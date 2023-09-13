An outside investigator found no evidence Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson violated the town Code of Ethics and recommended dismissing the complaint filed against her by a councilman.
Councilman Chuck Bongiovanni accused Peterson of putting her personal interest ahead of the town’s when she filed an ethics complaint at the end of business day against Councilman Jim Torgeson and then released the information to the media before the rest of the council was aware of it. He also accused her of trying to engineer the removal of Torgeson from a council ethics subcommittee.
“Just like all the other ethics complaints filed against me, evaluated by different investigators, this one resulted in highlighting that no violation occurred,” Peterson said in a released statement. “Council has policy making and budget process to focus on for the good of the community.”
Peterson’s complaint alleged that Torgeson violated the ethics policy when he left a private voice message to one of his former campaign workers badmouthing her.
This was the 10th ethics violation complaint filed against Peterson, who has been cleared in all of them.
Investigator Ken Fields said that Torgeson’s message was not public but a private conversation expressing his opinion on the mayor’s character.
Fields, a retired Maricopa County Superior Court judge, reported last week that although Peterson’s complaint against Torgeson may have been in her political interest, she has the right to defend herself against comments by other political figures and that it was not an ethics violation.
He said if Peterson had a “good faith belief” that Torgeson committed an ethics violation, she was obligated under the ethics policy to file her complaint.
Fields also addressed Bongiovanni’s claim that once Peterson filed her complaint it was town property and she was prohibited from disclosing confidential information.
“The mayor does not dispute that she disclosed the substance of her complaint against Councilmember Torgeson upon request of a member of the news media by text message on the date of the filing,” Fields wrote.
“The voice message that was the essential part of the mayor’s complaint was already within the knowledge of the Town Council and Councilmember Torgeson, having been provided to all council members by Ms. Maureen Hoppe before the date of the filing of the mayor’s complaint. It appears that she, like Ms. Hoppe, felt that a violation did occur.”
Fields said had Peterson disclosed someone else’s complaint before it was officially released by the town, then she would have violated a provision forbidding disclosure of confidential information.
“This did not occur here,” Fields said. “She was the complainant and as such could ethically disclose the substance of her complaint at her discretion.”
Fields also found no merit in Bongiovanni’s allegation that in a meeting involving Peterson, former council member Bill Spence and Councilman Scott Anderson, it was suggested that Torgeson be replaced on the Subcommittee on Code of Ethics. Anderson chairs the subcommittee.
Fields did not address the claim about removing Torgeson and found nothing wrong with the meeting requested by Spence to discuss his concerns with the newly adopted ethics handbook.
“While Councilmember Bongiovanni may strongly disagree with the mayor and another council member meeting with a former council member, it does not rise to the level of an ethics violation under the code,” Fields said. “This is normal and expected political activity of elected members of a town council interacting with a constituent.”
Bongiovanni expressed disappointment with the ruling.
“I was honestly surprised and disappointed at the level of poor behavior that is needed to be considered unethical,” Bongiovanni said. “It appears my personal ethical standards are much higher than what is expected for politicians.”
“I can tell I wouldn’t be proud of myself if I did the acts that I brought up in my complaint against the mayor. These findings only tell us that the bar of expected professional behavior in Gilbert, Arizona, is extremely low. Gilbert deserves better and the people will have to make that decision at the polls.”
Bongiovanni added that he, Torgeson and Councilwoman Bobbi Buchli signed on to put an ethics violation complaint filed by two residents against Peterson on the Sept 19 council agenda.
Town Attorney Chris Payne has recommended that council dismiss the complaint filed by Brandon Ryff and Ryan Handelsman.
The two alleged that Peterson violated the Code of Ethics by ordering police to escort them and one other resident out of a council meeting last year for quietly holding “Stop Lying” signs at the back of the room.
Payne said that the same allegation was filed by a county island resident last year and was investigated by an outside attorney and dismissed by council.
Ryff and Handelsman also alleged that Peterson leaked confidential information from an executive session, which Payne said was “vague and failed to identify any particular executive session meeting or timeframe.”
Hoppe has requested to put her complaint against Torgeson and Buchli on the council agenda for discussion. She complained that the two council members harassed and intimidated her for speaking out about wrongdoings. Fields found no evidence and recommended dismissal.
Hoppe in an email to the council, town clerk and town attorney requested that the Council take her complaint and “add all the results from recent complaints to the next agenda.”
She noted the investigator’s findings, including one saying Torgeson should “be reminded of his responsibilities as an elected official to treat his colleagues with respect and courtesy.”
“I believe that the recommendations of the independent investigator must be discussed in public so that an official record of this discussion can be documented,” Hoppe said in her email.
“I respect the work of the independent investigator and appreciate that the wrongdoings of these two council members have been identified, however, I disagree that their inexperience has validity for their conduct and misinformation.”
The Town Clerk said the mayor has requested putting all the other complaints on the upcoming agenda.