County releases new data on homelessness

Gilbert over a period of nine years shot from having zero to 17 homeless individuals living rough in the town, according to the latest data.
Maricopa Association of Governments last week released the 2023 Point-in-Time headcount for the region that found 9,642 sheltered and unsheltered individuals county-wide – up 7% from last year.
The annual count, which took place Jan. 23, is used to track homelessness and determine federal dollars allocated to addressing the issue.
Gilbert’s homeless count increased 13% from the previous year and 89% since 2020. The county suspended the tally in 2021 due to the pandemic.
“Having anyone in Gilbert without a place to call home is concerning,” town spokeswoman Jennifer Snyder said. “However, given the national trends, the increase is not surprising. As a region, our leaders have rallied together via the Pathways Home Regional Action Plan to strengthen our collective regional response.”
The plan includes three action steps with a target of reducing homelessness by 25% by 2027. The steps include committing to work together throughout the region, increasing safe housing options and supporting diverse partnerships to address homelessness.
Snyder said volunteer counters were able to interview six of the homeless individuals and the others were observed.
“The locations that individuals were observed or interviewed were spread across the town,” she said. “Previous Point in Time counts were more concentrated in specific areas within the town. Because we were not able to interview everyone that was identified as homeless, some of the demographic data is missing.”
According to the town’s raw survey data, three were women and the rest men and the majority were white. Their ages ranged from 25-71.
Snyder noted that the Point-in-Time count is just one source of data and not an accurate depiction of homelessness in Gilbert.
“The count captures anyone who resided in a place not meant for human habitation such as car, park, street, sidewalk, abandoned building, etc.” she said. “Given the transient nature of this population, it remains difficult to ensure we capture accurate data for these populations.”
Although Gilbert doesn’t receive any federal funds directly from the PIT count, the state and county receive funds, which are used to support street outreach, emergency shelter, homelessness prevention, rapid re-housing assistance, and the Homeless Management Information System, said Snyder.
According to Maricopa Association of Governments, which oversees the regional count, people found living such as on the street, in desert washes and vehicles dropped 2% to 4,908 from 2022.
However, the people found living in temporary housing increased by 18% to 4,734 from the prior year.
Katie Gentry, MAG regional homelessness program manager, attributed that increase to “greater investments in homeless shelters.”
She said over 1,000 volunteers blanketed the region and she noted the difficulty in counting the homeless due to the four-hour window and that this year the weather came into play.
“On the morning of the count, a freeze was in effect, it was really cold,” she said. “And folks were able to couch surf or stay with family and the next day not able to do so. Our primary goal is to use this as one point in time, one data point.”
She said MAG uses three other reports with different methodologies to understand the scope of homelessness in the county.
Overall, Maricopa County has experienced increases from 2014 to 2022 – consistent with national trends.
Phoenix boasted the largest numbers of both un sheltered and sheltered individuals at 3,333 and 3,569, respectively. The East Valley reported 1,048 unsheltered individuals and 1,092 sheltered individuals.
According to the 2023 count, 64% of the homeless individuals were men, 35% women and 1% transgender or gender non-conforming, according to MAG.
The number of homeless youth, ages 18-24, has increased in the past few years and the number of homeless veterans increased 20% since 2022.
The count also identified 610 families experiencing homelessness for a total of 1,924 people. Families are hard for volunteers to count because they tend to stay in vehicles or other hidden locations.
Almost all the families counted were either in emergency shelters or transitional housing.
“The pandemic intensified the challenges in the region, placing more people at risk of experiencing homelessness.” said Regional Maricopa Continuum of Care Board Chairwoman Vicki Phillips, chief clinical and development officer of Community Bridges Inc.
“Although additional investments are being made in temporary housing, increasing rental rates and lack of affordable housing continue to lead to overall increases in homelessness.”
According to MAG, 440 unsheltered individuals indicated that they were homeless due to rent increases and 247 blamed the pandemic.
The count also included information such as those who reported mental illness, 1,333; substance abuse, 1,220; HIV/AIDS, 149 and domestic violence, 637.
“These new numbers underscore
the ongoing challenge we face in addressing homelessness, which continues to be of major concern to the region and a priority for MAG,” said Chairman Kenn Weise, Avondale mayor.