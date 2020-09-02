The deadline has been moved up for nonprofits serving Gilbert residents to apply for some of the $2 million the Town Council set aside for them from its share of federal pandemic-relief funding.
The deadline has been moved to 6 p.m. Sept. 13 from Sept. 20.
Helping nonprofits is the first recommendation coming out of a recently formed town subcommittee tasked with how to spend $29.2 million in funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The subcommittee based its recommendation on two surveys, in April and August, on the pandemic’s impact on nonprofits. Of the over 129 nonprofits contacted, 55 responded.
“The primary needs for our specific nonprofit organizations themselves are assistance with funding operational costs, salaries and benefits, safety supplies and equipment,” said Melanie Dykstra, program supervisor at last Tuesday’s Town Council meeting. “When they talk about salaries, it’s things that provide direct services like counseling. They need staff in order to make those counseling appointments.”
And the top needs requested of the nonprofits include help with food, rent, utilities and mental health counseling, Dykstra said.
Dykstra reviewed what other monies the town has doled out so far this year for nonprofits before the pandemic hit, including $568,026 in federal block grants and $430,000 in general and Neighbor-2-Neighbor funds.
Neighbor-2-Neighbor enables residents to make a donation through their monthly utility bills. In both incidents, the town received more requests for help than it had money to meet.
Dykstra said the nonprofits that received funding have been providing services to priority populations identified in a town needs assessment.
That study listed 10 priority populations that included people with mental health and substance abuse needs, domestic-violence, sexual-assault and human-trafficking victims and homeless people.
Dykstra said police was reporting an uptick in domestic violence reports in Gilbert.
Because of the pandemic’s economic impact, the focus for the most recent available funding will be on nonprofits that serve the elderly, low- to moderate-income families such as foster families, those with mental health and counseling needs, domestic violence victims and families in crisis.
“This does not preclude any of our nonprofits from applying for funds,” Dykstra said.
She said every nonprofit can apply but they should tie it back to one of the priority groups.
Applications will be sent to a committee for vetting and contract development. From there requests over $100,000 will be sent to Council for review.
Councilman Jared Taylor asked if the process could be shortened.
“The timeline seems a little bit slow,” he said. “Some of these groups need this support straight away and they may not be around in October when they finally get something.”
Dykstra said the timeline was developed based on the number of expected applications, time needed for scoring and writing up the contracts and because Oct. 13 is the only meeting the Council was holding that month and Sept. 15 was too soon.
Town Manager Patrick Banger said to expedite the procedure, a special Council meeting can be called to address just this issue.
“I’ll be opened to that,” Taylor said. “We can do it over ZOOM. It’s pretty procedural and getting them the assistance sooner than later is probably a priority.”