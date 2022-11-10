“Raise the Flag” is the theme of the 2022 East Valley Veterans Parade on Friday, Nov. 11, in downtown Mesa.
“Throughout our history, raising the Red, White and Blue has been an enduring symbol of freedom, sacrifice and unity,” organizers said in a release, adding:.
“As a nation, we have stood for the U.S. flag since June 14, 1777, when the Continental Congress declared that our flag would have 13 stripes, alternating between red and white, with 13 stars on a blue field.
“Thirty-seven years later, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the lyrics for the Star-Spangled Banner after the burning of the White House and U.S. Capitol, when he witnessed the flag flying victoriously at the end of the battle at Fort McHenry.
“Our flag is perhaps most revered by our military members who serve beneath it and have fought to protect all that it represents. More than 1.2 million Americans have died because of war. Many more have suffered physical and emotional injury as a result of their service to our country and our flag.
“As we Raise the Flag at this year’s Veterans Parade, we join together as Americans to remember, salute and honor the service of our military veterans, active military and their families.”
Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Col. Bruce Crandall (ret.) is the 2022 Grand Marshal for the East Valley Veterans Day Parade.
He received the Medal of Honor for valor in the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot and company commander in the 1st Air Cavalry and some of his heroic actions are recounted in the movie, “We Were Soldiers.”.
On Nov. 14, 1965, Crandall’s flight of 16 helicopters took troops on a search-and-destroy mission from an area called Plei Me to Landing Zone X-Ray, a remote spot in the Ia Drang Valley.
As depicted in “We Were Soldiers,” Crandall waited under intense fire for wounded men to be loaded into his unarmed Huey, refusing to take off until he had filled the cargo bay with soldiers in desperate need of medical attention.
As he headed back to base, he heard radio chatter from infantrymen still on the ground, badly outnumbered by enemy soldiers and running low on critical supplies and ammunition.
After unloading the wounded back at base, he and Capt. Ed Freeman, who also earned the Medal of Honor, volunteered to return with their helicopters loaded with as much water and ammunition as they could carry.
Taking enemy fire inside the actual landing zone after they off-loaded the supplies, they reloaded their helicopters with wounded men and raced back to the base hospital.
Many considered the 22 flights made by Crandall and Freeman in the first 14 hours of the three-day battle to be suicide missions.
The “Medal of Honor” third edition states that Crandall “kept coming back into the heavy enemy fire because he knew there was only a ‘magic minute’ to get badly wounded soldiers off the battlefield and into medical treatment.
“That day, Crandall and his wingman evacuated more than 70 wounded and delivered the ammunition and supplies that kept the Americans from being overrun.”
In total, Crandall flew 900 missions during the Vietnam War.
In honor of and recognition for his courage, valor and service, he was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses, a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart, in addition to the Congressional Medal of Honor. He has been nominated for a second Medal of Honor.
“We are honored to have Colonel Bruce Crandall serve as this year’s Parade Marshal,” said East Valley Veterans Parade Association President Lisa Sandoval. “He typifies the outstanding work and sacrifices made by our veterans and active military who we seek to recognize and thank through this annual parade.”
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Dode Morris Post 1760 and Disabled American Veterans East Valley Chapter 8 comprise the leading entries in the East Valley Veterans Parade.
The beginnings of the East Valley Veterans Parade came directly from the concerned members of the post, led by Gunny Frank Alger and others in 2006 when the City Council of Mesa decided it would not hold or fund a parade that year.
The Dode Post veterans came together with the community to organize what is now known as the East Valley Veterans Parade Association.
This year’s parade entry honors the “Raise the Flag” theme and is the result of the efforts of a large group of volunteers.
Dode Morris Post 1760 also calls each year for volunteers to canvas the parade route and sponsors an open house all day at the VFW Post for people to come and meet the veterans “who have served our country and who continue that mission by serving our community. “
VFW Dode Morris Post 1760 of Mesa said it “encourages the region to come out and experience the camaraderie and celebration of our common values that are key to maintaining our freedoms, and to salute our veterans.”
Disabled American Veterans East Valley Chapter 8 is dedicated to empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.
It works to ensure that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fight for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; and educate the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.
Participating in the East Valley Veterans Parade is “an important way for us to show solidarity with other veterans organizations and the organizations/companies that support Veterans,” said Dr. Carl Forkner, CDR, USN(Ret), Commander of DAV East Valley Chapter 8. “Veterans represent both the history and future of our community and our nation.”
Forkner said, “Support for the parade provides an opportunity to show the value of our veterans and our Armed Forces to the next generation of service members, while providing an opportunity for Veterans to reflect positively on their service.”
Parade info: evvp.org
VFW info: mesavfw.org
Disabled American Veterans info: azdav08.org