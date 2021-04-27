The Chandler Unified School District is planning a big celebration to mark the retirement of Superintendent Camille Casteel and some people think the timing isn’t right for a massive gathering.
Even though the district determined it was not safe for high school students to have a senior prom this year, CUSD felt the pandemic won’t interfere with plans to commemorate Casteel’s 50-year career in Chandler.
Not long after CUSD announced its plan to host a retirement party on April 29 on Chandler High School’s football field, parents quickly responded with criticisms over the district’s choice to hold a big event while canceling other end-of-year celebrations.
“As the mom of a senior, I am disheartened by the inequity and hypocrisy of this celebration in light of all the limitations and cancellations bestowed upon the Class of 2021,” one CUSD parent wrote online.
Another parent felt the retirement party was “a very selfish move on the school district’s part” and exhibited major “tone deafness” to the pandemic’s circumstances.
The criticism attacked CUSD for creating the appearance it was favoring Casteel’s retirement over graduating seniors, whose traditional ceremony will be limited as far as spectators are concerned.
CUSD is allowing each senior to invite no more than two guests to the ceremony. Other friends and family will have to watch online.
Debra Georgvich, another CUSD parent, believes the strict quotas given to graduation ceremonies insult students, especially because Casteel’s retirement party is a public event.
“Why aren’t high school graduation students given the same respect as Dr. Casteel,” Georgvich asked. “It’s because kids, right now, aren’t being put first.”
Shortly after announcing Casteel’s retirement reception, CUSD released another statement to clarify its intentions with hosting an in-person, public event during a pandemic.
“The outdoor come-and-go event scheduled in Dr. Casteel’s honor was intentionally designed to follow the COVID mitigation strategies currently in place for CUSD gatherings,” the district wrote.
The district will monitor attendance levels at the reception and guests will be expected to RSVP before the event. Guests will also have to wear masks and socially distance.
CUSD intends to have volunteers on the football field to manage the movement of guests during the event.
“As we near the end of 2021 and recognize the accomplishments of students and staff, the best practices for COVID mitigation will remain a priority,” the district’s statement reads. “High schools are hopeful they can increase the number of invitees to graduation as COVID-19 cases decline.”
As of April 19, CUSD only had 18 active cases of COVID-19 out of its 49,500 students and staff.
Georgvich said the pandemic has interrupted other events impacting all of the district’s students -- not just the seniors.
She has a child in eighth grade who won’t get to celebrate the end of junior high with a promotion ceremony.
The district’s priorities don’t seem to make much sense, Georgvich said, since they seem to bend their rules for certain activities and events.
The mother said she doesn’t object to Casteel getting a public celebration to mark her retirement, but the timing doesn’t seem right.
“I think Dr. Casteel deserves this wonderful milestone event,” Georgvich said. “She’s an outstanding leader who I admire deeply. But the kids of this district deserve their milestones, too.”
It does not appear like CUSD values the needs of its students during this precarious time, she said, nor the long-term impact this pandemic has already had on them.
“I’m tired of hearing the excuse that kids are resilient,” Georgvich added. “If kids are so resilient, why do we have a generation of adults still talking about their childhood traumas.”
Despite the controversy surrounding Casteel’s retirement event, many community members have already begun thanking the outgoing superintendent for her dedication to public education.
“We owe you a tremendous debt of gratitude for everything you have done for CUSD and the Chandler community,” Rudy Apodaca wrote the district. “All the work you have done has cemented an indelible legacy that will serve many generations to come.”