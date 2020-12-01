Gov. Doug Ducey believes Arizona could be “back to normal’’ by this summer once Arizonans get vaccinated for COVID-19.
In a conference call last week, the governor laid out a schedule for business leaders that he said should make the vaccine available for “prioritized groups’’ in the middle of December.
And the general public? That, Ducey figures, would be “in the spring, in March or April.”
State Health Director Cara Christ said her department already is looking to qualify providers who could actually administer the vaccine.
But the governor said the key is getting Arizona from where it is now to the point when those vaccines are widely available.
Christ said there is a “concerning’’ increase in COVID-19 infections. And Ducey has conceded Arizona has a “stressed’’ hospital system.
Still, the governor said he has no plans for any new restrictions beyond those who remain in place, such as occupancy limits at bars, restaurants, movie theaters and fitness centers.
Ducey press aide Patrick Ptak brushed aside questions about the decision by the Pima County Health Department which on Monday implemented a voluntary nightly curfew designed to keep people home as much as possible between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. through the end of the year.
Ptak said county health officials already have options, like business occupancy limits, mask mandates and prohibitions on large public gatherings.
Ducey and Christ held the conference calls as concerns mount over virus spread from Thanksgiving gatherings and Black Friday shopping.
Christ said businesses can increase the use of “touchless’’ payment systems and insist that customers wear masks.
“We know that these can be difficult to implement and everybody wants to get back to normal,’’ said Christ. “But at this time this is how we can control the spread, help reduce the risk of increased cases after the holiday and help avoid additional mitigation measures.’’
The governor emphasized the message.
“Right now, businesses are open,’’ he said. “They’re open because businesses have been responsible and worked with health officials to implement smart mitigation measures.’’
And Ducey said he wants businesses open.
“But I need them open safely,’’ he told the owners and managers. “And to do that, we need your help today.’’
Christ said all 15 Arizona counties have infection rates greater than 100 for every 100,000 residents. And in all but two, more than 10 percent of the tests are coming back positive.
The only thing that is keeping her agency from listing those counties at “substantial’’ risk of spread is that hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses have remained below 10 percent.
But that measurement, Christ cautioned, is on the upswing.
“This indicates increased visits to the emergency room and admission to the hospital for COVID-19,’’ she said. “The number of in-patient and ICU beds in use has not been this high since June or July.’’
For the moment, Ducey and Christ are limiting their effort to encouraging more voluntary compliance. That, said the health director, starts with masks – and not just while shopping.
“This includes every setting where you will be around people who do not live with you,’’ she said, even in private homes.
And for businesses, Christ recommended limiting the number of people indoors, even to the point of having customers wait outside.