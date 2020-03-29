With increasing demand and a corresponding plummet in donations, nonprofits in Gilbert and across the region are taking a major hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, two organizations have stepped up efforts to shore them up during the crisis.
Valley of the Sun United Way launched a “United for the Valley COVID-19 Fund” to support families and businesses impacted by the virus and begged for help, asking for donations at vsuw.org/covid19fund or via texting UnitedFund to 51555.
The virus “leaves many families and individuals struggling more than ever with how to secure food, childcare, and rent money – also causing local nonprofits to be faced with unforeseen demands and challenges,” United Way said in a release.
The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits said a survey found that nearly 90 percent of the 364 members are predicting a loss of nearly $30 million in revenue from canceled events.
More than half of the nonprofits expressed concern for budgetary implications related to strains on the national economy and indicated their services to communities and individuals had been disrupted.
“It’s incredibly difficult to watch this happening and we’re certainly much too early in the process to even try to determine an overall dollar impact, but we do know that organizations reporting revenue impact expect to lose an average of 31 percent of their revenue with reported ranges up to $10 million,” said Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits CEO Kristen Merrifield.
Merrifield said that additional steps have been taken to provide expanded support through the upcoming Arizona Gives Day 24-hour online fundraising campaign, a collaboration with Arizona Grantmakers Forum and presented by First Bank, on April 7.
An Emergency Relief Fund will give donors the option to increase donations as an add-on at check out or through direct donation at azgives.org/aznonprofits.
In Gilbert, About Care is looking for more sanitary and cleaning supplies to give to 450 elderly residents it serves in Chandler, Gilbert and Queen Creek.
The organization normally has volunteers driving senior citizens to medical offices or recreation centers. But public health officials are advising older residents to stay home, prompting About Care to refocus its resources to homebound care.
CEO Ann Marie McArthur said her 150 volunteers are trying to keep clients home by bringing groceries and supplies to them.
Most of About Care’s clients are low-income residents, McArthur said, and don’t have a stockpile of toilet paper or canned goods saved up in their cabinets.
Aside from basic necessities, About Care is also prioritizing the emotional needs of clients by making sure every one of them regularly gets a friendly phone call from a volunteer. Some clients don’t have any family living nearby, McArthur said, and lack any social connections.
“They’re isolated anyways but now it’s gotten to a point where we really need to make a concentrated effort to reach out to these people,” McArthur said.
Arizona Grantmakers Forum President and CEO Laurie Liles said, “It’s clear that Arizona nonprofits are facing a triple threat from the COVID-19 outbreak: staggering revenue losses from canceled events, workforce shortages as volunteers and paid staff stay home, and dramatically increased demand for their services.”
Valley of the Sun United Way is working with local foundations, businesses and others to create the new United for the Valley COVID-19 Fund, which will be directed to the county’s most pressing needs.