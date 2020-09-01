Data on COVID-19 in Chandler Unified School District is becoming more favorable for a possible return to classrooms on a limited format.
Marcy Flanagan, director of the Maricopa County Public Health Department, told the Chandler Unified Governing Board on Aug. 26 that virus transmission levels in the district would soon satisfy the benchmarks that school officials are advised to follow in making reopening decisions.
Most of the district’s 46,000 students have been learning from home virtually and CUSD has not planned to reopen campuses until October.
The risk of a major outbreak has reached a “moderate” level in Chandler, Flanagan said, which could allow the school district to consider adopting some sort of hybrid model of instruction involving a mix of virtual and in-person learning.
Schools should consider readjusting to having all its students come back to campus once the infection rate falls below 5 percent, according to the benchmarks.
Flanagan said the Health Department is not advising school districts to invite students back on campus until its infection rate stays below 7 percent for at least two consecutive weeks.
She said the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the CUSD boundaries has dropped down to 6 percent. The infection rate was 8 percent the week prior.
But the day after the meeting, the county updated its metrics – as it does every Thursday at 4 p.m. at Maricopa.gov/5594/school-metrics – and they showed positive tests had dropped to 3.6 percent. That is lower than Gilbert Public Schools’ 4.6 percent positivity rate and Hidley’s 4.07 percent.
The number of COVID-19 cases will likely ebb and flow over the next few weeks, Flanagan added, so a complete picture of the pandemic likely won’t be achieved until a vaccine is created.
“The data is pointing in a lot of different directions,” she said. “We will have a lot more data once we’re done with all this.”
Board member Lindsay Love said she feels like the district has been left to take “a shot in the dark” because the state has offered little support or guidance on reopening schools.
“This is the one thing nobody wants to be wrong on,” Love said.
The school board intends to hold another meeting this week to discuss the hybrid model.
Regardless of the infection rate gets, Flanagan recommended all school districts should adopt social-distancing protocols and
Frank Narducci, assistant superintendent of elementary education, said the district’s grade schools should have enough room for students to practice social distancing.
Administrators say it would likely be much more challenging to achieve social distancing at the district’s secondary schools because class sizes are significantly bigger.
Craig Gilbert, assistant superintendent of secondary education, said the district has been exploring a hybrid model but that the size of high schools’ student population might make that format inefficient for social distancing.
“You’re still going to have issues of social distance because you still have a large school size,” Gilbert said.
The metrics are represented visualized on a map using three colors red, yellow and green – based on three sets of data that indicate virus spread.
Those data sets include the number of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people; the percentage of positive new tests; and the percentage of hospital visits showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Green indicates “minimal” virus spread and suggests an optimal opportunity for reopening schools fulltime, according to health officials’ guidance.
Yellow suggests a hybrid approach is safe, with students in classrooms a couple days a week and learning at home the rest of the time. Red indicates full online learning at home is advisable.
Chandler, Higley and Gilbert are in the “green,” or minimal, category only for hospital visits with COVID-like symptoms. All three districts are in the yellow category for the other two benchmarks.
Districts are not required to follow those county benchmarks in deciding when to reopen classrooms.
But county health officials are urging districts to pay particular attention to positive test results because “a higher percentage positivity can indicate that there is more disease spreading within the community, or it can mean that there is not enough available testing in the area.”
On the same day the county released its updated figures, the state Health Services Department said its interpretation of data statewide indicated that partial in-classroom learning was warranted in only four counties in Arizona. Maricopa County is not among them.
Neither Maricopa County’s benchmarks nor the state’s interpretation of virus data are mandatory.
“What we heard from our stakeholder conversations over the summer from school leaders is they wanted to have flexibility to work with their communities,’’ said Education Department spokesman Ritchie Taylor. Beyond that, he said there was a belief that the state should defer to the extent possible to the locally elected school board members
“Mandates can work both ways,’’ Taylor said. “We wanted schools to be able to decide, even if they met the benchmarks, that they wanted to continue to do distance learning that they could make that decision for themselves.’’
And, conversely, it permits school boards to decide to reopen, either fully or partly, even when the area does not meet the benchmarks.
The county advises districts to monitor the weekly benchmarks to ensure there is no upward trend in any of the three categories.