Gilbert council members returned last week from their month-long summer hiatus to a room full of angry residents who hauled them over the coals for nearly two hours, mostly about commuter rail.
Over 150 people filled an auditorium of the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility for the Aug. 9 council meeting and 49 wanted to speak.
Many of the people who opposed commuter rail used the term interchangeably with light rail, which is different as the latter makes more stops more frequently.
Richard Young said that before he came to the meeting, he wondered why commuter rail grabbed the council’s attention.
“Surely there are numbers, there were proposals, perhaps grants, something that made it interesting,” Young said. “Possibly some woke fairy dust was sprinkled on it, something to make it attractive but blow that way and it’s not an attractive idea at all.
“In fact, it’s a potential disaster. I can only use a metaphor: Imagine you’re building a pipeline for bringing toxic waste to be dumped into the middle of Gilbert. That’s very narrowly what you are doing if you approve light rail. What kind of toxic waste?
“Well, the products of woke-policy positions – crime, filth, disease, homelessness all of that.”
He told council members they are mistaken if they think passenger rail will be used by average commuters because they are afraid.
He cited news articles where light rail was blamed for bringing crime and homelessness into an area.
“This is what you want to bring to Gilbert because that is what it has brought to other communities in this valley,” Young continued. “It’s potentially dangerous, it’s unhealthy and once you put that pipeline in and turn the valve on, you can never shut it off again.”
Morgan Stradling said she and her three children stayed by a place in California near a commuter rail that went from San Diego to Los Angeles.
“It was scary,” she said. “I would never vacation there again. It’s just not safe. It’s not something that we need for our community.”
She said commuter rail and light rail are the same because “lipstick on a pig is still a pig.”
Michael Clark, a council candidate who came in last in the primary, noted that commuter rail doesn’t generate revenue and needs government bailouts.
Mykell Crandall said there’s no benefit to the town for passenger rail, which he called a taxpayer-funded sink hole and pointed to buses, which he said no one rides.
“How come we can’t vote on it?” he asked. “Why is it that a small number of people get to decide on something that’s going to have a long-lasting impact on our town?
“How can we make it so that we as a town get a vote on these really, really large decision instead of just a small number of people that a lot of times I feel don’t vote or make decisions that represents the majority of the people?” Crandall asked.
Trish King said a commuter line would bring in transients, crime, noise and pollution and wanted it to be placed on the November ballot.
She added that over 90% of people in town use a vehicle to get around and a commuter rail won’t change that.
Many of the residents who attended the meeting were under the impression the council was scheduled to vote on commuter rail.
In actuality, in May it tabled a vote on staff’s request to spend $288,760 to further study two proposed transit station locations at the Cooley Station community and at the Heritage District.
The centers would serve as a hub for commuter rail and other modes of transportation such as bus, bicycle and rideshare.
Council is expected to revisit the matter at the Aug. 23 study session, where the public is not allowed to speak.
The misinformation being spread in the community about commuter rail by what Mayor Brigette Peterson called a small group prompted her in July to issue a statement clarifying the issue.
According to Peterson, there are no plans to extend light rail to Gilbert and Amtrak’s proposal last year to bring commuter rail service that connects Phoenix and Tucson is “entirely a federal decision and outside of the authority and scope of the Gilbert Town Council.”
Opposition to any sort of passenger rail in Gilbert began before the council’s break, stirred up by two community meetings hosted by Vice Mayor Aimee Yentes.
Yentes is vice president of Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a lobby group that reportedly backed efforts to kill light-rail expansion into South Phoenix.
A few other residents spoke about the town’s planned land acquisitions.
Debbie Coon said she has been in limbo for about 20 months while the Town decides how much land it would take from 24 homeowners in order access manholes and pipes in need of repair.
The affected residents’ backyards abut the Western Canal corridor from Lindsay Road to 700 feet west of Burk Street.
Coon said she has four horses she uses for therapy for her special-needs daughter and others.
“It’s my life to sing and ride horses, so you will be taking half away if you tear down my barn,” Coon said.
She added now the Town can’t find the permit she pulled 27 years ago to build her block barn and that’ll likely mean she won’t get any compensation for it when it’s removed.
“I’m terrified and I’m scared,” Coon said. “It’s been so stressful. On all the options that were sent to us homeowners, in all of them my barn is moved. You can’t move my barn. You have to tear it down. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”
Ellen West talked about another planned acquisition that’s affecting mostly residents like her in a county island.
The Town wants to widen Ocotillo Road from Greenfield to Val Vista roads, which will impact 46 properties.
West said she began planting trees in her backyard over 21 years ago and she has a chicken shed and other sheds in the yard that would be affected if the Town expands the two-lane roadway to five, with a sidewalk, bike lane and horse trail. She acknowledged that the Town was trying to come up with a design that is less intrusive on the property owners.
“I have no words to say other than my life is ending,” said West, who was in a wheelchair and hooked up to oxygen. “I’ve got a year or less, they say. I’m fighting cancer since 2011.
“I want my home and my garden and my trees to be my legacy for my husband and my son. I want somehow for your guys to figure out how to build a road that accomplishes what needs to be accomplished. I’ve seen one horse in 23 years go down that road. I’ve never seen anybody walking down that road on either side trying to walk from one place to another. This is not a part of town where people get out and ride their bicycle on sidewalks. This is a rural acreage property.”