Cox has announced that new customers who qualify will receive Connect2Compete, the company’s low-cost internet, for two months at no cost.
New customers must sign up By Sept. 30 for free service, which also includes free technical support.
“Distance learning is the new normal, and we’re focused on removing barriers so all kids can advance in this environment,” said John Wolfe, Cox southwest region manager and senior vice president. “The internet levels the playing field and there are kids that need us now more than ever.”
Noting that computers are part of virtual learning, Cox also is partnering with local schools and organizations to distribute refurbished computers to students.
Families can also receive information on discounted, refurbished computer equipment available through Cox’s association with PCs for People at cox.pcsrefurbished.com.
Cox also is providing free WiFi modem rental to qualifying families and access to 1,600 hotspots in the Valley.
The monthly cost will be $9.95 after the two-month free period ends.
The Cox Connect2Compete program is available to families who: have at least one child that is a K-12 student at home; participate in the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, LIHEAP or live in public housing.
Families can qualify for Connect2Compete on their mobile device or desktop by visiting cox.com/c2c.