Nationwide Realty Investors says a five-story apartment with 353 units would help support big employers such as Deloitte, Isagenix and Merrill Lynch at its 280-acre Rivulon development.
Nearby residents say it’s too high in density, would bring in more traffic and that there are already too many apartments in the area.
Planning Commission voted 5-1 on Nov. 2 to recommend that Town Council approve the minor General Plan amendment and rezone for Stillwater Rivulon when it meets Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The 10.31 acres near the southwest corner of Lindsay and Pecos roads is currently zoned for business park use.
“Rivulon is a master-planned employment park,” said zoning attorney Adam Baugh, representing Nationwide at the planning meeting. “But even all good employment parks – like Gainey Ranch and Cavasson in Scottsdale, the Arena District in Grandview (Ohio) – all require supporting elements to make them successful and this is what this case is about today.
“Nationwide has more than $2 billion in real estate investment. They know how to deliver (a) home-run product. In this case what is unique about this development is what it is not. It’s not a multifamily development along an arterial street. It’s not a development that is intended to capture drive-by visitors.”
Baugh said the proposed apartments are intentionally and strategically placed in the center of Rivulon to serve the mixed-use development. He added that employers want their employees to live close to work.
According to Baugh, supporting uses such as retail, restaurants and multifamily options are required in order to attract and retain exceptional employees.
He added that Nationwide always expected Rivulon to have a variety of uses but “they didn’t know precisely where those uses would be or what form or manner or when the market would need it so they simply put a business park category across the entire site…knowing full well that eventually they would make adjustments as they built out the park heading east.”
Principal Planner Ashlee MacDonald said the developer was requesting two primary deviations – an additional 10 feet in height for the apartments for a total of 65 feet and reducing the common open space from 40% to 30%.
She said a vertical development overlay on the property allows for increased heights up to 90 feet for regional commercial, general office and business park zoning districts but not multifamily.
But the requested 65 feet “is pretty consistent with what we expect to see in the Rivulon development,” MacDonald said, adding that the Rivulon Lakes buildings, not yet built, were approved for 71 feet.
She said staff didn’t have a problem with the reduction in open space because the common open space overall far exceeds the town’s requirement and that there are multiple connections from the apartments to the north and west to open space.
According to Baugh, the developer is requesting a reduction of the common open space but is increasing the amount of private open space.
MacDonald told commissioners that staff recommended their support for the project. Gilbert Chamber of Commerce also has sent a letter of support.
About half a dozen residents spoke, including Dave Rigby, contending that under the General Plan approved by voters in 2020, the area is slated as general office use and not high-density or residential.
“Many people bought into this area knowing these things,” said Rigby, who lives north of the Rivulon property. “We are at a battleground point where if that zoning is changed, that protection is lost.
“That zoning change isn’t something that is light or casual. That General Plan isn’t something that should be dismissed.
“Nationwide is anything but on your side. They are on their side. I’ve lived in that community until they developed and hard-pressed people to have to move out. They’re forcing people out.
“We are letting an Ohio-based company muscle out residents. I’m imploring you as planning commissioners; don’t let somebody-for-profit muscle out residents by changing the fabric of what our community is by adding high density. We don’t want it. Nobody wants it.”
He added that the apartments would put a burden on schools, water, police services and hospitals.
“We only have 88,000 homes and 27% are now multifamily,” said Bret Ryan, who also lives north of Rivulon. “This is not the spot for it.”
He said that Nationwide does great work but Gainey Ranch doesn’t have five stories that are 65 feet tall.
“It’s getting out of control,” said Ryan, who grew up in Gilbert and went to Gilbert High. “Every case tonight has multifamily units to it. This is one we can stop. We need to put our foot down. It’s time to take a step back and to say ‘what’s going on here.’”
He said the buildings at Rivulon are “awesome” but the proposed apartment buildings are not and that the developer is trying to cram too large of a project onto the land – as evident that it must share some of the parking with a nearby business.
“They’re borrowing parking to make this happen,” he said. “They are shoehorning it on there.”
Melissa Perkins told commissioners, “We don’t need any more apartments,” and that Rivulon was losing commercial users.
She said Deloitt was supposed to execute two more leases at Rivulon but the pandemic changed its workforce model in that employees don’t want to return to the office.
“They banked on something that didn’t work out for them,” she said. They want us to foot the bill to make more money on the apartments because that’s where they can make money and they can’t make money off of their commercial development.”
Trent Grossarth, an 18-year Gilbert resident north of Rivulon, said that there was no purpose for a high-density project on the site.
He said employees who work at Rivulon earn a high income and l want to live in a single-family home and people who do want to live in an apartment don’t want to live next to their job site.
“We are not a community where people walk to work,” he said. “That’s not us. That’s New York City, that’s San Francisco.”
However, if the commissioners accept the project, at least reject the deviations, he asked.
Residents also said they were not notified of the proposed project and a few wanted more buffer around the apartments.
Commissioner Charles Johnson asked for the timeline for the build-out of remaining parcels at Rivulon.
“It’s important to understand that Nationwide Realty views all of our development for the long term,” said Jim Rost, a Nationwide vice president. “We are not merchant builders, developers.
“We see this as a long-term development and when you tackle a project of this scale it’s always about market and what the market absorption is going to be.”
He said it was hard to say when Rivulon will reach completion as it relies heavily on market conditions.
“We are aligned with the Town of Gilbert’s goal for this development in that we want it to be an employment park,” Rost said.
“We’ve come a long way in terms of that employment development and there’s a long way to go. We’re less than a third of the way in those employment objectives for this site. It will be a while yet before we get to the final realization of the development.”
But, he said, amenities such as a multifamily proposal will help attract busineses.
Baugh told commissioners that the apartment project was properly noticed as required by the Town.
He said when Nationwide came to Gilbert in 2006 and began building Rivulon, it was always expected that the site “would develop out with much greater intensity that what’s been shown today.”
He said the area was once considered rural but is no more with freeway interchanges on both sides, three arterial streets and buildings approved for 72 feet tall.
He added that no one has been forced out or evicted from their land in the development of Rivulon.
“I think this is a good example of what happens when a town is growing up and as it grows up it needs to attract employment,” Baugh said. “And as it brings in those employment, it has to provide for housing for those employment and as it provides housing, it has to prove retail opportunities.
“This question today will be experienced again as they develop on the east side along Lindsey Road and that east side will include more amenities to serve the same larger employment park. At the end of the day, this area is improved.”
Johnson was the sole dissenter. Commissioner David Blaser recused himself.
Johnson said Rivulon is a quality development, especially on the west side.
“However, I don’t think if you will build it, they will come regarding the apartment complex,” Johnson said. “I think we need to keep consistent with the master plan of a high-quality commercial office development and keep those parcels open for that kind of use.”
He said he favored keeping the site as an office-commercial development and doesn’t see “the compatible use for a multi-story, high-density apartment complex serves our long-term purposes.”
Commissioner Anthony Bianchi said, “As far as the points that the residents made, I definitely think there are points for clarification that probably should be discussed prior to this going to Council because I think they made some very good points.”
He said the commission is tasked with balancing the current with the future in the General Plan, the blueprint for development.
He said the 280-acre site is going to experience changes as it works toward its various phases.
“To ask for some residential as part of that is a fair request,” Bianchi said, adding that he liked that the project was centralized and compact and not sprawling.
Commissioner Lesley Davis said mixing up the uses is something to be expected to some degree with a development of this size.
She said she struggled with the apartments’ impact on the property to the south and urged the developer to work with the owner on some kind of buffer.
As for the residents’ objection to building height and traffic, she said they could have ended up with a much taller office building and have a business in there that would generate a “huge amount of traffic as well.”
Commissioner Brian Andersen said a multifamily component was probably more appropriate, given today’s market demands.
“With all that’s going on with construction loans and lending and just the housing market alone, we’re not going to see a single-family housing market come up for a while now,” he said. “Unfortunately I know multifamily is not popular but that is the current residential market of today’s times.”
Acting Chairman Noah Mundt said he agreed with Andersen and noted that Nationwide was not turning down commercial tenants.
He said the decision was a tough one for him and that the residents’ voices were heard.
“Although Nationwide is a developer, they did invest a lot of money in this area,” Mundt said. “And there are plenty of other developers who would have found ways to piece this out and cut and run. I’ve seen it many times.”