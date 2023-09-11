A downtown businessman’s five-year court battle with Gilbert over a land grab finally reached a resolution with the town forking over nearly half a million to settle the case.
The settlement vacated a seven-day trial that was to begin Aug. 21.
“It’s a great relief for me to have it over,” said Marc Barlow, who owns a commercial building on Gilbert Road and Hearne Way. “I had to bear the burden of it with my wife’s cancer for three years. It was a lot of stress.”
Barlow’s wife, Kristine, passed away last year.
With the weight of the suit off his shoulders, Barlow's next venture will become landlord for the site of a new two-story restaurant-gaming concept that O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery plans near its current Heritage District location.
Barlow, who has high hopes for the project, is relieved that his dispute with the town has been resolved.
“We tried to settle before with the town and their offer was not acceptable to us,” he said. “I feel I did very well with the settlement.”
The looming trial provided an incentive for the town to settle the lawsuit it filed in August 2018, according to Barlow, who credited the settlement to his attorney Dale Zeitlin’s negotiating skills.
The town commenced eminent domain proceedings on a vacant 755-square-foot triangular piece of land owned by Barlow in 2018. The land, which sits adjacent to Barlow’s office building, was used to build a roundabout for the five-story Hearne Plaza Garage, which opened in March 2019.
The town appraised the land and offered $145,000. Barlow countered with $670,000 – what the parcel appraised for a few months after.
A judge in October 2020 ruled in favor of Barlow’s request to use his appraisal figure, rejecting the town’s argument that the Aug. 18, 2018 date for the summons used by its land appraiser should take precedence over the Dec. 19, 2018, date for the Order of Immediate Possession.
The town challenged the ruling.
Now the Town will pay $485,000 with accrued interest to Barlow. Each side will be responsible for its own attorney costs and fees, according to the judgment.
Barlow declined to talk specifics about the case because he said it’s not been finalized.
“The court has to sign it and Gilbert will pay me,” he said.
For now, Barlow is working with O.H.S.O. on its Heritage District concept.
“I’m doing a ground lease with O.H.S.O,” Barlow said. “We’ve been negotiating for six months and they agreed to my rent. I will retain ownership of the land and O.H.S.O will develop it with a new concept.”
He said he’s had others besides O.H.S.O. approach him about the property, wanting to buy or lease it. He said he has no intention of selling.
The lease is long-term and the brewery will “take possession of the property sometime around December,” according to Barlow.
“They think they can build it in nine months and it might be quicker,” he said. O.H.S.O on its website said it was looking at a late 2024 launch.
Barlow said that O.H.S.O will put its project on site with his existing commercial building.
He added that the lot size is 10,000 square feet and that the Heritage District design guidelines will allow O.H.S.O to build up to the property line.
O.H.S.O has already submitted a pre-application with the town and planners have visited the site, he said.
“They’re good neighbors and good business people,” Barlow said. “I like how they operate.”
He praised the project, calling it a “good family-type venue that appeals to all age groups.”
“It will be a great opportunity for them and for me and for the downtown,” he said. “It will add a lot of life to the downtown. I think the Town will be very anxious to see something new and different on the corner.”
This is not the first business venture between the two.
Barlow also leased his lot at the southwest corner of Hearne Way and Bricomp Boulevard in front of a town-owned parking garage for O.H.S.O’s The Park project.
The open-air concept debuted August 2022 and features live music, games, food and a dog park. It’s located behind O.H.S.O’s restaurant and brewery.
O.H.S.O. last week became one of Arizona’s biggest breweries after buying Helton Brewing in central Phoenix, according to the restaurant blog, mouthbysouthwest.com.
The award-winning brewery currently produces about 4,500 barrels per year at its Paradise Valley location and around 3,000 at its Gilbert site, the blog reported but expects to triple that output next year.