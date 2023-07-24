Gilbert Councilman Jim Torgeson said he wants to stop people from making money off the town while sitting on the dais.
And Torgeson has the backing of two other council members to put his proposal on the study session agenda Aug. 1, the first meeting after the July hiatus.
“I’m bringing forward a policy that no council member can be a bidder, subcontractor or vendor for the town and maintain a seat at the same time,” Torgeson said. “If they want to do business with the town, they must vacate their seat immediately.”
Torgeson, who owns a sign-making business in Mesa, said it would be hard for staff not to award work to council members based on the relationship.
“If I am of equal quality and deliver at a better price, if there is not an issue, why would you not?” he said. “Because it’s a conflict. I avoid all of it over the optics of conflict. The people deserve transparency.
“Not having my hand in the cookie jar is a good thing. There’s no way I’m putting my reputation on the line for a couple bucks. If you want to be a contractor or vendor, go to it, just don’t be a councilmember.”
Torgeson’s proposed policy comes on the heels of a citizen’s recent ethics violation complaint filed against Councilwoman Yung Koprowski.
Koprowski was appointed to council in April 2020 and won election last year to keep her seat.
Koprowski, who owns Y2K Engineering in Gilbert, submitted a bid in October 2020 to provide architectural/engineering services for a Town project and was awarded a $66,570 contract on Nov. 2, according to the July 13 complaint filed by Terri Naddy.
“Of that, $5,300 was for subdesigner Landcor, leaving $40,940 directly for Y2K,” Naddy said.
She said Koprowski in September 2022 submitted another proposal to the town to supplement an existing project created by Y2K in 2020, according to Naddy, who added that payment to the firm was not to exceed $10,000.
“I feel it is a conflict of interest, ethics violation, for a company owned by a sitting councilmember, to have ongoing agreements that produce profit from the municipality they represent,” Naddy said.
She added that because of the low-dollar amount of the contract, it didn’t trigger the need for the council and town manager to sign off, leaving them unaware of the transaction.
Town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said Naddy’s complaint will be reviewed by Town Attorney Chris Payne this week.
Koprowski issued a statement in response to Naddy’s allegations.
“My role on the Gilbert Town Council prohibits me and my spouse from being contracted with the Town of Gilbert,” Koprowski said.
She confirmed that Y2K Engineering has been contracted two town projects since her appointment but said she was not directly involved in them.
The first was for the design of a traffic signal. Koprowski said there are a limited number of engineering firms with specific expertise required for this sort of project.
“While we have declined to design the same number of traffic signals that we used to, we agreed to undertake this project due to our specialized knowledge and experience in this area,” she explained.
“It is worth noting that all negotiations and contracts related to this project were handled by other leadership within Y2K Engineering, ensuring that my involvement as a councilmember did not influence the process.”
According to Koprowski, the firm comprises over 20 designers and engineers.
The second project involved fixing data connections to a “Power BI motor vehicle crash dashboard, which Y2K Engineering had developed a few years ago” prior to her appointment, Koprowski said.
“As with the traffic signal project, all negotiations and contracts pertaining to this project were handled independently by other leaders within Y2K Engineering, thereby ensuring an impartial and fair process,” she said.
“These projects are complete, and I want to clarify that the only remaining project still open is a subconsultant role for roadway lighting design for the Vaughn Ventilator.
“It is important to note that this contract was initially established prior to my appointment to the council, and Y2K Engineering continues to fulfill its obligations in this capacity.”
Koprowski also provided a breakdown of the revenue her company has received from Gilbert – $217,709 before she was appointed to council and $43,378.84 afterwards.
“The share of Y2K Engineering’s revenue from the Town of Gilbert after my appointment is less than 1% of the company’s gross client revenue during the same period, May 2020-June 2023,” Koprowski pointed out.
Koprowski declined to comment further on the complaint and she also declined to comment on a resident’s call for her to step down from office.
George Dottl, a regular council attendee, on his social media accounts said “council person Yung Koprowski should resign.”
“She has many contracts with the town that were not put out to public bidding,” he claimed. “They tried to justify this by having an internal investigation. This smells to high heavens, and if it’s not illegal, it is sure as heck wrong!”
Naddy called Koprowski’s explanation “garbage excuses.” She added that although Dottle provided the information to her for the complaint, she filed for herself and not Dottl.
According to the town, a conflict of interest exists if a public official or a relative has a pecuniary interest in a matter that may come before the public body during the public official’s term of office.
If such a conflict were to occur, the public official is to disclose the fact by filing a statement with the Town Clerk and refrain from participating in any manner as a public official on the matter.
The cities of Mesa and Chandler have a similar policy in place requiring council members to recuse themselves from discussing and voting on issues if they or a spouse may have a financial interest.
Councilman Chuck Bongiovanni said he and Councilwoman Bobbi Buchli are supporting Torgeson’s proposal.
“Sometimes something can be legal, but doesn’t pass the smell test,” Bongiovanni said. “This one simply stinks and as a business owner I wouldn’t have touched this behavior with a 100-foot pole.
“In my opinion, we can’t have sitting council members or appointed board or commission members receiving contracts and money from the town,” he continued. “They need to separate their personal business agendas from their political ones. It’s only fair to our citizens and competing businesses.”