Gilbert Town Council is being asked to ban the use of municipal resources toward furthering commuter and light rail in any shape or form as residents continued to show up in force at meetings with claims that the trains would increase crime, bring in homelessness and destroy the quality of life.
Vice Mayor and rail opponent Aimee Yentes spearheaded the draft ordinance, which is expected to go before Council for action on Sept. 6.
“I wouldn’t support this ordinance because it is limiting our choices and ability to operate and do our job as policy makers,” said Councilwoman Yung Koprowski, a transportation engineer at a raucus Aug. 23 meeting where more than two dozen citizens spoke on the issue.
“I think it is too limiting and it’s a topic that isn’t timely as well since we know that the light rail isn’t coming to Gilbert and that commuter rail is a long way off,” Koprowski said. “I would rather have the ability to get information in the future for our council or a future council, if necessary.”
The ordinance as proposed by Yentes would prohibit the Town from spending and using resources such as personnel and equipment for commuter rail or light rail.
That would include all feasibility studies, stations, designs and inclusion in any town transportation plan. It also stated that the Town can’t assess a tax or fee for designing planning constructing, building and maintaining a commuter or light rail in Gilbert.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said her problem with the proposal is that it misleads and gives a false sense of security to the public that a future council can’t bring passenger rail up again by rescinding the ordinance.
Yentes said Tilque’s argument could be used for any code on the books and added that the public understands when it elects people that laws can be amended and changed.
“As long as the makeup of this body is that we would not be expending funds for those purposes, I don’t see any downsides,” Yentes said. “I do think there’s significant risk mitigation in passing this.
“If you had something on the books that is prohibitive then town staff could not enter into agreements that bind us into a policy decision supporting any of these things conceptually,” she continued. “We would not be in a difficult situation like that.
“What I don’t like is unelected bureaucrats setting policy and that getting passed and becoming binding on policymakers who are the representatives of the people.”
Councilman Scott September said he is not a big fan of commuter rail and it would take a compelling argument to persuade him that light rail would have any benefit.
That said, he added he agreed with Tilque’s comment.
“It’s a false sense of security that this is done, buried,” September said. “It’s not going to come back. Everybody puts away their pitchforks and their torches and they go home because there is no more dragons to slay and no one pays attention. No one watches the store. So that’s my concern.”
Yentes said she would be amenable to another way if she could get council consensus on light rail and any chance of imposing a local sales tax to specifically fund commuter or light rail. She pointed to Phoenix and light rail in that city.
“They can’t even fix pot holes,” she said. “They can’t even mend their streets because light rail there has cannibalized their transportation budget to such a degree that they had to pass an additional sales tax increase to maintain the basics of their road system.”
Tilque asked if the sales tax was passed by Phoenix City Council or Phoenix voters.
“It was referred to the people,” Yentes said. “It’s a much different electorate than ours.”
Mayor Brigette Peterson said she was concerned with the Yentes’ definition of commuter rail, which included stations, maintenance or repair facilities, operation centers, office buildings and parking facilities relating to or supporting commuter rail.
“If we decided to use that transit station in Cooley Station for other modes of transportation, that would require onsite parking, it would require repairs,” Peterson said.
She added that if Cooley Station had an electric vehicle charging station that is town-owned, the town would need to be able to repair and replace those systems. She also said she would remove the prohibition against using town resources for commuter and light rails entirely.
Peterson also clarified a statement made by Yentes regarding how policy is made.
“Policy always come to the council,” the mayor said. “It might be staff initiated that is brought to the council but the council is still the deciding body on whether policy is voted on and/or passed for future use. The town’s staff is not writing the rules or the policies without it coming to this council and I thought that was a little misleading.”
Tilque also proposed some changes with the caveat that it doesn’t mean she is going to support the ordinance.
“This is what I would be willing to take a look at,” Tilque said. “I think we need to look at the definition of commuter rail so it does not inhibit any ability for us to look at other transit opportunities at these stations.
“So there are a couple of words in there like ‘parking’ and things like that that people could construe for commuter rail.”
She said she would add that the “town shall not assess a tax or fee without going to a vote of the public” and she wanted assurances that none of the references to design, planning and maintenance interfere with any of the other opportunities the town may have in the future.
She would also remove the prohibition on using town resources for feasibility studies, stations and designs but was OK with keeping it for light rail and commuter rail.
The study session, which began an hour late because Council was tied up in executive session, lasted nearly two hours.
It began with a presentation from staff on the three decades long of studies on future passenger rail development, including stations done by Gilbert and regionally by agencies such as Maricopa Association of Governments and Arizona Department of Transportation.
Rob Bohr, director of Intergovernmental Affairs, said Amtrak in 2021 expressed interest in an Arizona corridor, running passenger cars on existing freight rails from Tucson through Phoenix to Buckeye.
“Beyond that initial interest expressed by Amtrak, we are not aware of any significant activity or coordinated efforts to fund and develop an Arizona Corridor,” Bohr said.
“Any of those discussions would be an initial step of a multi-year process,” he explained. “Those efforts would likely be among regional, statewide and or federal entities and the conversation could develop with or without Gilbert’s involvement or active participation at all.”
He added that the town was not seeking any federal funding to help identify and develop a corridor in Arizona and that it might never materialize.
Tilque noted that on the agenda later that evening was an April 26 proposal to spend $288,760 on a study to look at potentially locating two transit centers in Gilbert – at the Heritage District and at the Cooley Station neighborhood.
The centers would serve as a hub for multi-modal transportation like bicycles, electric vehicles, rideshare and commuter rail. Council last week again tabled the study proposal, this time until next year when new council members take their seats.
Tilque asked if Council was ever asked to fund or bring light rail or commuter rail to Gilbert, which staff responded no.
“I’m just confused how we went from let’s look at the total picture about the future of transportation modes within Gilbert,” Tilque said. “We have two pieces of land designed right now that could accommodate whatever that future looks like.
She also wondered about “how we went from ‘let’s take a look at all of that’ to ‘the Town of Gilbert is going to use your taxpayer money to bring a commuter rail to Gilbert.’”
She said many residents misunderstand the intent of the integrated transit center study.
Tilque then began quizzing Yentes on two meetings that she held with residents about commuter rail, one in Queen Creek and the other in Gilbert.
She asked if the meetings were public, who was invited and if staff or other council members were invited to participate. She said she didn’t get an invitation and only heard about it through the grapevine.
“I’m trying to figure out how we have so many upset people thinking that we are spending taxpayers’ money to bring commuter rail here,” Tilque said. “I’m just trying to understand where they got the information.”
She added that when residents are misinformed, it jeopardized the Town’s ability to look at other modes of transportation.
Yentes, who has said commuter rail is heavily subsidized and uses outdated technology, said she tried to be factual in disseminating information at the two meetings in late June.
She said the staff-proposed transit center study is “all about the town positioning ourselves and planning for the prospective of commuter rail.”
She said the consulting firm AECOM proposed by staff to do the study develops commuter rail from concept to operation.
And, Yentes said, there’s lot of double speaking going on with staff saying the study doesn’t have anything to do with commuter rail but with all transportation “and, by the way, the properties we are studying are located along the railroad tracks.”
“The citizens ought to be aware of this so that they, too, can plan to skate to where the puck is going so to speak in their opposition to commuter rail,” Yentes said. “What is the option of citizens who are completely at a disadvantage when all of this happens through all these different planning mechanism if they don’t get to participate in?”
She said the Town didn’t need to spend money on a study to know that commuter rail is a bad idea.
“We have to get a grip in this community,” Councilman Scott Anderson said. “There’s 269,000, almost 270,000 people in this community. There’s maybe 100 of you here in the audience and I agree with Council member Tilque. Who speaks for that 269,000 people? We want to hear them, too.”
Audience members began heckling Anderson, who told them, “Excuse me. I wasn’t rude to you. I’m merely asking a question.”
The mayor had to bang the gavel a few times to quiet the audience.
“We may need to further discuss this and be able to reach out to more of the members of the community because obviously the only people that seem to want to be here are the ones opposed to it,” Anderson said.
“I just don’t know if you are listening to what we are telling you. We’ve tried and tried and tried to explain (and) we keep getting the same emails over and over and over that say this is going to attract homelessness, drugs and all sorts of other unsavory things.
“Bring me the stats. Show me the stats that show a commuter rail station does that. Don’t bring me the things that show light rail. I understand about light rail and if we were to vote on light rail now we would vote 270,000 to zero to not bring light rail to Gilbert.”
Peterson told the audience that she heard their frustration and that Council wanted to have a conversation with them.
“We feel that there has been a lot of misinformation that has been supplied to all of you to make you feel the way you do,” Peterson said, adding that there were text messages sent out wrongly saying the town was going to shut down businesses to build commuter rail in Gilbert.
“I see the development agreement and plans that have been done over the years as a reasonable method for planning what could potentially happen in this community,” Peterson said. “It’s the same process Gilbert has been using for about 22 years that I’ve been observing.
“We don’t have any plans to build light rail or commuter rail in Gilbert by this mayor and Council. There are none. There are no plans in place.”
At the regular meeting, about 33 people spoke about passenger rail. Another 30 or so submitted comment cards opposing commuter rail but did not speak.
A few speakers admonished Tilque for her treatment of Yentes and some criticized Anderson for saying that the people who showed up were a vocal minority.
Only two residents, including Jessie Geroux, supported looking at all forms of transportation.
“Had I needed to take an alternative mode of transportation to get here tonight, there would have been no less than one hour and 45 minutes on a bus with a transfer,” Geroux said.
People in Gilbert are not bus riders right now but that doesn’t mean they don’t value having non-auto options as something that “we want to see considered, explored and potentially invested in here in our community,” Geroux said.