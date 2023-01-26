Chandler Unified School District has felt little impact from the teacher shortages that have left tens of thousands of positions nationwide unfilled.
Still, district officials are thinking – and about to do something – about it.
“We have been fairly immune to the teacher shortage,” said Abby Druck, the district’s director of human resources, Professional Pathways. “As a lot of people know, it’s a great place to work, it’s a great place to live, so we’ve been fortunate in that way.
“But it is trickling down even to us now, particularly in some of the hard to fill areas, like special education.”
The district hopes to be fully certified soon for the state’s Educator Preparation Program, which they call Chandler RISE. It will allow the district to fast-track converting teachers in residence to fully certified teachers.
In 2017, state lawmakers allowed anyone with a college degree to teach if they had at least five years of relative experience in the field they would be instructing. CUSD calls these positions teachers in residence.
The district has already been approved to begin the process for general teachers in grades K-8. It expects certification to include special education next month.
Chandler RISE is a two-year program in which the district will provide the training to its uncertified teachers for free with the hopes that they will teach for at least two years in CUSD once they are fully certified.
The district is covering all costs for that training, saving the teacher thousands they would have to pay in tuition to a college or university. That’s not the only benefit.
“They are working in that full teacher of record capacity, which means they’re on a full teacher salary and benefits,” Druck said.
That doesn’t mean it will be easy. In addition to teaching at a school, the participants will have to take classes and do the work required to get certified.
The district plans to use its own expertise to instruct these candidates.
“If we have, maybe a principal who is super strong with assessment and has taught assessment before, that’s kind of their area of expertise, we can bring that principal in for a two-hour course, and send them right back on their way to the rest of their day at their site,” Druck said.
“We’re not asking them to commit for like three months at a time, it’s really these little one-to six-hour chunks at a time.
CUSD is currently holding informational sessions to let staff know about the program. It will begin taking applications this month from internal candidates only.
Officials expect to choose the candidates by summer since classes will begin on July 5. The average salary for a CUSD teacher is $63,447.
The U.S. Department of Education released a report in August that detailed schools have about three unfilled teaching position on average. That’s means 200,000 classrooms nationwide have uncertified teachers. Arizona lawmakers decided to allow students who are currently seeking a bachelor’s degree to get training in the classroom in last year’s session.
Last year, lawmakers changed the law again to try and deal with the shortage. Starting this school year, people no longer must have a college degree to be a teacher.
The new law allows anyone who is enrolled in college, and working to become a teacher, to gain classroom experience by doing some teaching in a monitored capacity.
CUSD spokeswoman Stephanie Ingersoll said the district has not hired anyone as a teacher who does not have a college degree. She also said all the participants in the Chandler RISE program will have college degrees.
Druck said the initial RISE class will be limited in size and that eventually up to 25 teachers in residence will be in the program.
For now, officials will only consider applicants who are already working in the district, though Druck said that may be expandedt to include external candidates in the future.
The biggest need for people to fill positions, Druck said, is in special education.
“Some of our paraprofessionals that provide support in the classroom, maybe they have an undergraduate degree in another area, like psychology or something,” she said.
“But now that they’ve been working in the classroom, and they have found this kind of passion for education, they’ve decided they want their teacher certification. … At the end of that two years, they’ll be able to be fully certified in Arizona.”