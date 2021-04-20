Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill that streamlines regulations for autonomous vehicles on public roads.
The new law was sponsored by Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, who said that industry leaders sought legislation that would allow local governments to adapt to the increasing use of this technology.
“I believe that this bill is important because we have been seeing these vehicles all over the place, and now we are able to see how people have reacted to them,” Weninger said.
The law sets out requirements for accident reporting and equipment standards for autonomous vehicles.
For example, it sets out how law enforcement and regulatory agencies can verify an autonomous vehicle has valid registration and insurance and conforms to other state requirements.
As far as preparing the legislation is concerned, Weninger said, “I didn’t just do this on my own.”
He said he met with a variety of stakeholders “and we decided that we wanted to take it slow and basically codify what was in the (governor’s) executive order into state law,” Weninger said.
“This was meant to kind of set the benchmark of where we are starting in terms of legislation.”
The bill passed both chambers of the Legislature unanimously in seven days.
Weninger said that he expected more pushback because of the controversy of autonomous vehicles and was pleasantly surprised by the support.
He said people were ready to start using autonomous options.
Waymo is operating driverless minivans within a 50-mile radius of its Chandler headquarters in much the same way that Uber’s taxi service works.
“I don’t think people are as addicted to their vehicles as they were once,” Weninger said. “Ubers are nice but if you had something like an autonomous option, it gives people so much of their time back because you can work on your way to work if you are not the one driving.
“I believe that Arizona residents are already comfortable with autonomous vehicles in our community, and I think that there are many different applications and conveniences for people,” Weninger said.
Waymo last October released data from 6 million miles of automated driving on Arizona roads with a human driver and another 65,000 miles driven with no human driver in the car.
During that time, Waymo vehicles were involved in 18 collisions and the company predicted that another 29 would have happened if the human operator hadn’t intervened.
In a recent interview on NPR, Missy Cummings, who studies autonomous vehicles at Duke University, said they are not yet safe enough for Phoenix streets.
“The cars do well under normal circumstances but if a huge dust storm came through Phoenix, the cars’ dust-coated sensors might not realize something is awry,” Cummings said. “The bottom line is I don’t worry about when the sensors fail, I worry about when the cars don’t realize they’re in over their heads.” Nonetheless, Arizona is a national leader for testing autonomous vehicles. It started in early 2015 when Ducey signed an executive order that allowed the testing and piloting of driverless vehicles on certain public roads.
Waymo started operations in the state 2017 by piloting autonomous vehicles within the city limits of Chandler, Mesa, and Tempe.
Chandler Economic Development Director, Micah Miranda said city officials believe autonomous vehicles will spur economic activity and lead to job growth and safe efficient transportation for people who need it.
“From an economic perspective, the relationship with Waymo and the City of Chandler to be beta riders for autonomous vehicles has accelerated efficiency now and in the future,” Miranda said.
Miranda said that he believed that the industry will provide job and developmental opportunities and safe access to efficient transportation for commuters.
“The future is very bright, and I believe that this is going to be a multi-trillion-dollar market,” he said. “In the beginning, autonomous vehicles drew a lot of positive attention to the city through the media. However, there were little immediate changes brought by these vehicles.
“But the fact is that Chandler is in on this technology very early and it will promote growth in these regions in upcoming years,” Miranda said.
Weninger said his bill “will continue to solidify Arizona as the leader around autonomous vehicle research and deployment: “I believe that with this bill, we will now see more adoption of the technology in our everyday lives.