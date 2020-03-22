Students under the age of 18 who pick up free or reduced lunches at Gilbert Public Schools and Higley Unified sites.
GPS sites include Harris Elementary, 1820 S. Harris Drive; •Meridian Elementary, 3900 S. Mountain Road; Mesquite Junior High, 130 W. Mesquite St.; Greenfield Junior High, 101 S. Greenfield Road; Highland Junior High, 6915 E. Guadalupe Road; and South Valley Junior High, 2034 S. Lindsay Road. Breakfast is available 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday .
Higley also is offering free breakfasts and lunches for take-out only at drive-throughs at all its schools. There is no income or resident requirement for Higley’s meals and children 18 and under are eligible, as they are in GPS. All meals include napkins and plasticware as well as a straw and bathroom tissue. Full menus and other finformation is available at husd.org and gilbertschools.net.