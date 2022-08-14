Last May, three teen suicides over the span of about two weeks shook the Chandler Unified School District. A little more than two weeks into this school year, another CUSD student has taken her own life.
A junior in the online school died during the first weekend of August. She was a former Perry High School student.
“Kids are dying and they have been for years,” said Sofia Borczon, a sophomore at Basha High School. “Last time we were here we told you what we wanted. Today I’m going to tell you what we need.”
More than a dozen people, most of them students, spoke before the Aug. 10 CUSD Governing Board, calling on district officials to do more on mental health.
The board held a study session on the topic earlier in the day, outlining all the steps the district has taken over the past five years to improve the mental health of students.
Some of those students said it’s not enough.
“We’ve asked for you guys to listen to us and work with us so this won’t happen again,” said Riana Alexander, a Chandler High senior and co-founder of Arizona Students for Mental Health. “We’ve proposed many reasonable solutions and offered as much insight as we possibly could. All of these were disregarded.
“We continue to reach out to you and got little response throughout the summer, if we got any. I’m here under the same circumstances as another young student took her life this weekend. How many students have to die before you make a change and do the job that we elected you to do?”
She called on the district to hold a student town hall meeting before Sept. 15 to address suicides and mental health issues.
That is one of the points of contention between the district’s approach and what the students want. Brenda Vargas, CUSD director of counseling and social services, said the evidence shows putting a spotlight on teen suicides only increases the risk more students will think about doing it.
The students say that talking about it removes the stigma and can encourage struggling peers to seek help.
“We will meet them … and just go from there,” Vargas said. “I think as we move forward …, what they’re saying is now, they’re saying ‘please listen now, whether it’s Sept. 15, or a different date,’ it’s saying ‘please make this a priority to listen to us.’”
On Aug. 11, Chandler Unified asked area businesses and nonprofits to bid on providing mental health services to students.
Vargas said the district is looking for partners who meet a number of criteria: The expectation that they could see a patient within 48 hours of first contact; their treatments are evidence-based; there are no barriers to service, including language; and that they have locations throughout the district.
The district earlier this year committed to spending over $5 million to improve mental health services on top of the services they have already beefed up over the past five years. That includes employing 92 counselors and 21 social workers.
Some of the other steps include:
Putting Teen Life’s suicide hotline number on the back of student ID cards;
Mental health awareness student clubs.
All 9th graders get a Teen Lifeline presentation.
Prevention lessons in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Partnering with Arizona State University to offer a mental health toolkit for high school students.
Trained more than 800 staff members on Youth Mental Health First Aid and over 700 support staff in safeTALK, a suicide prevention course.
Hiring Natasha Davis as a suicide prevention coordinator, a new position.
Vargas said those are just some highlights and there are many more steps they’ve taken.
One thing the district does not do, however, is send district representatives to vigils held for suicide victims. Board member Lindsay Love questioned that, saying it may help other students who attend.
Davis said they prefer to ask their community partners, such as Teen Lifeline, to attend.
A couple speakers criticized the district’s presentation because there was no mention of LGBTQ students, who studies indicate are much more likely to face harassment and consider suicide.
“In today’s society, we know that our students are struggling,” said Dr. Craig Gilbert, the associate superintendent for pre-K-12 educational services.
“They have stresses that are coming from inside school, outside during social media, you name it, the pressures that are coming in. You throw COVID in … it exacerbated what was already there.
“I want our students to know that we see you, we hear you, we have been taking all of this information in to look to see what we can do,” he said.
“One thing that’s really important to understand, and this is not an excuse, is that we’re a big ship. In order for us to move forward on the things that we’re doing with the number of students, over 43,000-plus, … in a community over 80 square miles, we want to make sure that we’re looking at what we’re doing and it’s something that we can sustain.”