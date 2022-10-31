If you hear or see something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?
East Valley Paranormal!
Paranormal investigators Michelle Vincent and Heather Rhyneer founded East Valley Paranormal after a chance meeting at a local events committee. Despite a lifetime of occurrences with the occult, the ladies said even they don’t believe some of the menacing moments they’ve experienced.
“We are skeptics, honestly,” Vincent said. “Because if I’m not shown something, I’m not going to believe it.”
Rhyneer, a dance instructor and choreographer, said that skepticism drives them to investigate every possibility for something that goes bump in the night.
“We love to try to debunk things,” Rhyneer said. “When someone tells us a story, we’re like let’s get in here and try to figure it out.”
Vincent, a graphic designer, said her first ghost experience happened at age 5 during a funeral – when she spoke to the man the ceremony was for.
“I really had no idea that I wasn’t talking to an actual person,” Vincent said.
Rhyneer said her first experience happened at her grandmother’s farmhouse in Missouri.
Against her grandmother’s orders, Rhyneer said she ventured to the second floor of the house and opened a door to find a larger-than-possible room full of nurses and men in bandages lying in beds.
“They were all walking past me like if I wasn’t there,” Rhyneer said. “And I felt like I was in a different time period.”
In 2018, the women met working on an event committee at Mesa Artspace Lofts in downtown Mesa.
Vincent said decorating in the artist-residences’ main gallery had led to numerous ghostly occurrences, such as lights flickering in an empty utility room and a balloon she had to bat away for more than 15 minutes.
“There was a lady sitting [nearby] and her mouth was just on the floor hanging open,” Vincent recalled.
One of their first official investigations came from the gallery’s utility closet.
Vincent said they use “open-line investigations” that involve leaving an iPhone in the room with a recording device and walking a good distance away to listen to what happens on another iPhone.
After a long night of listening to “weird” sounds interrupting the static, Vincent said they returned to the utility closet “completely trashed” with chairs, tables and broom handles so strewn about that they had to crawl across the floor to retrieve their recording equipment in the far corner.
“That whole night was pretty scary,” Vincent said.
Rhyneer said they learned many lessons that night that have shaped their investigations ever since, one of the most important being to use a video recorder.
“For that to be our first one, I think that was a good wake-up call on how we need to move forward in other investigations,” Rhyneer said.
Over the last four years, East Valley Paranormal has investigated dozens of historical places – such as The Nile Theater, Mesa Historical Museum – as well as dozens of private residences across the state.
Among them was a house in Gilbert where paranormal experiences became so frequent that a couple and their three children moved.
Michelle thought something might have been following one of the family members.
So the ast Valley Paranormal team went to the five-bedroom home, which was in disarray, apparently because the family left in the middle of the night.
Michelle said the investigation picked up some voices in one room and even a visible shadow figure on camera, but the scariest moment came at the very end.
“We were literally getting ready to leave,” Michelle recalled, when one of her colleagues said “I don’t feel anything.”
Suddenly, one of their flashlights flew off a table and hit the wall so hard it left a mark.
Michelle she hasn’t spoken to the family since the investigation last June but said they considered selling the house at the time.
Vincent said homes become a special priority if children become involved, such as when they collected a set of “creepy” stuffed animals because “they were bothering the child.”
“If there are children involved, we go right away,” Vincent said.
The equipment they use on investigations include and electromagnetic field reader, a “spirit box” that uses radio frequency white noise to hear spirits and motion detectors that light up when ghosts pass it.
Vincent said real-life ghost hunting consists of “a lot of dirty, smelly, nothing happening.”
The ladies said they spend hours listening to their equipment emit white noise – which can become almost too boring only to have a brief encounter.
“It’ll amp up and then you might get a really great 15 minutes out of a three-hour investigation,” Rhyneer said.
From lights flickering at Terror Trader collectibles store in Chandler to strange shadow figures in Guild of the Vale in Mesa, Vincent said some of their experiences can get to her sometimes.
That’s all part of a lifetime of paranormal experiences, she said.
“When you grow up and you’re used to these things, you think everyone is used to these things, so it becomes normal for you,” Vincent said. “I just found a best friend who it’s normal for her to thank goodness because it’s very strange.”
Vincent said their investigations are as much about the apparitions and poltergeists as they are about the history of each location that they learn.
“One of the things that has always gotten me about visiting a location is that people not knowing the history of what was there,” Vincent said. “This is the stuff we learned about in our history classes for Arizona history.”
Now, East Valley Paranormal has expanded beyond investigations into other ventures, including a ghost tour through downtown Mesa.
The Rydables Downtown Mesa Ghost Tour is a 90-minute tour that spans about four blocks and covers all the paranormal hot spots around Main Street.
Rhyneer said they play a lot of the audio and video evidence on the tour that helps people learn historical facts and stories that many don’t know about – such as the tunnel system that’s under downtown Mesa.
Participants can “hear actual testimonials from local shop owners and the residents who have experienced the paranormal,” Rydables says on its website.
The Rydables tour costs $69 for people 12 and older and $39 for kids. Each Rydables cart can hold up to 400 pounds but the women limit each cart to one adult and one child 11 years or younger.
Rhyneer said Rydables approached East Valley Paranormal about a downtown Mesa ghost tour and asked if they wanted to collaborate with them.
“They reached out to us after talking to some of the people who work and own businesses in downtown Mesa that brought up our name to them,” Rhyneer said.
Eventually, the women plan to open a coffee shop as their home base, but can’t say more about the location except “it’s one of the most haunted buildings on Main.”
For now, Rhyneer said they’ll continue to investigate the supernatural because she has a quest to answer the why behind each ghostly occurrence.
“We always walk away from an investigation and I’m always a little bit more confused,” Rhyneer said. “I want to solve it. I want to know what happens.”