Buchli a “C.”
Spence calls himself a common-sense conservative when it comes to the role of government and believes in data-driven decisions.
He says he’s for responsible growth and would oppose any increase to the town’s secondary property tax rate. He’s also for streamlining town processes.
Buchli, an associate broker, is making her first foray into politics and has the backing of the American Free Enterprise Club, a conservative lobbying group, in which Yentes is vice president, and the LD 14 Republican Committee.
Buchli calls herself a fiscal conservative who believes town government isn’t listening to residents.
One of her top priories is to lure in “larger corporations and businesses” to bring more jobs to the town.
Frustration with Council has been growing since last year – most notably over the SanTan Adventure Park.
Dozens of residents attended meetings to voice their concerns with noise and traffic but Council approved the project that comes with an outdoor track for gas-powered go-karts.
Also brewing are two on-going eminent domain cases.
The first involves 24 homeowners who face losing parts of their backyards for pipe work. Those homeowners raised enough opposition that Council last year asked the consultant to go back and find more options, which it did in June.
Whether it chooses another option with less impact remained to be seen.
The second is the widening of Ocotillo Road, which called for acquiring portions of land from 46 property owners, most of them county residents.
The latest project riling up residents is The Ranch, a proposed 311-acre light industrial proposal adjacent to a neighborhood in the master-planned community of Morrison Ranch.
Although not scheduled for a council vote until November, residents have been showing up at meetings to voice and show their opposition.
At the Sept. 28 meeting, the removal of three Morrison Ranch residents for having signs further added fuel to the discontent.
And since last year, there’s been growing dissatisfaction with council not taking action on a number of ethics violation complaints filed against Mayor Brigette Peterson and, most recently, against September, who was facing a possible misdemeanor charge for tampering with political signs.