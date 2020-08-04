Residents have until Aug. 14 to give their feedback on parking downtown as Gilbert looks at possibly building a third garage in the Heritage District.
The survey asks respondents 28 questions – such as how do they travel to the downtown, the reason for their visit and options they would consider using during their visits such as share-riding and valet parking for a fee.
Following the survey, work will continue with Walker Consultants, a stakeholder group, a steering committee and Town Council to prepare a draft of the Heritage District Parking Master Plan for September, according to spokeswoman Kiley Phillips.
“In general, this effort will include a detailed analysis of existing and future parking conditions, parking behaviors, preferences and needs and will provide scalable parking solutions and alternatives,” Phillips said. “It will provide a projection of parking supply information at various future increments.”
Additionally, the master plan will evaluate and propose a library of regulatory solutions and strategies best suited for the Heritage District in terms of on- and off-street parking, parking policy, special-event management and use of technology to enhance parking experience, according to Phillips.
She added the study will be coordinated with the most recent Heritage District Redevelopment Plan, other guiding documents as applicable, private development and ongoing and planned capital improvement projects.
Another downtown parking garage was one of 43 projects proposed for a $465-million transportation and infrastructure bond the town originally anticipated for the November ballot that Council has now postponed until next year.
Phillips, however, said there is “no certainty” of a third parking garage downtown.
The garage’s location and size will be reviewed.
Currently, there are 2,600 town-owned parking spots in the Heritage District, which includes off-street parking, the 588 parking stalls in the Hearne Plaza garage that opened in 2019 and 369 spaces in the Vaughn Avenue garage that opened in 2014.
Phillips said there are an additional 900 on-street spaces within the district.
Although one survey question asks respondents to pick a range of the maximum hourly fee they are willing to pay for parking, Phillips said the Council to date has opted to keep parking downtown free to the public.
“Paid parking is one of many tools available to manage parking supply and behavior,” she said, adding it would be up to the Council if there is a move to paid parking.
The 192-acre Heritage District includes the commercial areas on both sides of Gilbert Road from Juniper Avenue to near Elliot Road and the residential neighborhoods one quarter mile east and west of Gilbert Road between the Western Canal and Elliot Road. The Park University building also is located in the Heritage District.
It is a destination place for dinning and shopping and for events such as a farmers market and the annual Gilbert Days Parade.
To give input about parking in the Heritage District: surveymonkey.com/r/HDParking