After a grueling interview process of five top candidates, Gilbert chose one of its own to lead the Town’s Fire and Rescue Department.
Assistant Fire Chief Rob Duggan will take over the helm July 11 from Chief Jim Jobusch, who retires July 7.
“Mayor, council, town manger’s office: thank you for the trust with this responsibility,” Duggan said. “I’m dedicated to continue the tradition and legacy of three previous fire chiefs in ensuring the safety of our community and our citizens.”
Duggan also thanked his wife, Sally, and other family members for their support throughout his 23-year career with the department, the last seven as assistant chief.
Duggan, whose selection was approved by Council last week, will earn $188,000 a year.
“You’ve been part of the fire family for a very long time and I look forward to working with you in this new role,” Mayor Brigette Peterson said.
Dugan, who grew up in Moon Valley, is a graduate of University of Arizona and recently received a master’s in Public Administration from Park University. He also holds the title of executive officer from the National Fire Academy and is a graduate of Gilbert Leadership.
As assistant chief, he oversaw the department’s data and technology, employee wellness, fire resource, community risk reduction, fire prevention, and training divisions. In his new role, he’ll oversee a $46-million budget and command 273 employees, including 198 firefighters spread out across 11 fire stations.
“Chief Duggan has dedicated his career to the Gilbert community and we’re looking forward to having him continue to serve in this new leadership role,” Town Manager Patrick Banger said in a released statement.
Fifty-five people applied for the job in a nationwide recruitment.
The four other top candidates were a division chief with the Orange County Fire Authority in Irvine, California, an assistant chief with Chandler Fire Department, an assistant chief with Fort Worth Fire Department in Texas and an executive assistant chief with Phoenix Fire.
The five finalists participated in a three-day, multi-faceted interview process that included a broad range of perspectives representing public safety, community, nonprofit, business, emergency medical, town leadership, executive and employee viewpoints and priorities, the town said.
The council at the meeting also recognized Jobusch, who has been chief for nine of his 30 years of service with the Town. He was one of Gilbert’s first firefighters in 1992 and has a total of 40 years of public safety service under his belt.
Peterson said that during Jobusch’s time as chief, he has watched the construction of the town’s last two fire houses, was instrumental in the design and creation of the Public Safety Training Facility, launched the town ambulance service and helped bring the 911 Memorial to the town. He and then-Fire Chief Collin DeWitt drove to New York in 2011 and picked up a beam from the North Tower and brought it back to Gilbert.
“When I first came to Gilbert there was only one fire station,” Jobusch recalled. “Heritage District was not the Heritage District. Roads were two lanes, many of them dirt and it was mostly alfalfa fields or cotton fields. So, it’s changed a lot.”
He also acknowledged the importance of his family’s support and that of his co-workers’ in a job that can be taxing.
“There is something about the fire service where once you’re in, you are not only part of the family as co-workers but you’re part of the family with their families so you all become a big family,” he said. “Firefighters live together.
They spend a third of their time living with their co-workers and so you know where the connections come from and why it’s so important to have that family.
“It’s been my honor to not only be the fire chief in Gilbert for the last nine years but to be part of this community and be part of the department for 30 years.”