Layoffs, class size increases and pay freezes are in order for three school districts serving Gilbert this school year if the state Legislature fails to override a constitutional spending cap by March 1.
The Aggregate Expenditure Limit, approved by voters in 1980, jeopardizes school districts’ budgets in the state to a tune of $1.2 billion total. Charter schools are not included in the spending limit because they did not exist in 1980.
For GPS, the fifth largest district in the state, it would have to cut its spending by $40 million while Higley Unified School District is looking at a $16 million reduction. Chandler Unified would have to cut $54 million.
“This could be fairly catastrophic,” said Bill Parker, Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board member at its Feb. 1 meeting. “My concern is the impact on students and our employees. We already have a teacher shortage in the state, a significant shortage. If we have to lay people off we might not have them back.
“This is very serious and takes a lot of people with their heads together to figure this out in this room.”
Chandler Unified spokesman Terry Locke said, “If the Legislature doesn’t act, we would have to reduce our budget and eliminate any expenditures that don’t impact our student learning directly and also shift expenditures into other funds,”
The 1980 measure puts a ceiling on how much K-12 schools can spend in a fiscal year with the cap fluctuating annually, depending on the previous year student enrollment. Most school funds are counted in the limit with the exception of funds such as pandemic relief money, federal grants and budget overrides.
GPS Superintendent Dr. Shane McCord said the limit has typically been a technical budget issue that was managed behind the scenes but three factors pushed it to the forefront of conversation.
“First, the Legislature was discussing this year’s state budget it was projected that the expenditure limit would decrease because of decline in student enrollment last year because of the COVID pandemic,” said McCord reading from a script. “Decreases in school enrollment last year mean a lower-spending limit this year.”
Secondly, he said, Proposition 301 or the Classroom Site Fund approved by voters in 2000, which imposed a 0.6-cent sales tax to fund education, including teacher salaries, for 20 years and was exempted from the spending cap.
But with that tax expiring in 2020, the governor and Legislature in 2018 agreed to a new, identical levy to pick up in July and run until 2041 to keep the money flowing without interruption.
Only thing is, they never exempted what the new levy will raise from the expenditure limit.
And that alone accounts for more than $632 million of money now coming in to schools – money they formerly got to spend but, legally speaking, cannot spend this year absent a legislatively approved exemption, which requires a two-thirds vote.
And lastly, according to McCord, the state has restored the district additional assistance from recession-error cuts, which are counted toward this limit. The fund is used by schools to pay for items like books, computers and buses.
“A combination of these things has put us in this position,” McCord said. “For all those reasons the limit will be exceeded this year and into future years.”
For the current fiscal year, GPS’ stopgap steps include using all its available budget balance carry-forward money, freezing hiring and stopping all additional spending immediately, McCord said.
Next fiscal year, the district would need to right-size to a permanent $40 million annual reduction with layoffs, increases in class sizes and transferring its unrestricted capital dollars to the daily operating budget.
“If you put it in perspective, I know some districts have put it like their amount would equal x amount of days of school, we could equate that $40 million dollars to be between 700 to 900 employees all classifications,” McCord said. “So that doesn’t mean 700 to 900 employees would be gone. That’s just what $40 million is worth in Gilbert Public Schools.”
Board member Dr. Charles Santa Cruz noted that the spending limit isn’t asking for additional money.
“It is already money that has been issued to the districts,” Dr. Santa Cruz said. “All the Legislature has to do is say ‘yes’ to exceeding the cap.”
Board member Jill Humpherys said that state Rep. Jennifer Pawlik has filed two bills to address the issue, one regarding a fix for this year and another to do away with the cap entirely.
“It’s really outdated the way that it is calculated,” Humpherys said. “There’s so much more that we’re doing in our schools than we were in 1980…the technology, special ed, a lot of extracurriculars. Our schools are doing way more than they were in 1980 so trying to calculate from that time to now is just very outdated.”
She added that the Legislature has overridden the spending limit for schools on two or three occasions.
“When that has happened they’ve had a bill filed before the session starts and it has been one of the first things that they acted on,” she said. “That’s not the case this year.”
And, Humpherys said, the proposed $40 million cut was larger than the one the district had to make in 2009 during the recession.
“It is the state Legislature that holds the purse strings for Arizona,” she said. “And to understand this correctly it’s not changing the size of the purse. It’s changing the authority that we have to spend and so we would have money to pay for all of the things that we need but we would not be allowed to spend it unless the Legislature acts.”
Board member Sheila Rogers Uggetti said the state isn’t gaining anything by not taking action because the district’s money will just sit in its bank account.
“The Legislature or the state budget’s not going to all of a sudden gain all this money that they can use for something else,” she said. “It’s just a total loss for us and all the other school districts in the state.”
McCord said staff was unsure how this would play out.
“We’ve talked to some folks down at the Legislature,” he said. “I’m still wondering what’s going to happen in the next couple weeks. We have no indication as of yet if action will be taken.”
Higley Unified School District was a tad more optimistic.
“The legislative groups and the advocacy groups that we are working with and currently involved with have a strong sense that this will be exempted for this year,” CFO Tyler Moore told the Governing Board on Jan. 26. “There’s too much at risk for this not to be.”
However, if the spending limit stays in place, HUSD is looking at $16 million in budget cuts.
“This reduction would wipe out all our contingencies from our current budget,” Moore said.
By depleting its reserves, the district won’t have to make any cuts this current year.
“We are thankful that we do have this contingency,” Moore said. “Several districts that I’ve talked to do not have contingencies like we do and they would have to make current-year cuts mid-year.”
But the impact would be felt next fiscal year at HUSD, Moore warned
“We would have to make some reductions in or eliminate some of those additional budgeted FTEs (full time equivalent),” he said. “We would also have to propose no compensation increase as well as hiring and salary freezes.
“With no budget contingencies in our budget we would be at risk if there was any sort of catastrophe. We would be at risk of having to furlough. It’s just not pretty. I don’t want to go down the list of stuff but this is potentially what we are preparing for if this were to come to fruition.”
Board President Amy Kaylor pointed out who was to blame for this potential financial catastrophe.
“When we talk about this $16 million possibly cut out of our budget that is strictly on the state Legislature,” Kaylor said. “That is nothing that Higley has done. That is nothing that any school district in this state has done or deserved and I just want to make that very clear.
“So if there’re people out there that are listening tonight this is a state legislative decision that will be made and districts across the state will have to live with the consequences of that.
“It’s very difficult for me to sit here and listen and know that our federal government has been quite generous with COVID relief monies .. and then for our state to come in and say, ‘hold the phone we’re going to cut $16 million.’ It is absolutely atrocious to think about, so if there was ever a time that anybody felt like they needed to advocate at the state level now is the time.”
Board member Jill Wilson chimed in.
“Arizona is always ranked very low on funding and now we’re going to be even lower,” Wilson said.
Aside from Pawlik’s measure and a companion one submitted by state Sen. Sean Bowie, D-Phoenix, the Legislature has barely paid attention to the looming disaster.
At the same time, committees have held hearings and take preliminary votes on secondary education issues like requiring teachers to tell parents if their child comes out as gay and whether textbooks contain references to homosexuality.
Bowie said he fears the Republican majority in the Legislature is holding off action in exchange for support of other measures, such as expansion of school vouchers.
According to a 2021 release by the U.S. Census Bureau, Arizona was just above Utah and Idaho, which tied for dead last when it came to per-pupil spending for K-12.
Education Week reported that on average U.S. schools spend roughly $15,000 per student. But within states, average funding ranges from roughly $9,700 per student in Arizona to roughly $26,700 in New York, a difference of roughly $17,000 per student, the publication said.
The $1.2 billion cut statewide translates to more than $1,300 per student than what districts already budgeted and would represent a 17% drop in per-pupil funding.
The districts will be able to collect the state and local taxes as planned. They just won’t be able to spend it all.
Press aide C.J. Karamargin last fall would not commit to Gov. Doug Ducey supporting an exemption.
In his budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, Ducey proposed a $14.25-billion spending plan that included $227 million in new K-12 funding above what’s required to keep pace with enrollment growth and inflation and $127 million for higher education, including $46 million for “economy workforce initiatives’’ at the three universities to prepare students for careers in future job.
Karamargin last fall noted that schools got more than $4 billion in COVID relief dollars. While those dollars are not subject to the expenditure limit, they also are one-time monies.