Three residents escorted by police from a council meeting last September under the mayor’s order for silently holding signs have upped their demand to total $1 million from the Town of Gilbert for allegedly violating their free speech.
While Ryan Handelsman and Joanne Terry are seeking a total $250,000, Dr. Brandon Ryff filed a separate claim for $750,000.
All three first filed a joint claim in October, which was denied, asking for $1. They also wanted Mayor Brigette Peterson and the Town to issue an official apology and Peterson to take remedial First Amendment training classes.
The amended claims just ask for money. A claim is a precursor to a lawsuit.
“Mayor Peterson used her position of power to violate our constitutional rights when she ordered the SWAT team to remove us from a council meeting for silently holding small signs in the back of the room,” Ryff said in a released statement. “Due to the mayor’s arrogance and stubborn refusal to simply apologize, a completely avoidable legal claim is now moving forward.
“While we spend our money defending our First Amendment rights, the mayor will be spending taxpayer money defending her ego. Instead of apologizing, learning from her mistakes and being a leader, the mayor doubled down on dumb. Like a petulant child, the mayor retaliated by issuing public statements with patently false claims against me, in effort to harm my reputation and neutralize the impact of my political opposition against her.”
Ryff said because of Peterson’s actions, “a dollar and an apology have now turned into something much bigger and much worse.”
Town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison last week said the claim, filed March 20, was under review by the Town Attorney’s Office.
Peterson did not respond to a request for comment.
Ryff, Handelsman and Terry were in the back of a packed council meeting room in September silently holding signs that read, “Don’t Mesa My Gilbert” and “Stop Lying.”
Ryff and Handelsman previously filed ethics complaint against Peterson and Ryff has been especially vocal with his criticism of the mayor’s leadership.
Peterson interrupted the meeting and asked officers in the room to remove the three for “disruption” despite other audience members also displaying similar signs.
“Information that came to light after the Sept. 20, 2022 meeting has made it abundantly clear that the mayor knowingly and with specific intent target the plaintiffs, used her position of power to retaliate against them by unjustly ejecting them from a pubic meeting,” said attorney Tim La Sota in the amended claim. “In doing so, the mayor violated their First Amendment rights.”
The attorney referenced the Aug. 23 meeting where Ryff spoke critically of the mayor during public comments, saying “lots of people know the mayor struggles with the truth.”
At the Sept. 20 meeting, 50 “Stop Lying” signs “show up with essentially the same message,” La Sota said.
La Sota said Peterson’s treatment of his three clients was in stark contrast to how she treated a woman two months later who was vocally disruptive during a council meeting.
La Sota pointed to the Nov. 15, 2022 council meeting when residents filled the room to protest against The Ranch, a proposed light-industrial zoning for 300 acres adjacent to their neighborhood.
At that meeting, Christine Dees stood up and began shouting at the mayor and council, saying they were ruining her neighborhood and demanding they move up the proposed zoning on the agenda.
“Kick me out, I don’t care,” Dees shouted. “It’s time to talk about the Ranch.”
She refused to listen to Peterson’s repeated direction to “please sit down” and continued shouting, prompting the vice mayor to call for a five-minute recess.
According to La Sota, the long, protracted display of protest was so loud and disruptive, it crippled the council’s ability to conduct its business.
“Once the meeting resumed following the recess, this same Gilbert resident continued her overtly disruptive behavior, even challenging the mayor to ‘kick her out,’” La Sota said. “Still the mayor did not order the police to remove her.”
Eventually, the mayor had police remove Dees from the room.
La Sota argued that certain persons silently holding signs in the back of the room may have been a distraction to the mayor but it did not impede the council’s ability to conduct the business at hand. He said Peterson could have ignored the trio but instead chose to stop the meeting to “become the disruption.”
“It is not appropriate to remove a person because of any type of expression that does not interrupt or halt the meeting itself,” La Sota said.
Peterson in a released statement on Sept. 24 claimed she could not read the signs or see who was holding them from 70-plus feet away. La Sota, however, disputed her statement, saying “the signs were readable by anyone on the dais.”
Peterson also noted that police notified those attending the meeting that they would be allowed to bring in signs but could not hold them up.
“My request for removal was due to the disruption and to preserve meeting decorum,” Peterson said at the time, announcing that the council would reinstate a practice to ban anyone “from demonstrating with signs” during a council meeting.
Ryff’s claim accused Peterson of publically making disparaging remarks, like calling him a “bully,” that hurt his dental practice.