A bicyclist wants $800,000 in damages from Gilbert and the county, claiming their closure of a bike lane for a road project led to his accident.
Curt Shumway filed a notice of claim Sept. 8 for $400,000 with Gilbert and another $400,000 with Maricopa County, a partnering jurisdiction on the road construction on East Riggs Road near Key Biscayne Drive, where the accident occurred.
“This claim is still under review,” said town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison. The county did not respond to a request for comment.
Shumway, a Chandler business owner, referred all questions to his attorney Bob Boatman.
Boatman declined to go beyond what was stated in the notice of claim but did say his client plans to sue if his claims are denied. Boatman won a $1.9 million settlement for the family of a woman slain at a pharmacy drive-thru by a Chandler cop in 2002. That high-profile case saw a jury eventually acquit then-officer Daniel Lovelace of second-degree murder.
According to the claim, Shumway was pedaling in the bike lane on East Riggs Road in March, heading west towards Key Biscayne Drive, when he noticed the lane was closed due to construction on the road.
His claim says he was forced to merge from the bike lane to the No. 2 lane and that there was no barricaded bike lane to use and turning around was not a safe option as he would be facing oncoming drivers.
While in the No. 2 lane, a motorist merged into his lane from the No. 1 lane and attempted to pass him, sideswiping him instead, Shumway said. He claimed the driver kept repeating, “’I didn’t even see him.’”
Shumway said he was in the middle of the road and attempted to roll over and get up but he couldn’t move his left arm.
He said as he reached for help with his right hand to a few construction workers who had rushed over, he realized his hand was broken. The workers eventually moved Shumway off the road and as he tried to breathe, he “felt like he was suffocating.” He later learned he had a collapsed lung.
According to the claim, paramedics had to cut Shumway’s shirt off as “his ribs were broken and sticking out, and his clavicle was broken and sticking out 4 inches from where it should sit.”
Shumway said he told the police officer at the scene that he was not in the bike lane because it was cut off by construction but that he was as far right as he could in the No. 2 lane.
A CT scan, an MRI and multiple x-rays at Chandler Regional Medical Center revealed that Shumway had a broken clavicle, six broken ribs on his left side, a collapsed left lung, a broken shoulder on the front and back of his shoulder, a broken thumb and a broken hand, the claim stated.
Shumway said he “had to spend days in the hospital in pain before he was taken into surgery to have his shoulder put back together.”
When he was discharged, he had to go to a specialist for surgery on his right hand, which was broken where the tendon attaches.
The surgeon had to cut open Shumway’s hand, break it, realign it and then put in three 3-inch pins to hold everything in place for six weeks.
Shumway said his left arm was in a sling for seven weeks and his right arm was in a cast for weeks, making it nearly impossible for him to be self-sufficient.
After the surgeries, he underwent months of physical therapy.
“On top of the physical injuries claimant has had to endure, the mental and emotional toll has been extreme as well,” the claim said.
“He cannot sleep, he could not eat and the medication he was on made him suffer severe constipation,” it further stated. “Overall, claimant has been suffering inside and out since the accident occurred.”
Before the accident, Shumway was an avid bicyclist, having participated last year in the 102-mile El Tour de Tucson bike race.
“Cycling was claimant’s life and a huge part of his identity,” the claim said. “Now, claimant is unsure if he will ever be able to ride again The anxiety from even thinking of getting on his bike is so high, he does not see how he will be able to ride again in the future, if ever at all.”
And, because he has been unable to exercise or bike, Shumway said “he is finding himself suffering emotionally and mentally” and has severe anxiety because he is trapped at home. Doctors have told him his broken ribs could take a year to heal.
Attorney Boatman blamed the town and the county for Shumway’s physical and mental injuries.
Boatman in the claim said both jurisdictions have the duty to keep their streets and sidewalks reasonably safe for travel by the public.
“According to the Traffic Barricade Manual, the Town of Gilbert and Maricopa County should have created a temporary accessible, safe, and clearly defined route when the construction work encroached into the bike lane,” Boatman said.
He said both failed to do so when they forced Shumway into the “shared roadway with no safety measures in place for bicyclists that have to merge with parallel traffic traveling at higher rates of speed.”
Shumway “was using the safety measures (bike lane) put in place by the Town of Gilbert to keep him safe, when suddenly, those safety measures were removed while claimant was riding his bike,” Boatman argued. And “the Town of Gilbert and Maricopa County failed to give adequate warning to bicyclists and motorists alike that a lane closure would be coming.
“Instead, because of the lack of advance warnings, claimant was unable to adequately perceive, react, and respond to the unexpected land closure while he was on the road leaving him with no option but to merge with traffic.”
Boatman said the town and the county could have taken reasonable steps to ensure the safety of cyclists during the construction with measures such as creating a temporary bike lane with a barrier or post signs alerting the public of the bike-lane closure. That would have allowed Shumway enough time to find a safety alternative route, the lawyer said.
Boatman citing standard practice said when a lane is closed for construction two advanced warnings need to be in place with the first sign 1,500 feet from the site and the second warning, 500 to 1,000 feet.
“Here, there were no signs indicating lane closure, allowing and creating a dangerous situation in which an accident is likely to occur,” Boatman said.
He said Boatman, who still suffered pain, has incurred $188,152 in medical bills.
The town and county each have 180 days from receipt of the claim to accept or reject it.