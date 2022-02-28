The three school districts serving Gilbert dodged a multi-million-dollar budget last week after the state Senate followed the House in waiving the voter-approved constitutional cap on K-12 spending.
Despite the opposition by all three legislators in Legislative District 12, which encompassed most of Gilbert, the move spare Gilbert Public Schools and Chandler Unified from spending cuts totaling $40 million and $54 million, respectively in the current school year. Higley faced a $16 million reduction, but had planned to use all its reserves this school year and make cuts in its budget for 2022-23.
Lawmakers representing LD 17, which includes part of western Gilbert, all voted for the waiver. They included Republicans Sen. J.D. Mesnard and Rep. Jeff Weninger and Democrat Rep. Jennifer Pawlik. But LD Republicans Sen. Warren Petersen and Reps. Jake Hoffman and Travis Grantham all cast “no” votes against the measure.
In all, Arizona school districts faced a total $1.1 billion in cuts this year if the waiver had not been approved by March 1 in strong bipartisan votes – 45-14 in the House and 23-6 in the Senate.
The measure, having gotten the necessary two-thirds vote of each chamber, took effect immediately as Gov. Doug Ducey gets no say in the matter and deflected all questions about what he thought of the move.
Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, chided unnamed individuals who “were basically bullying and threatening some of our members.
“This is not acceptable,’’ she said. “This is not the way we do things here.’’
And Fann insisted, despite being just days ahead of the deadline, that it had always been the intention to act – and to get the necessary votes.
“Our job is to make sure the kids stay in school,’’ she continued. “They’ve lost enough education already by being withheld because of COVID and other things.’’
But while all 14 Senate Democrats voted for the measure, Fann was unable to corral the votes of just seven of the 16 Republicans. Six showed up to vote against it while Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Apache Junction, who already had said she was opposed, missed Monday’s vote.
At issue is a 1980 voter-approved constitutional amendment that capped spending at then-current levels, with annual adjustments for inflation and student growth.
The Arizona Constitution does allow lawmakers to approve waivers. And they have done that twice in the past.
This year, the failure of lawmakers to exempt some other previously voter-approved K-12 spending from the cap, coupled with a decline in last year’s enrollment due to COVID, put the limit at more than $1.1 billion in excess of the budgets already approved by lawmakers.
Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, said he actually attempted to get a permanent fix for the cap two years ago. But that, he said, was sidelined by the COVID outbreak.
Since then, he said, the political climate has changed, at least in part because parents had to deal with schools that closed during the pandemic. But that, Leach said, is not all.
“Parents all of a sudden started recognizing what was being taught to their children,’’ he said. “And I don’t know what was more problematic: the fact that they weren’t in school or they were being taught.’’
Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, had her own similar objections to waiving the cap and allowing schools to spend the money.
“They have injected our kids with fear and anxiety,’’ she said, accusing schools of politicizing COVID. But Ugenti-Rita said all schools want to talk about is the need for more money.
“Money isn’t going to fix it because money’s not the problem,’’ she said. “We’re capitulating to educational extremists who are holding our kids hostage.”
Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, said his big concern is a still-pending lawsuit over the legality of Proposition 208.
That 2020 voter-approved measure sought to impose a 3.5% surcharge on the taxable income of individuals above $250,000 to raise more than $800 million for K-12 education.
Only thing is, the Arizona Supreme Court said the levy cannot be imposed if the revenues would cause the state to exceed the spending cap – the very same cap at issue here. So the justices sent the case to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah to rule whether there was a legal way to raise and spend the money.
Hannah has yet to rule. And Mesnard, who opposed Prop 208, said he feared that if lawmakers set a precedent this year. the judge would use that to conclude that shows it is possible to collect the additional revenues.
What changed his mind, Mesnard said, was assurances that Monday’s vote dealt only with the spending cap for the current school year. The issue before Hannah is what happens in the 2022-23 budget year.
Fann, who is leaving the Senate at the end of this year, agreed that there needs to be something more permanent.
“When this was set in 1980, we didn’t have Chrome tablets or whiteboards or any of the stuff we have now that teaches our kids,’’ Fann said. “We had school books and chalkboards and all kinds of things that didn’t cost near as much.’’