Just like farmers who plant high-value crops to boost profitability, Gilbert can increase the productivity of the parcels in the Heritage District to yield more taxes, an urban planning expert believes.
And it could include loosening the height restriction to make that happen.
The .3-square-mile downtown, designated as a redevelopment area in 1989, has blossomed into a Valley hotspot for entertainment and dining.
But Joe Minicozzi, a cross-trained city planner and economist for Urban3D, told Town Council it’s not getting enough bang for its buck from the district.
“When I look at land, I look at land like a product, the way a farmer would look at land,” he said at an Aug. 23 special council meeting. “You all understand this in Arizona: what is the crop yield per acre?”
Minicozzi showed a project he worked on – a building with ground-floor retail, offices on the second floor and residential above – that increased the property’s taxable value to $11 million from $300,000.
“We increased the taxes 3,500% on this property,” he said. “Wouldn’t you like this kind of return?”
He said others would say that a Walmart produced $20 million in taxable value, but if the council just looked at the total value, it would miss the point.
“Yes, that’s double the value but it took 34 acres of my farm to make that happen versus our .2 acres,” he said.
Minicozzi told the council to be mindful of what gets built in the Heritage District because 59% of the town’s budget comes from sales tax revenue.
“That’s unbelievably dumb,” he said. “If you are not growing, if you are not adding people or if a recession hits and all of a sudden people don’t buy the TV or the boat or the car, you can’t afford your cities.”
When it comes to properties with high taxable value in the Heritage District, he said the two standouts are The Collab – four stories with offices and retail – and Building 313 – a three-story mixed-use place with a rooftop bar.
Outside the district, Banner Gateway Medical Center was the other top generator of tax revenue.
“This is the history of your community,” Minicozzi said. “You just didn’t build up the downtown as rapidly as you grew up your suburbs. So now you’re sort of behind the eight ball a little bit to grow it up.”
As a whole, 34% of the land in Gilbert is nontaxable, he said, calling that high for a community with no major university.
In the Heritage District, 48% of the land is nontaxable. “That’s exceptionally high,” Minicozzi said. “A question you all need to ask is who has the land and how are we using it?”
“Some of the properties that make up this 48% are designated nontaxable because they are parks, churches and schools (privately owned), community centers, etc. and these would likely not be redeveloped,” said Michelle Streeter, economic development spokeswoman in an email.
As of 2022, approximately 79 acres in the Heritage District are nontaxable, and Gilbert owned about 47 acres of that.
“Based on the master plan adopted with the 2018 Heritage District Redevelopment Plan, approximately 27 acres of the Gilbert-owned nontaxable land has been identified for future new development, subject to the direction of the Gilbert Town Council,” Streeter said.
“The remaining acres of nontaxable Gilbert-owned land have already been developed for things like parking garages, public parks, community centers, etc.”
According to Minicozzi, from a property tax standpoint, residential produces less revenue than commercial. The town’s total revenue includes 11% from property taxes.
Minicozzi said the Heritage District is Gilbert’s “golden goose” that will produce the revenue it will need to help run the community, especially as inflation drives up the cost of things.
For instance, Gilbert has 2,602 miles of roads that carries an estimated $123-million-a-year cost to maintain, according to Minicozzi.
“Can Gilbert pick up its roads and sell them to Mesa? No,” he said. “That’s a liability. You have to look at that as a regeneration cost. You are stuck with it forever. When you build a road, it’s something you have to pave and resurface and the first cycle happens basically every 10 years.
“You start with your preventative maintenance, then you do a resurfacing 20 years later. The real heart attack happens 50 years out when you have to do reconstruction. So that is when you have to do a rebuild. That’s about $1 million a mile.”
“The roads you did in 1970-80 are coming due now,” he said. “1980s to 1990s that is 10 years down the road, that’s really going to smack you if you don’t have the money.”
He said the town had $62 million in revenues, including Highway User Revenue Fund money, to cover half the cost, leaving it with a $61 million deficit.
The downtown offers the most potent taxable real estate and the council should ensure that it’s developed as such, Minicozzi said.
He also pointed out that parking lots in the district don’t generate revenue.
“What is a parking lot worth per square foot, 50 cents? From a taxable value standpoint, a dollar?” he said. “The irony is the more that you ask for surface parking; the more you are shooting yourself in the foot.”
According to Minicozzi, the average value per acre for a Walmart in Gilbert is $900,000, for a single-family home, it’s $880,000 per acre and for an apartment, it’s $2 million per acre. Apartments are considered commercial development.
“Single-family houses don’t pay for itself,” Minicozzi said. “Residential gives you no sales tax. Basically, your bread and butter is retail and restaurants, which is land-use related.”
In the downtown, The Collab is valued at $15.3 million per acre and Building 313 at $12.8 million.
“One of the questions maybe you want to ask is how much effort did this person have to go through to get this built versus how much effort did somebody have to go through to build a strip mall,” Minicozzi said.
“If it’s easier for me to build a strip mall and waste your real estate is that the proper incentive that you want to have in the system?”
He said that developers who want to build in the district face hurdles to get approval.
“What do we want to have in your community and what do you want to make easier?’ he said, calling the height limit a restriction on downtown’s growth.
A recent example of a project encountering that hurdle is the proposed Brundrett mixed-use building with restaurants, offices and a rooftop patio and bar.
In 2021, the Planning Commission would not support the building because it exceeded the district’s 55-foot height cap. Downtown business owners also objected to the height, saying it would block their view of the 125-foot-tall Water Tower, an iconic symbol for Gilbert.
The Brundrett building was originally proposed to be 68 feet tall but has since dropped to 55 feet and is now making its way through the town approval process.
“You have to make a critical choice,” Minicozzi said. “Is the Water Tower a be-all- and-end-all for your community?”
His advice was to repeat what works best, build the golden goose and focus on what works hardest for Gilbert.
The council’s consensus was for staff to explore possible options to increase height in the downtown.
So that council members would get an idea of what developers go through, they and staff broke into three groups with the task of building a mixed-use project with 15,000 square feet of commercial, 200 residential units and 320 parking spaces using Lego blocks and the design standards in place.
Each group was given an actual vacant parcel downtown – 1 acre, 3 acres and 8 acres.
The team working with the 1-acre site was able to fit the project and provide 25% green space when none is required for the district, by increasing the building height.
Councilman Jim Torgeson, who was on that team, later said the height restriction for downtown needs a “serious looking at” in order to increase the return on each property. He didn’t have in mind how high buildings could go in the downtown.
“You are trying to create a self-sustaining town and if we don’t do certain things you have to increase taxes,” Torgeson said. “I do think we need to examine these things in the Heritage District right now. We can not continue to move in the same direction we are moving.”
That said, he added, “if a majority of people believe that Moses walked off the mountain with a tablet that says 55 feet, so be it. But we should certainly ask the question.”