A former Gilbert resident made international headlines earlier this month after she was arrested in Hawaii for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day-quarantine rule and unsworn falsification to authority.
Alyza “Lyza” Alder, 18, made her $2,000 bail and faces a June 17 court appearance after she was arrested May 20 at a fast food restaurant in Laie, where she found employment.
“Our understanding is that she is an intended resident of the state,” said Krishna Jayaram, special assistant to the attorney general in Hawaii.
Newspapers and social media around the world reported the arrest – one of several involving quarantine violations that have been filed against visitors to Hawaii in recent weeks.
According to social media posts, Alder is a Highland High School graduate. Her mother lives in Gilbert.
In one of Alder’s posts, she says she has a nursing assistance license and has been working in the medical industry along with other part-time jobs that include offering spray tans out of her home.
A message was left on a phone purportedly belonging to her but she did not respond and shortly after, she closed off her social media accounts.
Alder arrived on O‘ahu on May 6 and allegedly began posting photos of herself swimming off beaches in Lā‘ie and Hau‘ula between May 8 and May 20, according to the governor’s office in Hawaii.
A citizen notified authorities that Alder was allegedly in violation of emergency rules, prompting special agents from the Attorney General’s Office Investigation Division to take Alder into custody.
The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority also assisted law enforcement on this case.
Investigators say while Alder still should have been under quarantine, she took employment at the restaurant.
“We are asking everyone – returning residents and visitors – to abide by our state’s 14-day self-quarantine order,” said State Attorney General Clare Connors in the release, adding:
“The 14-day self-quarantine rules protect everyone’s health and safety. As we’ve said before, if you come to Hawaii with the expectation that you can ignore the self-quarantine order, you very likely will be reported, arrested and end up in jail facing hefty fines. All of us must do our part to protect ourselves, our families, friends and guests.”
Island residents are keen on keeping an eye on visitors who flout the order.
There’s even a Facebook group called Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers that tracks and reports violators to law enforcement.
According to Hawaii’s Department of Health there were 643 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths as of May 26.