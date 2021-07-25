The State Grand Jury indicted former Superintendent Denise Birdwell on 18 felony counts for allegedly rigging bids and taking payoffs from contractors during her time at the head of the Scottsdale Unified School District and Higley Unified School District in Gilbert, according to a report from the Arizona Auditor General.
The indictment comes three years after the SUSD Governing Board in March 2018 fired Birdwell – who started as the district’s superintendent in January 2016 – for allegedly receiving payments from Hunt & Caraway Architects, the firm hired to work on the district’s bond projects.
The grand jury indicted Birdwell and three others on July 13 after prosecutors with the state Attorney General’s Office presented the Auditor General’s report that delved into her time at both districts.
The report primarily focused on Birdwell’s tenure as superintendent at Higley from 2009 to 2015 and a complex construction-lease agreement for Cooley and Sossaman middle schools that continue to plague the district’s finances to this day.
Higley is asking voters to approve a $95 million bond issue of which about a third will be used to retire one of those two leases.
At an April meeting, Higley acting Chief Financial Officer Jeff Gadd told his Governing Board, “If you took out the current lease schedule all the way to 2052 (when the lease is currently scheduled to end) and you included principle and interest, those schools are costing you three times what you would have paid on an outright purchase.”
According to the report, Higley required new schools in 2012 to accommodate the district’s rapid growth, but could seek additional bonds financing because it had nearly reached its borrowing capacity.
“Accordingly, Higley issued an RFP to procure a private developer working in conjunction with a nonprofit corporation to design, finance, construct, and manage the 2 middle schools,” according to the report.
The plan involved Higley working with a private developer and the nonprofit James Megellas Foundation to build two middle schools, which would then be owned by the nonprofit and leased back to the district. The nonprofit would hold the debt and was responsible for making loan payments.
Birdwell authorized two lease-purchase agreements for the schools that put the district on the hook for $160 million over 40 years.
The auditor general alleged that Birdwell and others rigged the 2012 bid to award the $2.6-million development contract for the schools to an entity named Educational Facilities Development Services, LLC, which was set up just two weeks before the RFP went out.
The report alleged Birdwell received $103,000 from Hunt & Caraway or its former president, the now deceased Brian Robichaux, and a $2,500 check from CORE Construction – a Higley vendor that was also part of EFDS’ development team – between July 2014 and April 2016.
Educational Facilities Development Services, set up by former Arizona State University real estate executives Steve Nielsen and Gary Aller, won the contract – with help from Birdwell and Robichaux, according to investigators.
Nielsen and Aller were indicted on three felony counts related to fraudulent schemes and practices, fraudulent schemes and artifices, and conspiracy.
The report alleged Birdwell and Robichaux, who was operating as Higley’s procurement advisor, were in regular contact with Nielsen and Aller during the procurement process, sharing key details about the project and RFP that were not shared with other prospective vendors.
Robichaux even shared site plans and renderings with Nielsen and Aller as the district told other vendors that those plans did not yet exist, according to the report.
The two companies were also connected to a school-build controversy in Scottsdale during Birdwell’s tenure that resulted in a lawsuit by the Attorney General’s office to halt construction on two bond projects at Hohokam and Cherokee Elementary Schools.
The AG alleged that Robichaux, SUSD’s principal architect who sat on the contractor-selection committee, illegally attempted to influence another panel member on behalf of specific contractors, including CORE Construction.
The complaint alleged that Robichaux urged that CORE Construction be ranked first for the Hohokam project and Chasse Building Team as first for the Cheyenne project.
Payments from Hunt & Caraway totaling $520,260 were made to Kay Hartwell Hunnicutt or her firm and only $191,362 was documented. Hunnicutt is Birdwell’s significant other and they share a joint bank account.
According to the Auditor General, those payments were ultimately withdrawn by Birdwell and used for her own personal purposes and neither Birdwell nor Hunnicutt reported the income on their tax returns.
Hunnicutt was indicted on three counts of filing a false tax return.
Representatives for Hunt & Caraway and CORE told investigators the payments were for consultations or sponsorships, but neither could produce documentation supporting those claims.
The alleged payments included $31,500 during Birdwell’s Higley tenure; $59,000 during her brief retirement from June 2015 to January 2016; and $15,000 during her stint at SUSD.
Some payments were used as justification for her firing by the SUSD board in 2018.
The alleged pay-for-play scheme appeared to pay off for the contractors as well.
During Birdwell’s tenures, Hunt & Caraway provided $6-millon worth of services to Higley and around $2-million to SUSD.
Meanwhile, Higley paid CORE Construction nearly $28 million from April 2012 through May 2016, and the company received an additional $55.8 million contract from EFDS in connection with the Higley school projects.
In a release after the indictment became public Thursday, state Rep. Jake Hoffman of Queen Creek, whose district includes much of Gilbert, said, “This is truly a sad day for the Higley Unified School District and the students and families it serves.”
Hoffman served on the Higley Governing Board between 2013-15 and said Birdwell stonewalled him and another unnamed board member as they questioned her dealings.
“The level of apparent corruption is staggering and heartbreaking. I am proud to have actively fought against this abuse of power, misuse of taxpayer monies, and blatant disregard for the law during my tenure on the Higley governing board,” he said.
A blog called Gilbert Watch recounted how Birdwell became furious when Hoffman and Kristina Reese, who is still on the Higley Governing Board, voted against giving CORE a contract in 2014 for Bridges Elementary School. Another board member had resigned a month earlier, so the vote ended in a tie.
Gilbert Watch wrote that after the meeting, Birdwell “stormed up to board member Mrs. Reese, shouted an expletive at her,”
The blog also slammed “arrogant treatment of board members who question her authority, in particular, conservative board member Jake Hoffman.”