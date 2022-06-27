Higley Unified School District has hired an outside investigator to look into allegations that officials were made aware of a former teacher recently accused of inappropriate behavior with two underage students but did nothing.
Gilbert Police arrested Aaron Dunton, 35, on June 16. The former Higley High School social studies teacher has a preliminary hearing on June 27 and apparently posted the $10,000 bail as his inmate record could not be found.
“Since the District’s original report to police, some social media posts and other reports have asserted that details about this former employee were allegedly previously shared with HUSD employees,” board President Amy Kaylor announced in a prepared statement at the June 22 meeting.
“We are very concerned about the accusations regarding this former employee and that they were not addressed when raised.
“The District has hired an outside attorney to investigate and help our administration review all of these matters. It is the District’s intent to learn the details of any prior reported concern and how it was handled.”
Kaylor asked that people who have reported a concern they felt was not addressed by HUSD employees, to call the district’s safe hotline at 480-279-7233 or email safe.hotline@husd.org.
“We take all concerns very seriously and will follow-up on situations that are reported,” she read. “Our district will continue to review our protocols, practices and policies to ensure students are safe on our campuses.”
The full transcript is on the district’s website.
Gilbert Police launched a two-month investigation after it was contacted by the district on April 13. Dunton submitted a request to be released from his teaching contract on April 14.
While investigating Dunton’s inappropriate relationship with the 14-year-old student, police said they found another victim, who made allegations against Dunton for incidents that occurred in 2019 at Power Ranch Elementary when the victim was 11 years old. Dunton taught at Power Ranch from July 16, 2015 to May 28, 2021 and was the victim’s teacher.
He transferred to Higley High in July 2021, where he also volunteered as a softball coach and an assistant football coach, according to the district.
Dunton’s arrest became a hot topic of interest on social media.
According to one person, Dunton’s behavior wasn’t a secret, writing, “I was friends with the 11-year-old in elementary school… my entire grade knew they were dating.”
Another person wrote that “in 2019 a student told the principal that he witnessed Dunton committing sexual assault against a 6th grade girl and the principal suspended the kid that saw Dunton.”
People claimed that both parents and teachers reported Dunton to administration, which turned a blind eye.
“Only teacher I ever had to report several times over the years,” a woman said. “My kiddos were at the school.”
Another woman said, “plenty of other teachers had reported him since 2015. I know of a teacher that reported him and she herself got written up for ‘stirring the pot.’”
The school was notified and did nothing, a woman claimed while another said, “there were allegations made to the administration when he worked at the elementary school. So the administration should have followed up on those.”
“There was plenty of talk back in 2019, we were alerted to it by a school employee back then,” a man said.
“The school definitely had info about potential inappropriate behavior but seemed to let it go.”