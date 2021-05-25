Recognition for a job well done doesn’t get much better than the one that Jeff Beickel got for his work as principal of Bridges Elementary School in Higley Unified.
That Beickel was named an Exemplary Principal by Maricopa County Superintendent of Schools Steve Watson was exciting enough. But the way it was presented was beyond special.
Somehow, the award was kept secret until the morning of May 19, when Watson showed up to give Beickel his award – and the entire student body and staff were in the schoolyard to applaud their beloved principal with posters and full-throated cheers.
Assistant Principal Todd Berg helped organize the celebration, cautioning the Gilbert Sun News when he arranged for its photographer to capture the moment not to let the cat out of the bag.
The cat stayed in the bag almost until the climactic presentation of the award.
“Upon opening the double doors at the top of the stairs, I realized what was occurring, and subsequently had trouble processing as I was overtaken by emotion,” Beickel told GSN.
Indeed, at one point as he walked across the schoolyard, he could be seen wiping away a few tears. “We’ve poured our hearts into making this school one of the best, if not the best, in the state of Arizona, and I’m grateful to be recognized for that work,” said Beickel. “This award is truly indicative of the incredible humans that work at Bridges Elementary School and in the Higley Unified School District, coupled with our collective vision in ensuring our students are prepared for experiencing current and future success.”
Watson fully agreed, saying it “is an honor to recognize Jeffrey Beickel as an Exemplary Principal.”
“Jeff is an inspirational leader who has created a positive and supportive environment with both students and teachers at the heart,” Watson said. “He prioritizes culture as a driving force in student and teacher success and works strategically to build relationships and connections. The enthusiasm and joy at Bridges Elementary is palpable.”
Joy was pretty palpable last Wednesday over the recognition accorded Beickel, who became Bridges’ principal in June 2017 after a year-long stint as its assistant principal.
A 2020 winner of Grand Canyon University’s STEM Principal of the Month, Beickel started with Higley Unified in 2021 as a math teacher and basketball-track-football coach at Power Ranch Elementary and Sossaman Middle School.
Three years later, he was appointed a math teaching specialist and assistant principal at Power Ranch, where he remained until getting his initial gig at Bridges.–He has powered Bridges to some lofty academic heights.
The school is in the top 10 ranking for language arts and math scores in state, has three consecutive A ratings and is considered a leading STEAM school for its integration of virtual reality and 3D printing at the K-6 grade level.
Beickel has been credited with creating such a positive atmosphere for students and teachers alike that Bridges has retained 97 percent of its staff the last three years and has a waiting list of 165 students with an enrollment that has climbed from 525 to 745 students.
Small wonder kids were cheering him on.
The feeling is mutual for Beickel.
“I love our school, students, staff, parents, and feel so lucky to be able to celebrate our school’s success with them,” he said, calling the award “a byproduct of our collective work.”
“In terms of being genuinely surprised, that is an understatement. I knew I had a shot at the award, as I felt as though the four phases went relatively well: written responses, staff surveys, an interview, and a virtual school visit,” Beickel said.
“I hadn’t heard anything though, so I figured the end result may not have been what I was hoping for. I’m glad I was wrong, as the event was one of the most special moments of my life don’t worry- marrying my wife, MaryAnn, is still first,” he continued.
“I admittedly was slightly teary-eyed as I was walking up to the podium, but was quickly overcome with an overwhelming feeling of appreciation for those that were there supporting me, as they all have played an integral part in my personal growth as an educator, and our school’s overall success over the last five years.”
And he was “simply amazed” at how many kept the event a secret for weeks.