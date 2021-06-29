A disabled veteran was arrested at his Gilbert home and slapped with a theft charge after he took in a stray dog.
Now, Douglas Wright, 31, has filed a $1 million notice of claim against the Gilbert Police Department and two officers for damages he suffered from the “improper” arrest.
The claim, a precursor to a civil lawsuit, was rejected. Wright faces a pre-trial conference July 22 at Gilbert Municipal Court.
“The Town of Gilbert denies the allegations contained in the notice of claim,” the Town Attorney’s office said in a statement. “The Town of Gilbert is confident that when the actual facts come to light, the Gilbert Police Department will be vindicated from the allegations levied by the attorneys for Mr. Wright.”
Wright’s attorney Tyler Schwenke declined to comment.
Wright’s run-in with the law began last October, the claim states, after his neighbor found a small black-and-white dog wandering in the neighborhood.
Because he actively assists in a program that rehomes dogs for veterans, Wright agreed to care for it, according to the police report.
The dog did not have a collar and appeared underfed, sickly and was covered in feces and mud, according to Wright, who also discovered that the dog was not microchipped or licensed with Maricopa County.
Wright paid the county fee to become the registered owner. He also paid for the dog’s rabies vaccination and the medications for an ear infection and for heartworms.
Wright had the dog microchipped and named him Eddie.
Approximately three days later, Chet Christmas and Moises Rivera appeared at Wright’s door demanding the dog, according to the claim.
Christmas claimed to be Eddie’s owner but didn’t produce any documented proof so Wright refused to turn it over, the claim stated.
“Mr. Christmas became overly aggressive,” the claim said. “Mr. Christmas began yelling and swearing at Douglas and tried to rip open the screen door that was between (the two).”
Unable to pull the security door open, Christmas remained outside until Gilbert Officers Laura Johnson and Andrew Neves.
According to the police report, Rivera noticed Christmas’ dog “Rosco” on the Nextdoor app and went with his friend to get the dog back.
Christmas told police he showed Wright pictures of himself with the dog dating back to September 2019. Christmas also said that Wright demanded that he name a single veterinary medication Christmas had given his dog.
Christmas instead told Wright he had a vet bill from three weeks ago but Wright still refused to hand over the dog, police said.
Johnson said she explained to Christmas that dogs were considered property in Arizona and he may have to sue civilly to get back his dog.
Johnson said Christmas then became agitated and she told him to go home until she could contact him after speaking with Wright.
The officers then proceeded to speak with Wright, who showed documentation of his ownership of Eddie and he explained the $400 in medical treatment he had provided for the dog, which was “in horrible condition,” according to the claim.
Wright told police that Christmas’ pictures of the dog and a vet bill in Christmas’ name didn’t prove ownership and refused to release the dog to police.
Wright then allowed the officers into the house to show them video footage from his ring doorbell of the exchange between him and Christmas.
“After a few seconds elapsed, Chet becomes irate and attempts to aggressively yank open the screen door and puffs his chest out,” according to Neves’ police report. “It is unclear what was said in the video due to muted audio.”
Johnson then went to speak with Christmas at his residence and uploaded photos of the vet bill and photos of him with the dog and returned to Wright’s house.
The officers explained they had proof that Christmas was the rightful owner and told Wright they were taking the dog.
Wright attempted to end the conversation by closing the door but the officers made their way inside the door and arrested him, according to the police report.
Police said they cited and released Wright outside his residence. Wright’s mother, a witness to the incident, gave police permission to take the dog and return it to Chrismas.
“At the time of the arrest, police did not have an arrest warrant or a search warrant for Douglas or his home,” Schwenke said. “Douglas did not give consent for police to re-enter his home and had expressly told police that they were not allowed in the house.
“When Douglas directly told Officer Neves that he was not allowed in the home and that he did not have a warrant to arrest Douglas, Officer Neves responded, ‘I don’t need a warrant.’”
Schwenke argued Gilbert Police violated Wright’s civil rights, including his Fourth Amendment right protecting people from unreasonable police searches and seizures.
Citing case law, Schwenke argued that police cannot enter a person’s home when the offense is minor or no imprisonment is possible.
“Officers need an objectively reasonable basis to believe that the circumstances justify a warrantless entry into the home,” he wrote. “There was no objectively reasonable basis for police to believe that they could enter Mr. Wright’s home without a warrant and over Mr. Wright’s objection to effectuate the arrest.”
The claim for $1 million was for civil rights violations and harm to Wright’s physical, mental and emotional health.
The claim states that following the “improper arrest,” Wright “has been suffering from increased stress, anxiety, panic attacks, narcolepsy and trichotillomania,” a hair-pulling disorder.
“Douglas is a 100-percent disabled veteran suffering from a variety of service-related conditions,” the claim stated. “These conditions have been exacerbated by the actions of Gilbert Police Officers Johnson and Neves.”
The claim also stated that Wright lost earnings.
On average Wright, who is a cybersecurity specialist, earns $140,000 from his employment and his own business.
“Just prior to this arrest, Douglas had negotiated a contract with a potential employer for a $130,000 salary along with health benefits and 401K retirement with contributon matching,” the claim stated. “Following this arrest, this contract disappeared. Douglas’ ability to secure long-term employment has been significantly harmed.”
Wright has a year to file suit.