Gov. Doug Ducey last week vetoed what would have been the most restrictive measure in the nation on what can be taught about gays and gender identification as well as barring any form of sex education for students before the fifth grade.
“The language of the bill is overly broad and vague and could lead to serious consequences, including the very real possibility that it could be misinterpreted by schools and result in standing in the way of important child abuse prevention education in the early grades for at risk and vulnerable children,’’ the governor said.
But Ducey said he supports the underlying intent of the legislation to guarantee “more parental involvement in education, especially around the very personal and sensitive topic of sex education.’’
So rather than approve a new and far-reaching law, the governor is ordering the state Department of Education to come up with new procedures to ensure that parents have a “meaningful opportunity to participate, review and provide input on any proposed sex education course of study before it is adopted.’’
In vetoing the bill, the governor killed more than what Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, had proposed on parental involvement.
Barto’s original legislation also sought to spell out that parents would have to specially opt-in to any discussion of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
What made that significant and controversial is that language also would have covered any discussion of the sexual orientation of individuals in literature courses.
Absent parental consent, students would not have been able to be taught about the 1969 Stonewall Riot in New York City that led to the birth of the modern LGBTQ movement.
Similarly, Barto’s proposal would have required yet another special permission for any discussion about AIDS and the HIV virus that causes it, even when parents have signed permission slips for sex education.
The governor, in his veto message, made no mention of those provisions.
What did apparently get his concern was language that would have outlawed all forms of sex education before the fifth grade.
During legislative debate there were concerns that would preclude young children from learning about what is “bad touch’’ and how to protect themselves and report incidents. And that, foes of the bill said, could lead to more instances of child abuse.
The governor, in vetoing the legislation, said there were important policy provisions in the bill that he wanted to preserve. So rather than sign the new law, he implemented them through his executive order.
Many of the provisions mirror what was in SB 1456.
For example, the rules he wants the Board of Education to adopt would require that the public be informed at least two weeks ahead of all meetings of any committee studying and selecting sex education courses, with those meetings open to the public.
His executive order also spells out that all proposed sex education courses are accessible for review and public comment for at least 60 days before any vote by the governing board.
And during that 60-day period there would have to be at least two public hearings, with the additional ability to submit comments orally, in writing and electronically.
And once a sex ed course has been approved, the materials have to be available, both online and in person, for at least two weeks before instruction begins.
Ducey said he is proud that Arizona is one of only a handful of states where sex education is an opt-in system, meaning students cannot participate absent a signed permission from a parent or legal guardian. Other states have an opt-out system, making sex-ed classes automatic unless a parent objects.
This isn’t the first time the governor has been skeptical of legislative changes to laws on how and when sex education can be taught.
Last year the governor was asked about legislation, which would have outlawed these programs for students younger than the seventh grade. Ducey threw cold water on that idea, too.
He also questioned the claim by proponents of a ban on early sex-ed classes that the public does not want them, suggesting that would have shown up.
“I think parents are pretty vocal when they’re not happy,’’ he said. “That’s what I’ve seen."