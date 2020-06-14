Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he does not intend to impose new restrictions on Arizonans – or even require them to wear masks – despite more people contracting COVID-19.
In fact, look for him to move in the opposite direction even as he admitted during a briefing, “We’re seeing increasing cases.”
That was underscored by figures from his own Department of Health Services showing a record 1,291 patients in Arizona hospitals. That doesn’t count another 429 in intensive-care beds filled by COVID-19 patients. The number of COVID-19 patients seen in the emergency room his 848, a record.
Arizona has now logged 31,264 confirmed virus cases with 1,127 deaths, including 34 just Thursday alone.
But the governor is undeterred, rebuffing a question of whether he would consider re-imposing some of the restrictions he first put in place in March.
“It’s not under discussion,’’ he said. “We’re going to continue our gradual and phased-in reopening. We will balance public health with public safety.’’
State Health Director Cara Christ said the measures that had previously been imposed were designed to ensure that Arizona had enough hospital capacity to deal with an outbreak.
“We know that it’s in the community,’’ she said. “We are not going to be able to stop the spread and so, we can’t stop living as well.’’
Ducey acknowledged that his efforts have had a two-pronged approach.
“This has always been about saving lives,’’ he said. And it’s also about livelihoods in the state of Arizona. “We’re going to do this in a balanced and responsible way for the people of Arizona.’’
Christ separately acknowledged that there have been some “hot spots,’’ or places in the state where the virus has spread quicker than elsewhere. But Ducey rejected the possibility of giving city and county officials the options of imposing their own restrictions.
“I believe that the government that is closest to the people is best – except in a global pandemic,’’ he said.
“We want to have clarity and consistency for our citizens,’’ Ducey said. “And we want to reduce the confusion that’s happened across the state and across the country.’’
Ducey and Christ have repeatedly argued that Arizona has more confirmed cases of coronavirus than elsewhere because more people are getting tested.
But statistics from Johns Hopkins University, updated Thursday morning, show that Arizona, at 13 percent average, has a higher rate of the tests that come back positive than any other state.
And the Biodesign Institute at Arizona State University found the positive test rate for Wednesday, the most recent figures available, actually hit 24 percent.
“We have noticed an increase in the percent positivity,’’ Christ said.
“We do know there is community spread,’’ she continued. “We are going to be working at trying to bring that back down.’’
Part of that, Christ said, will be a “public health message.’’
What that message includes, she said, is encouraging people to wear a cloth face covering when they cannot “physically distance’’ from others and to make sure that they’re staying home when they’re feeling sick.
And the governor said he does wear a mask in stores, and urges people to try and mask up whenever they are out in public.