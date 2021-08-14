A former Gilbert cop accused of sexual misconduct while off duty and dressed in a Santa suit has voluntarily surrendered his certificate to serve in law enforcement in the state.
Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board last month accepted Justin Michael Betts’ permanent relinquishment, although he did not admit to any allegations made against him.
Betts, 39, was facing a court date Dec. 9 on three criminal charges – trespassing, sexual abuse and public sexual indecency, according to court records. He was released on his own recognizance on July 15 after the grand jury’s indictment in May. Betts last day at the department was May 18.
“He resigned prior to disciplinary action being taken,” said police spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco.
The alleged incident occurred during a holiday party last Christmas Eve at the house of a rookie Gilbert cop and her roommate.
The victim, 19, was the younger sister of the roommate.
The victim told police that she and her boyfriend were asleep in a guest bedroom in the house and she had ensured the door was locked before going to bed. Later, she was awakened by “the feeling of someone touching her inner thigh” under the blanket.
The victim, who was nude, said she was sure it wasn’t her boyfriend because both of his arms were wrapped around her.
“I kinda jolted awake and saw this dark shadow figure you know kinda like when you are between dream and reality and everything is kind of shadows,” she told police. “I thought he was a shadow man so I kicked him with my foot to make sure he was real and I heard some fumbling around.”
The victim said as she tried to wake up her boyfriend, she heard some more rustling from the person and “then he got up and he walked away.
“I didn’t see who it was until he opened the door and the light came in and I saw the red Santa jumper-like tracksuit.”
The woman said there was only one person that night wearing the outfit and it was Betts.
The boyfriend finally woke up and after hearing what happened chased after Betts, who by then had left the house. The victim said she had just met Betts that night at the party and the only interaction they had was playing a sock-exchange game.
Partygoers confirmed Betts was at the house and was wearing a “unique holiday outfit” and that they observed him quickly exit about 2:20 a.m. from the hallway where the guest bedroom was located.
A guest told police she was introduced to Betts at the party and would not have guessed he was a cop “because of his dress and demeanor during the party.”
“Justin didn’t carry himself like an officer and engaged in conversations that she felt was not appropriate for an officer on or off duty,” a police report stated. She “said Justin was cussing and talking ‘profanely about women, about this, about that.’”
Betts also had conversed with a fellow cop at the party, claiming the victim allegedly made a comment that was strange and that Betts “believed the comment may be an invite to later visit her in the bedroom.”
The cop said he didn’t think much of Betts’ comments until later when he saw Betts quickly walked from the hallway where the guest bedroom was.
Police armed with a search warrant seized from Betts’ home a “red jacket with white stripes and embroidered characterization of Santa Claus and red pants with white stripes” from an upstairs hamper.
Detectives also took DNA samples from the floor of the guest bedroom, from the victim’s discarded high-heeled black boots and black leggings. The genetic samples later were found to be a match with Betts, according to Police.
The 24-year-old officer who co-hosted the party later that day called and recorded her conversation with Betts, who made no admission.
The officer pressed Betts several times over what happened at her house, according to a transcript of the call. She told him several people witnessed him leaving the guestroom and she wanted to figure out why the victim was crying and shaken up.
Betts claimed he became ill after drinking something “super nauseous” at the party and was looking for a bathroom. He said he never went into any room that had someone in it.
The officer than told Betts about the victim’s allegations, which he adamantly denied, saying she likely was dreaming.
The officer said the victim was not dreaming because detectives found DNA evidence on the bedroom floor and on her boots.
“I don’t remember any of this like none of that, Betts responded, who initially asked if it was a prank call.
Detectives interviewed three other Gilbert cops at the party about Betts’ physical condition at the time.
Two of the officers said Betts didn’t appear drunk and one said Betts was “very intoxicated” with slurred speech, strong odor of alcohol and blood-shot watery eyes.”
Betts began working for Gilbert Police in 2009. Although in fiscal year 2010-11, he received a medal of valor, he’s been the subject of internal investigations, including in 2013 and in 2018 when he was accused of using excessive force and in 2014 where he was accused of nonfeasance in office. All three cases were deemed non-sustained, according to IA reports.
He also was accused of racial profiling in 2014, and of racial profiling and harassment in 2018, which investigators later stated were unfounded.
Additionally in 2014, an internal complaint was filed against Betts accusing him of not seeking medical attention in a timely manner for his K-9 Lenz, which had several fractures in his tail. Although a fellow K-9 officer said that type of injury usually occurred when a tail is being slammed in a door, Betts denied that had happened.
The officer advised Betts to take Lenz to the veterinarian, which he failed to do until three days later.
The investigator said due to Betts’ inexperience as a dog handler and failure to recognize the potential seriousness of the injury, he found Betts committed nonfeasance in properly caring for his assigned K-9 partner.
And, in 2014 and in 2016, Betts was accused of being at fault for an on-duty collision – both were sustained.