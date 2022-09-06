Liane Reid remembered growing up in Gilbert when there was just one streetlight in the entire town.
“We could ride our horses into Jim’s Dairy Bar and hitch up out back and get ice cream,” said Reid, who lives on a piece of unincorporated county island near Knox Road and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert.
Over time, she’s seen urban growth chew away at the town’s agricultural roots and now a newly proposed annexation of land for the development of rental housing is looming.
“I really feel that it’s going to have a strong impact on my quality of life as well as my family’s,” Reid said at the Aug. 23 Council meeting. “Everything in the city life is encroaching.
“I moved there so that I could have my farm animals and you know my distance between my neighbors. Now, without any choice of mine, I’m getting an overwhelming amount of neighbors piled on top of me if this goes through.”
New Village Homes is proposing to build Highland Park, a gated community of 72 townhomes and 66 cottages for rent on 16.2 acres near the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Warner Road.
In order to build the project, the developer wants to annex approximately 5.88 acres that is near the northeast corner of Val Vista and Knox and under Maricopa County jurisdiction into the Town of Gilbert. The remaining property is in Gilbert.
Council’s initial hearing in August was the kickoff for the developer to begin collecting signatures Aug. 31 from the property owners, town planner Noah Schumerth said last week.
There are two owners on the property proposed for annexation – Tri-Pac Holdings, LLC and John Duke Rottweiler.
“Both owners within the annexed area must provide their signatures on the petition for it to be valid,” Schumerth said.
The developer will have a year to collect the signatures but the town anticipates that to occur much sooner. Once the signatures are submitted, the developer can craft a proposed ordinance formally requesting the annexation to council
“I imagine that will be the October Town Council hearing date, where that ordinance is presented,” Schumerth said. “Unfortunately, until I hear back from the applicant about the petition being complete, I do not have any formal dates in place.”
Schumerth added that this site will be required to file a rezoning and a General Plan amendment application.
“Both will have significant public input opportunities and will be debated by both Planning Commission and Town Council at various times,” he said, adding that the rezoning and general plan amendment cases are expected to come forward toward the end of the year.
“There is not a specific schedule yet because we have sent back all of the cases for revisions already due to concerns about traffic, site design, landscaping, etc,” Schumerth said. “We are still requiring significant revisions of documents and nothing can come forward before an annexation.”
Annexations do not affect any development on the property; only the taxes they pay, the services they are eligible to receive, and the laws, codes, standards they must be in compliance with, according to Schumerth.
That may be so but for Reid, it would be a big impact on her as she argued her case before Council last month.
She said the traffic on Val Vista Drive is already congested and a nightmare to drive and that people from the proposed rentals would be coming into her neighborhood for the trails and “because we have the donkeys and the chickens and the pigs and the goats and the sheep and they’ll bring them in like we’re the little personal zoo to them.”
“It’s going to be piled full of rentals and I just honestly think Gilbert is just after the money grab for whatever tax revenue they can get out of these rentals,” Reid said. “It’s about the money and I’m just disgusted to see how Gilbert’s gone with all the apartment complexes and the whole change of the town.”
She asked Council to consider the project’s impact on the existing residents nearby.
Fellow county-island resident Joe Goetz also spoke against the proposed annexation. He said he and others live on 1-acre lots.
“We have horses, we have cows, we have chickens, we have a little piece of heaven out there,” he said. “And now the builders gone on there and bought these properties up there and instead of one house per acre it’s put 138 units here and it’s not right.”
Goetz also claimed that the developer only wants to annex into Gilbert because the county won’t allow for a rezone and that there has been a lack of notification about the project to the affected nearby residents.
“A handful of people have no idea that this is going on there,” he said, adding that the developer held a virtual neighborhood meeting on Zoom.
“We’re all over 70,” Goetz continued. “We don’t have Zoom. I have a rotary phone in my desk. That’s not the way to have a public meeting. This has to be put off until people are involved. We don’t need this. Leave the neighborhood like it was.”
Councilman Scott September asked a number of questions, including if there were public notices as part of the annexation process.
Schumerth said there are three 4’x8’ signs on the property notifying residents and people passing by the land of the hearing before council.
Additionally, the developer held two neighborhood meetings so far, the most recent a couple of months ago and that development plans were shared with the residents, Schumerth said in response to Councilman Scott Anderson’s questions.
“There were a lot of comments about effects on residents particularly to the south who came out to the neighborhood meeting,” Schumerth said. “So the preliminary designs have started to take into account measures to mitigate the impacts on those neighbors to the south, particularly drainage and then noise and site impacts.”
Schumerth added that a design review case is active with the town, having gone to the Planning Commission for a study session discussion Aug. 3.
The developer is proposing to build the community in a single phase with the townhomes on the northern half of the site and the cottages on the south.
The one-story cottages would have a mix of two- and three-bedroom residences, each with a one-car garage and driveway space for two additional vehicles. They would range in size between 900 square feet and 1,300 square feet and each would have private open space surrounded by a block wall.
The two-story townhomes would have two bedrooms each with two-car garages. The residences would be approximately 1,300 square feet in size.
Each townhome, designed in a farmhouse style, would include a private open space with a low block wall.