Gov. Doug Ducey last week defended hard-and-fast limits on some businesses’ reopening while saying it’s OK for schools to send children back to class even if local health conditions do not meet the guidelines set by his own state health director.
The governor also said that he has no interest in making those safety guidelines for schools mandatory as Queen Creek Unified School District prepared to reopen its campuses Monday, Aug. 17.
Ducey said he sees nothing wrong with districts reopening this week. “Many of the districts are close on the benchmarks,’’ he said.
That drew questions about why the same options are not open to businesses in counties where the governor said it’s safe enough to send kids to school.
“Because we’ve been in the unhappy but responsible business of dispersing large adult gatherings,’’ he said,
That raised questions about whether it is safer to have large gatherings of kids.
State Health Director Cara Christ, said, “If they can appropriately physically distance, if they make them wear the masks, if they are able to cohort groups, that would be a safe environment for kids to return.” She also said she believes where kids learn goes beyond safety.
“There’s so many things that happen at school that are important for the appropriate growth and development of children that if we can get them back into the classroom, we want to get them back in the classroom,’’ she said.
“I support the principals, I support the superintendents and I support the parents,’’ Ducey said, adding, “A lot of teachers that can’t wait to get to the front of the classroom.”