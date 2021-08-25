Visitors to the Heritage District could soon see another amenity – a public park offering live music, retail sales, food and beverages.
The park is proposed on a 0.42-acre dirt lot surrounded by a chain-linked fence at the southwest corner of Hearne Way and Bricomp Boulevard in front of a town-owned parking garage. The open-air concept, by O.H.S.O. Brewery and the lot owner, got the backing last week from the Gilbert Redevelopment Commission.
“It looks like an exciting project and a great use of land,” Chairman Peter Sciacca said. “There’s a great sense of arrival from the public garage.”
The project now goes for final approval for a conditional use permit to the Planning Commission on Sept. 1. If the permit is approved, the anticipated opening date is by the end of the year, according to architect Bob Gutierrez, the applicant.
Resident and downtown business owner Marc Barlow is leasing his lot, which is surrounded by commercial development, including O.H.S.O. next door.
The park, which would be built and managed by O.H.S.O., offers people a place to hang out in between other activities downtown, according to Sydney Bethel, redevelopment specialist.
The park, which would have natural turf, would be an extension of the restaurant with a direct connection to its patio. There would be no vehicle access.
Parking would be offsite and three repurposed steel shipping containers totaling 480 square feet along Hearne would house independent pop-up retailers such as local makers, artists, craftsmen and farmers.
Food would be prepared in the O.H.S.O. kitchen and brought to a concession area in the center of the park. Picnic tables would be scattered throughout the site.
A 9’ x 20’ entertainment stage would be placed along Bricomp Boulevard. There would never be a DJ and the venue would host duos and small musical combos. Music would have to stop by 10 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and by midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
The closest residential housing comprises apartments 220 feet away, separated from the park by the five-deck parking garage, according to Bethel.
Bethel said there was no noise study performed but that the park was designed in a manner to mitigate sound. Also, all stage entertainment generating noise would be continuously monitored by decibel meters and need to meet the Town’s noise ordinance.
After hours, a perimeter 4-foot-tall steel security fence would lock out trespassers from the park and O.H.S.O. also would provide security, she said.
Sciacca doubted a 4-foot fence offered enough security and suggested that O.H.S.O. could later change out the landscaping for one that provided more of a deterrent.
He also questioned if O.S.H.O. had enough restrooms to accommodate visitors to the park, where alcohol would be served.
Commissioner TJ Claassen said if there was retail placed to the south facing Gilbert Road, it would provide another barrier that would be higher than the proposed fencing.
Bethel said the police department was comfortable with the security proposed on site and that staff has reviewed the restroom to be adequate.
The park is proposed as a temporary operation for one to two years until the site is permanently developed, although there are no plans in the works for that, she said.
But because town code doesn’t recognize temporary commercial development, once the permit is approved, the park can operate indefinitely at the site, Bethel said. She also said the project is similar to what is operating in the district and the only difference is it’s outdoors.
The only member of the public to speak at the meeting was Doralise Machado-Liddell, who lives in the Heritage District.
“I think it’s going to be a good thing but I’m very, very concerned with the noise,” she said. “People in the district are sleeping and living there.”
She pointed to Shady Park in downtown Tempe, a similar outdoor venue, which has complaints from nearby residents of the live music.
“Shady Park is a problem so you have to be proactive in your approach,” she said, instead of reactive, which is letting code enforcement and police handle the noise complaints.
She added that the town’s noise ordinance was hard to enforce and she thought more restrooms were needed to avoid public urination.
“Noise is something we considered in the design,” Gutierrez responded, noting the use of vinyl inside the entertainment module that would stop sound from bouncing.
He added that O.H.S.O. doesn’t want music from the park coming into conflict with the sound system at its outdoor patio.
And because O.H.S.O anticipated families with children and dogs coming to the park, the music won’t be a dominant feature.
“We think it will open up the downtown,” Gutierrez said; “and if people are waiting to go to Oregano’s they can come here and hang out.”