A developer proposing 22 semi-custom homes at the southeast corner of Greenfield Road and Superstition Drive wants it walled in but Town staff disagrees and wants the front entry gate removed.
The Planning Commission March 3 in study session discussed The Orchard, which is seeking a minor General Plan amendment and a rezone of the 14.07-acre site that includes a citrus grove. The change would allow the developer to add five more homes on the site, which is in the San Tan Character Area.
“The whole idea behind the San Tan Character Area is to blend rural and suburban, kind of hawking back to and keep the theme and feel of the agricultural community that Gilbert originally was - wide open spaces and not a lot of brick, block walls,” planner Josh Rogers said. “The developer is vehemently against removing the gate, they definitely want to keep it there.
“They want to keep the gate due to the high-end nature of the homes as well as the presence of other gated communities in the San Tan Area.”
The developer had pointed to multiple subdivisions in the immediate area that have gates such as Whitewing at Germann Estates and Bellamy, which directly borders the project site on the east and north.
Rogers mentioned that staff also had recommended against gates in those developments but their recommendations were not taken.
Rogers said staff would be open to not gating pedestrian pathways so children inside and outside of the development can play with one another and keeping the gates for the vehicles.
Commissioners said they didn’t have a problem with The Orchard being gated.
“The whole point of American society is once you’ve clawed your way to the ruling class, what’s the point of being there if you can’t join the oppressors and wall yourself off from the unwashed masses,” Commissioner William Fay said tongue-in-cheek. “It’s the American Dream, it’s what we aspire to. In general, I’m fine with gated communities.”
He expressed doubt that the developer could sell the homes for the asking price because of the extra homes proposed on the site.
Vice Chairman Noah Mundt said given the site’s proximity to other gated communities, he doesn’t have a problem with The Orchard’s request – though he added that he found gates silly because a resident could give out the gate code to anyone who can then access the community.
Rogers said the developer was open to a request by staff to provide a shaded detached walkway throughout the development.
The proposed two-story homes would sit on lots between 16,800 square feet and 17,640 square feet with proposed architectural themes of European, Victoria, Cottage, Santa Barbara, and Modern Farmhouse.
The homes would be between 4,000 to 8,000 square feet with a starting price tag of $1.8 million.
The community would include amenities located near the entrance such as a barn-themed ramada, picnic benches, barbecues, a grassy field and a pickleball court. The developer intends to incorporate a lot of the existing citrus trees in the project, Rogers said.
A neighborhood meeting on the proposed infill project was held May 11, attended by about 10 residents, according to staff.
The participants asked questions about the housing and those near the site opposed two-story homes on the site, which is allowed by right, said Rogers, who anticipated the project to return to the commission in two months or so for formal consideration.